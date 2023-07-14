Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Destra Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund

mutual fund
DPIIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.18 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
Preferred Stock
share class
Inst (DPIIX) Primary A (DPIAX) C (DPICX)
DPIIX (Mutual Fund)

Destra Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.18 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
Preferred Stock
share class
Inst (DPIIX) Primary A (DPIAX) C (DPICX)
DPIIX (Mutual Fund)

Destra Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.18 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
Preferred Stock
share class
Inst (DPIIX) Primary A (DPIAX) C (DPICX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Destra Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund

DPIIX | Fund

$15.18

$265 M

6.43%

$0.98

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.4%

1 yr return

-6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$265 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Destra Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund

DPIIX | Fund

$15.18

$265 M

6.43%

$0.98

1.14%

DPIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Destra Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Destra
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bradford Stone

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities, including traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities (“CoCos”), subordinated debt, senior debt and securities of other open-end, closed-end, or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in the same types of securities.

The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in the common stock of small, mid and large capitalization issuers. The portions of the Fund’s assets invested in various types of preferred stock, debt or equity may vary from time to time depending on market conditions. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund will concentrate its investments (more than 25% of its total assets) in companies principally engaged in financial services sector. The Fund may also invest in the securities of non-U.S. companies, including the securities of issuers operating in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in income-producing or preferred U.S. dollar-denominated American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), U.S. dollar-denominated non-U.S. stocks traded on U.S. exchanges and U.S. dollar-denominated and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by companies organized or headquartered in foreign countries and/or doing significant business outside the United States. ADRs are receipts issued by a bank or trust company to evidence ownership of the underlying securities issued by non-U.S. companies.

The Fund will principally invest in (i) investment-grade quality securities or (ii) below investment-grade quality preferred or subordinated securities of companies with investment-grade senior debt outstanding, in either case determined at the time of purchase. Below-investment grade debt instruments (commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds) are those instruments rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. However, some of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in securities rated (or issued by companies rated) below investment grade at the time of purchase. Preferred and debt securities of below investment-grade quality are regarded as having predominantly speculative characteristics with respect to capacity to pay dividends and interest and repayment of principal. Due to the risks involved in investing in preferred and debt securities of below investment grade-quality, an investment in the Fund should be considered speculative. The maturities of preferred and debt securities in which the Fund will invest generally will be longer-term (perpetual, in the case of some preferred securities, and ten years or more for other preferred and debt securities); however, as a result of changing market conditions and interest rates, the Fund may also invest in shorter-term securities. As of December 31, 2021, the Fund had significant investments in financial services companies.

The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

DPIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -7.5% 8.3% 50.62%
1 Yr -6.2% -12.2% 3.2% 46.91%
3 Yr -4.5%* -7.4% 11.0% 48.72%
5 Yr -3.2%* -8.3% 4.8% 53.33%
10 Yr -0.8%* -5.4% 6.0% 33.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -26.1% -8.2% 55.13%
2021 0.5% -1.5% 11.1% 44.87%
2020 0.3% -9.1% 2.9% 43.24%
2019 3.1% 1.6% 7.2% 52.11%
2018 -2.3% -3.2% -0.5% 71.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -12.1% 3.6% 33.33%
1 Yr -6.2% -12.2% 16.6% 38.55%
3 Yr -4.5%* -7.4% 9.3% 47.37%
5 Yr -2.5%* -7.7% 6.1% 27.54%
10 Yr 2.0%* -3.4% 7.0% 19.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DPIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -26.1% -8.2% 55.13%
2021 0.5% -1.5% 11.1% 44.87%
2020 0.3% -9.1% 2.9% 43.24%
2019 3.1% 1.7% 7.2% 42.25%
2018 -1.2% -3.2% -0.4% 34.78%

