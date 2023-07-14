Dividend Investing Ideas Center
9.7%
1 yr return
7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
Net Assets
$407 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.9%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 85.56%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of small cap companies. The fund currently considers small cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index, the fund's benchmark index. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalizations of the smallest and largest companies in the index were approximately $39 million and $18 billion, respectively, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the index were approximately $4 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Stocks are selected for the fund's portfolio based primarily on bottom-up fundamental analysis. The fund's portfolio managers use a disciplined investment process that relies, in general, on proprietary fundamental research and valuation. Generally, elements of the process include analysis of a company's business prospects, estimation of the company's value and the identification of events that could cause
the estimated value of the company to change. In general, the fund seeks exposure to securities and sectors that the fund's portfolio managers perceive to be attractive from a valuation and fundamental standpoint.
|Period
|DOPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|49.15%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|62.63%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|47.73%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|72.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|41.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|DOPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|47.00%
|2021
|2.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|62.13%
|2020
|5.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|10.95%
|2019
|4.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|52.41%
|2018
|-8.8%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|94.48%
|Period
|DOPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|DOPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DOPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|407 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|52.12%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|2
|2519
|79.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|98.8 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|39.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.94%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|24.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DOPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.18%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|66.84%
|Cash
|2.81%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|32.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|60.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|59.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|60.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|60.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DOPIX % Rank
|Technology
|18.03%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|15.81%
|Industrials
|16.19%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|57.04%
|Healthcare
|15.40%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|33.33%
|Financial Services
|13.67%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|83.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.57%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|75.60%
|Energy
|6.91%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|31.96%
|Basic Materials
|5.19%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|42.61%
|Utilities
|4.96%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|9.97%
|Real Estate
|4.32%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|82.30%
|Consumer Defense
|4.27%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|47.08%
|Communication Services
|1.48%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|79.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DOPIX % Rank
|US
|88.56%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|91.33%
|Non US
|8.62%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|5.27%
|DOPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|63.62%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|57.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|DOPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DOPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DOPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|85.56%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|81.87%
|DOPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DOPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|70.97%
|DOPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DOPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DOPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.19%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|74.44%
|DOPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Jim is a member of Newton’s equity research team, primarily responsible for covering secular growth companies with an emphasis on the fintech, payments and software industries. Jim joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Jim was a senior portfolio manager of the Small and Mid-cap Opportunistic strategies at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). During his time at Mellon, Jim served as the team’s financial services, real estate, and business services analyst. Before joining BNY Mellon, Jim was a senior equity research analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Earlier in his career, Jim was an assistant portfolio manager and a senior research analyst at Harbor Capital Management. Jim started his career at John Hancock Advisors, where he received three years of detailed, income statement and balance-sheet analysis training from a former FDIC bank examiner. Jim has a BA in Economics and History from Colgate University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1999 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 13, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Patrick is head of small cap equities team and the lead portfolio manager for US Opportunistic Equity strategies and head of the small mid cap equity research team. Patrick joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Patrick was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation (a BNY Mellon group company). Earlier in his career, Patrick was a portfolio manager at Wellington. There, he co-managed the firm’s global all-cap impact investing strategy. Prior to Wellington, Patrick was an equity analyst with Alydar Capital, CR Intrinsic Investors and Schroders. He also spent four years with The Boston Company Asset Management, a BNY Mellon group company, on the Opportunistic Equity team. Patrick has a BA from Bowdoin College and an MBA from Babson College’s Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business. He received his CFA designation in 2001 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. Patrick holds the Chartered Market Technician designation and is a member of the CMT Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Andrew is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, Andrew is a senior portfolio manager. He is primarily responsible for research coverage of the non-US energy, materials and industrials sectors. Andrew joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Andrew was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Andrew worked at BlackRock Inc., where he co-managed the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth funds and conducted research on industrial, energy, materials and consumer stocks. Previously, he served in analyst roles at Schroders Investment Management and Delphi Management. Andrew has a BA in Economics and Communications from Wake Forest University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
