Trending ETFs

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Dunham U.S. Enhanced Market Fund

DNSPX | Fund

$14.90

$76.2 M

-

1.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$76.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DNSPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dunham U.S. Enhanced Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dunham Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 18, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in investments that provide exposure to equity securities of U.S. companies and debt securities of the U.S. government through investments in options, futures, and U.S. Treasuries. The Fund seeks to provide upside participation in the U.S. stock market when the U.S. stock market advances and seeks to reduce declines in the Fund’s value when the stock market declines. The Fund gains equity exposure through investments in S&P 500 Index options (including FLEX Options) and futures, but does not invest directly in equity securities. The Fund also invests in U.S. Treasuries and U.S. Treasury futures to help reduce downside risk.

The Sub-Adviser periodically rebalances the asset mix between U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Treasury futures, and equity index options and futures to respond to changing market conditions and to achieve what it believes to be the optimal balance between risk and reward. When determining the allocation and when to rebalance, the Sub-Adviser takes into account, among other factors: interest rates, the Fund’s equity exposure, the percentage of the Fund invested in options, the current level of the S&P 500 Index, the implied volatility of S&P 500 Index options, bond and dividend yields, the delta of the Fund’s options positions (which is a measure of the sensitivity of the Fund’s option prices to changes in the price of the S&P 500 Index), and time to maturity of the options.

Typically, approximately up to 45% of the Fund’s assets are used to purchase long-term (typically tenors of 5 years or more) “FLEX” call options on the S&P 500 Index and S&P 500 Index futures. The Sub-Adviser may also purchase and write call and put options, and may hold futures both long and short, to make incremental adjustments to the Fund’s equity exposure. The remaining assets (approximately up to 70%) will typically be used to purchase U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury futures, targeting a net interest rate exposure (long duration from Treasuries offset by short duration from options) to potentially balance downside protection while generating positive fixed income returns, with a targeted duration range based on the Sub-Adviser’s interest rate views.

The Sub-Adviser may use U.S. Treasury futures to leverage interest rate exposure to potentially limit downside risk, and notional fixed income exposure could represent up to 150% of the Fund’s assets. U.S. Treasury futures, used to provide leverage for the fixed income portfolio, may not be fully collateralized, and may be held long or short to manage interest rate exposure.

Although the Fund uses derivative instruments based on the S&P 500 index and attempts to reduce downside risk through the use of U.S. Treasuries and U.S. Treasury futures, it is possible that these strategies may underperform the S&P 500 index in up and down markets. This means that losses for the shareholders can be worse than performance declines in the S&P 500 index.

The Fund is non-diversified.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.

Read More

DNSPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DNSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DNSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DNSPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DNSPX Category Low Category High DNSPX % Rank
Net Assets 76.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DNSPX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DNSPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DNSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.57% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.15% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DNSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DNSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DNSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DNSPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DNSPX Category Low Category High DNSPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DNSPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DNSPX Category Low Category High DNSPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DNSPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DNSPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

