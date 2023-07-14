Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities, including traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities (“CoCos”), subordinated debt, senior debt and securities of other open-end, closed-end, or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in the same types of securities.

The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in the common stock of small, mid and large capitalization issuers. The portions of the Fund’s assets invested in various types of preferred stock, debt or equity may vary from time to time depending on market conditions. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund will concentrate its investments (more than 25% of its total assets) in companies principally engaged in financial services sector. The Fund may also invest in the securities of non-U.S. companies, including the securities of issuers operating in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in income-producing or preferred U.S. dollar-denominated American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), U.S. dollar-denominated non-U.S. stocks traded on U.S. exchanges and U.S. dollar-denominated and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by companies organized or headquartered in foreign countries and/or doing significant business outside the United States. ADRs are receipts issued by a bank or trust company to evidence ownership of the underlying securities issued by non-U.S. companies.

The Fund will principally invest in (i) investment-grade quality securities or (ii) below investment-grade quality preferred or subordinated securities of companies with investment-grade senior debt outstanding, in either case determined at the time of purchase. Below-investment grade debt instruments (commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds) are those instruments rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. However, some of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in securities rated (or issued by companies rated) below investment grade at the time of purchase. Preferred and debt securities of below investment-grade quality are regarded as having predominantly speculative characteristics with respect to capacity to pay dividends and interest and repayment of principal. Due to the risks involved in investing in preferred and debt securities of below investment grade-quality, an investment in the Fund should be considered speculative. The maturities of preferred and debt securities in which the Fund will invest generally will be longer-term (perpetual, in the case of some preferred securities, and ten years or more for other preferred and debt securities); however, as a result of changing market conditions and interest rates, the Fund may also invest in shorter-term securities. As of December 31, 2021, the Fund had significant investments in financial services companies.

The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).