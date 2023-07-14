Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-2.5%
1 yr return
-6.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$265 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.3%
Expense Ratio 2.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities, including traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities (“CoCos”), subordinated debt, senior debt and securities of other open-end, closed-end, or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in the same types of securities.
The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in the common stock of small, mid and large capitalization issuers. The portions of the Fund’s assets invested in various types of preferred stock, debt or equity may vary from time to time depending on market conditions. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund will concentrate its investments (more than 25% of its total assets) in companies principally engaged in financial services sector. The Fund may also invest in the securities of non-U.S. companies, including the securities of issuers operating in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in income-producing or preferred U.S. dollar-denominated American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), U.S. dollar-denominated non-U.S. stocks traded on U.S. exchanges and U.S. dollar-denominated and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by companies organized or headquartered in foreign countries and/or doing significant business outside the United States. ADRs are receipts issued by a bank or trust company to evidence ownership of the underlying securities issued by non-U.S. companies.
The Fund will principally invest in (i) investment-grade quality securities or (ii) below investment-grade quality preferred or subordinated securities of companies with investment-grade senior debt outstanding, in either case determined at the time of purchase. Below-investment grade debt instruments (commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds) are those instruments rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. However, some of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in securities rated (or issued by companies rated) below investment grade at the time of purchase. Preferred and debt securities of below investment-grade quality are regarded as having predominantly speculative characteristics with respect to capacity to pay dividends and interest and repayment of principal. Due to the risks involved in investing in preferred and debt securities of below investment grade-quality, an investment in the Fund should be considered speculative. The maturities of preferred and debt securities in which the Fund will invest generally will be longer-term (perpetual, in the case of some preferred securities, and ten years or more for other preferred and debt securities); however, as a result of changing market conditions and interest rates, the Fund may also invest in shorter-term securities. As of December 31, 2021, the Fund had significant investments in financial services companies.
The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|DPICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.5%
|-7.5%
|8.3%
|51.85%
|1 Yr
|-6.2%
|-12.2%
|3.2%
|44.44%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-7.4%
|11.0%
|46.15%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-8.3%
|4.8%
|50.67%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-5.4%
|6.0%
|32.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|DPICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|52.56%
|2021
|0.5%
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|43.59%
|2020
|0.3%
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|40.54%
|2019
|3.1%
|1.6%
|7.2%
|53.52%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-3.2%
|-0.5%
|68.12%
|Period
|DPICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.5%
|-12.1%
|3.6%
|34.57%
|1 Yr
|-6.2%
|-12.2%
|16.6%
|34.94%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-7.4%
|9.3%
|44.74%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-7.7%
|6.1%
|30.43%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-3.4%
|7.0%
|27.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|DPICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|52.56%
|2021
|0.5%
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|43.59%
|2020
|0.3%
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|40.54%
|2019
|3.1%
|1.7%
|7.2%
|46.48%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-3.2%
|-0.4%
|39.13%
|DPICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|265 M
|19 M
|13 B
|79.01%
|Number of Holdings
|214
|32
|500
|65.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.2 M
|2.16 M
|2.37 B
|70.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.34%
|12.4%
|48.5%
|36.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPICX % Rank
|Preferred Stocks
|41.42%
|2.27%
|115.85%
|36.25%
|Bonds
|36.82%
|0.00%
|83.26%
|68.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|18.79%
|0.00%
|31.65%
|55.00%
|Cash
|2.30%
|-27.79%
|4.60%
|23.75%
|Other
|0.67%
|-0.16%
|11.21%
|15.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.04%
|76.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPICX % Rank
|Corporate
|97.69%
|62.31%
|100.00%
|47.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.31%
|0.00%
|8.83%
|35.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.03%
|73.75%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|62.50%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.50%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|90.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DPICX % Rank
|US
|30.88%
|0.00%
|66.52%
|62.50%
|Non US
|5.94%
|0.00%
|22.86%
|68.75%
|DPICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.14%
|0.11%
|4.45%
|6.41%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|70.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|90.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|DPICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|72.73%
|DPICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DPICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|12.00%
|199.00%
|18.31%
|DPICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.40%
|0.00%
|9.98%
|68.67%
|DPICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DPICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DPICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.21%
|0.88%
|7.54%
|75.32%
|DPICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2011
11.14
11.1%
Mr. Stone joined Flaherty & Crumrine in 2003 after a 20-year career on Wall Street. Based in Summit, New Jersey, he is a member of the firm’s portfolio management team and is responsible for macroeconomic and quantitative research and analysis and directs our credit research group. Together with Mr. Chadwick and Mr. Conwell, he serves on the firm’s board of directors and is a member of the executive management committee. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Treasurer of the U.S. Flaherty & Crumrine funds. From 2001 until joining Flaherty & Crumrine, he was Director of U.S. Market Strategy at Barclays Capital in New York, where he advised clients on market strategies across U.S. treasuries, agencies, and interest rate derivative products. Prior to Barclays, he spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs, where he most recently held the position of Director – Interest Rate Product Strategy, Americas. He was a regular member of Institutional Investor’s All-America Fixed Income Research Team, earning the top ranking in Derivatives Strategy in 2001. He began his career at Salomon Brothers as an options trader and derivative salesperson. Mr. Stone earned his M.B.A. from Wharton Graduate School of Business and his A.B. in Economics from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2011
11.14
11.1%
Mr. Chadwick has managed preferred securities at Flaherty & Crumrine since 1999 and is a member of the firm’s portfolio management team. As one of the firm's traders, he shares responsibility for implementing investment strategies. Mr. Chadwick is also involved in the development of tools for managing the portfolios and developing firm-wide systems. Together with Mr. Conwell and Mr. Stone, he serves on the firm's board of directors and is a member of the executive management committee. He also serves as President of the U.S. Flaherty & Crumrine closed-end funds. Prior to joining Flaherty & Crumrine in 1999, he worked at Koch Industries Inc. where he was responsible for managing sizable portfolios of both preferred securities and corporate bonds. He was also responsible for developing analytical tools used in the management of the portfolios, and providing fundamental research on a broad range of credits. Mr. Chadwick earned his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and his B.S. in Economics from the University of Kansas.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|30.32
|7.94
|11.42
