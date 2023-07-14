Home
Trending ETFs

DOPIX (Mutual Fund)

DOPIX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.72 -0.31 -1.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (DSCVX) Primary Inst (DSCYX) Inst (DOPIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund

DOPIX | Fund

$30.72

$407 M

0.00%

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$407 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 85.56%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund

DOPIX | Fund

$30.72

$407 M

0.00%

0.93%

DOPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Boyd

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of small cap companies. The fund currently considers small cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index, the fund's benchmark index. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalizations of the smallest and largest companies in the index were approximately $39 million and $18 billion, respectively, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the index were approximately $4 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Stocks are selected for the fund's portfolio based primarily on bottom-up fundamental analysis. The fund's portfolio managers use a disciplined investment process that relies, in general, on proprietary fundamental research and valuation. Generally, elements of the process include analysis of a company's business prospects, estimation of the company's value and the identification of events that could cause

the estimated value of the company to change. In general, the fund seeks exposure to securities and sectors that the fund's portfolio managers perceive to be attractive from a valuation and fundamental standpoint.

DOPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DOPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -14.5% 140.9% 49.15%
1 Yr 7.6% -34.7% 196.6% 62.63%
3 Yr 6.7%* -21.8% 37.4% 47.73%
5 Yr -5.0%* -23.7% 9.2% 72.19%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 41.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DOPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -59.3% 118.2% 47.00%
2021 2.9% -17.3% 18.6% 62.13%
2020 5.9% -21.2% 28.2% 10.95%
2019 4.8% -17.9% 8.4% 52.41%
2018 -8.8% -20.0% 0.2% 94.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DOPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -17.6% 140.9% 46.08%
1 Yr 7.6% -34.7% 196.6% 56.48%
3 Yr 6.7%* -21.8% 37.4% 46.63%
5 Yr -5.0%* -23.7% 10.7% 77.38%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% 39.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DOPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -59.3% 118.2% 47.00%
2021 2.9% -17.3% 18.6% 62.13%
2020 5.9% -21.2% 28.2% 10.95%
2019 4.8% -17.9% 8.4% 52.41%
2018 -8.8% -19.9% 0.2% 97.14%

NAV & Total Return History

DOPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DOPIX Category Low Category High DOPIX % Rank
Net Assets 407 M 1.48 M 120 B 52.12%
Number of Holdings 78 2 2519 79.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 98.8 M 213 K 4.6 B 39.80%
Weighting of Top 10 23.94% 2.8% 101.7% 24.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co 3.15%
  2. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 2.81%
  3. Alamos Gold Inc Class A 2.77%
  4. PBF Energy Inc Class A 2.72%
  5. NextEra Energy Partners LP 2.57%
  6. Ciena Corp 2.26%
  7. CNX Resources Corp 2.25%
  8. Palomar Holdings Inc 2.25%
  9. Clearway Energy Inc Class C 2.24%
  10. Fluor Corp 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DOPIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.18% 25.32% 100.32% 66.84%
Cash 		2.81% -79.10% 74.68% 32.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 60.88%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 59.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 60.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 60.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DOPIX % Rank
Technology 		18.03% 0.00% 54.70% 15.81%
Industrials 		16.19% 2.46% 37.42% 57.04%
Healthcare 		15.40% 0.00% 26.53% 33.33%
Financial Services 		13.67% 0.00% 35.52% 83.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.57% 0.99% 47.79% 75.60%
Energy 		6.91% 0.00% 37.72% 31.96%
Basic Materials 		5.19% 0.00% 18.66% 42.61%
Utilities 		4.96% 0.00% 18.58% 9.97%
Real Estate 		4.32% 0.00% 29.43% 82.30%
Consumer Defense 		4.27% 0.00% 18.87% 47.08%
Communication Services 		1.48% 0.00% 14.85% 79.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DOPIX % Rank
US 		88.56% 24.89% 100.00% 91.33%
Non US 		8.62% 0.00% 36.31% 5.27%

DOPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DOPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 13.16% 63.62%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 57.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DOPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DOPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DOPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 85.56% 1.00% 314.00% 81.87%

DOPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DOPIX Category Low Category High DOPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 70.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DOPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DOPIX Category Low Category High DOPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.19% -2.40% 2.49% 74.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DOPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DOPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Boyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Jim is a member of Newton’s equity research team, primarily responsible for covering secular growth companies with an emphasis on the fintech, payments and software industries. Jim joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Jim was a senior portfolio manager of the Small and Mid-cap Opportunistic strategies at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). During his time at Mellon, Jim served as the team’s financial services, real estate, and business services analyst. Before joining BNY Mellon, Jim was a senior equity research analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Earlier in his career, Jim was an assistant portfolio manager and a senior research analyst at Harbor Capital Management. Jim started his career at John Hancock Advisors, where he received three years of detailed, income statement and balance-sheet analysis training from a former FDIC bank examiner. Jim has a BA in Economics and History from Colgate University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1999 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Patrick Kent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 13, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Patrick is head of small cap equities team and the lead portfolio manager for US Opportunistic Equity strategies and head of the small mid cap equity research team. Patrick joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Patrick was a senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation (a BNY Mellon group company). Earlier in his career, Patrick was a portfolio manager at Wellington. There, he co-managed the firm’s global all-cap impact investing strategy. Prior to Wellington, Patrick was an equity analyst with Alydar Capital, CR Intrinsic Investors and Schroders. He also spent four years with The Boston Company Asset Management, a BNY Mellon group company, on the Opportunistic Equity team. Patrick has a BA from Bowdoin College and an MBA from Babson College’s Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business. He received his CFA designation in 2001 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. Patrick holds the Chartered Market Technician designation and is a member of the CMT Association.

Andrew Leger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Andrew is a member of Newton’s small cap equities team. In his current role, Andrew is a senior portfolio manager. He is primarily responsible for research coverage of the non-US energy, materials and industrials sectors. Andrew joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Andrew was a senior portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Andrew worked at BlackRock Inc., where he co-managed the Small Cap Growth and Mid Cap Growth funds and conducted research on industrial, energy, materials and consumer stocks. Previously, he served in analyst roles at Schroders Investment Management and Delphi Management. Andrew has a BA in Economics and Communications from Wake Forest University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

