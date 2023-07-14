To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of small cap companies. The fund currently considers small cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index, the fund's benchmark index. As of November 30, 2021, the market capitalizations of the smallest and largest companies in the index were approximately $39 million and $18 billion, respectively, and the weighted average and median market capitalizations of the index were approximately $4 billion and $1 billion, respectively. Stocks are selected for the fund's portfolio based primarily on bottom-up fundamental analysis. The fund's portfolio managers use a disciplined investment process that relies, in general, on proprietary fundamental research and valuation. Generally, elements of the process include analysis of a company's business prospects, estimation of the company's value and the identification of events that could cause

the estimated value of the company to change. In general, the fund seeks exposure to securities and sectors that the fund's portfolio managers perceive to be attractive from a valuation and fundamental standpoint.