NAV & Total Return History

DPIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DPIIX Category Low Category High DPIIX % Rank
Net Assets 265 M 19 M 13 B 77.78%
Number of Holdings 214 32 500 63.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.2 M 2.16 M 2.37 B 68.75%
Weighting of Top 10 20.34% 12.4% 48.5% 35.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Banco Santander SA FXDFR PFS PERPETUAL USD 200000 3.15%
  2. Liberty Mutual Group, Inc. 7.8% 3.02%
  3. Wachovia Capital Trust III 5.57% 2.91%
  4. Barclays PLC 7.88% 2.55%
  5. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Treasury I 2.30%
  6. Capital One Financial Corp Series I 2.18%
  7. Southern Co. 0.31% 1.76%
  8. Provident Financing Trust I 7.41% 1.73%
  9. HSBC Holdings plc 6.88% 1.70%
  10. ING Groep N.V. 6.75% 1.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DPIIX % Rank
Preferred Stocks 		41.42% 2.27% 115.85% 35.00%
Bonds 		36.82% 0.00% 83.26% 67.50%
Convertible Bonds 		18.79% 0.00% 31.65% 53.75%
Cash 		2.30% -27.79% 4.60% 22.50%
Other 		0.67% -0.16% 11.21% 13.75%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 34.04% 45.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DPIIX % Rank
Corporate 		97.69% 62.31% 100.00% 42.50%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.31% 0.00% 8.83% 33.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 12.03% 31.25%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 15.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 13.75%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 68.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DPIIX % Rank
US 		30.88% 0.00% 66.52% 61.25%
Non US 		5.94% 0.00% 22.86% 67.50%

DPIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.11% 4.45% 48.72%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 66.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

DPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

DPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A 5.26%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DPIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 12.00% 199.00% 16.90%

DPIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DPIIX Category Low Category High DPIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.43% 0.00% 9.98% 53.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DPIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DPIIX Category Low Category High DPIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.20% 0.88% 7.54% 45.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DPIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DPIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bradford Stone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2011

11.14

11.1%

Mr. Stone joined Flaherty & Crumrine in 2003 after a 20-year career on Wall Street. Based in Summit, New Jersey, he is a member of the firm’s portfolio management team and is responsible for macroeconomic and quantitative research and analysis and directs our credit research group. Together with Mr. Chadwick and Mr. Conwell, he serves on the firm’s board of directors and is a member of the executive management committee. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Treasurer of the U.S. Flaherty & Crumrine funds. From 2001 until joining Flaherty & Crumrine, he was Director of U.S. Market Strategy at Barclays Capital in New York, where he advised clients on market strategies across U.S. treasuries, agencies, and interest rate derivative products. Prior to Barclays, he spent 14 years at Goldman Sachs, where he most recently held the position of Director – Interest Rate Product Strategy, Americas. He was a regular member of Institutional Investor’s All-America Fixed Income Research Team, earning the top ranking in Derivatives Strategy in 2001. He began his career at Salomon Brothers as an options trader and derivative salesperson. Mr. Stone earned his M.B.A. from Wharton Graduate School of Business and his A.B. in Economics from Dartmouth College.

R. Eric Chadwick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2011

11.14

11.1%

Mr. Chadwick has managed preferred securities at Flaherty & Crumrine since 1999 and is a member of the firm’s portfolio management team. As one of the firm's traders, he shares responsibility for implementing investment strategies. Mr. Chadwick is also involved in the development of tools for managing the portfolios and developing firm-wide systems. Together with Mr. Conwell and Mr. Stone, he serves on the firm's board of directors and is a member of the executive management committee. He also serves as President of the U.S. Flaherty & Crumrine closed-end funds. Prior to joining Flaherty & Crumrine in 1999, he worked at Koch Industries Inc. where he was responsible for managing sizable portfolios of both preferred securities and corporate bonds. He was also responsible for developing analytical tools used in the management of the portfolios, and providing fundamental research on a broad range of credits. Mr. Chadwick earned his M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and his B.S. in Economics from the University of Kansas.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 30.32 7.94 11.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×