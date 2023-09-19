The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in investments that provide exposure to equity securities of U.S. companies and debt securities of the U.S. government through investments in options, futures, and U.S. Treasuries. The Fund seeks to provide upside participation in the U.S. stock market when the U.S. stock market advances and seeks to reduce declines in the Fund’s value when the stock market declines. The Fund gains equity exposure through investments in S&P 500 Index options (including FLEX Options) and futures, but does not invest directly in equity securities. The Fund also invests in U.S. Treasuries and U.S. Treasury futures to help reduce downside risk.

The Sub-Adviser periodically rebalances the asset mix between U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Treasury futures, and equity index options and futures to respond to changing market conditions and to achieve what it believes to be the optimal balance between risk and reward. When determining the allocation and when to rebalance, the Sub-Adviser takes into account, among other factors: interest rates, the Fund’s equity exposure, the percentage of the Fund invested in options, the current level of the S&P 500 Index, the implied volatility of S&P 500 Index options, bond and dividend yields, the delta of the Fund’s options positions (which is a measure of the sensitivity of the Fund’s option prices to changes in the price of the S&P 500 Index), and time to maturity of the options.

Typically, approximately up to 45% of the Fund’s assets are used to purchase long-term (typically tenors of 5 years or more) “FLEX” call options on the S&P 500 Index and S&P 500 Index futures. The Sub-Adviser may also purchase and write call and put options, and may hold futures both long and short, to make incremental adjustments to the Fund’s equity exposure. The remaining assets (approximately up to 70%) will typically be used to purchase U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Treasury futures, targeting a net interest rate exposure (long duration from Treasuries offset by short duration from options) to potentially balance downside protection while generating positive fixed income returns, with a targeted duration range based on the Sub-Adviser’s interest rate views.

The Sub-Adviser may use U.S. Treasury futures to leverage interest rate exposure to potentially limit downside risk, and notional fixed income exposure could represent up to 150% of the Fund’s assets. U.S. Treasury futures, used to provide leverage for the fixed income portfolio, may not be fully collateralized, and may be held long or short to manage interest rate exposure.

Although the Fund uses derivative instruments based on the S&P 500 index and attempts to reduce downside risk through the use of U.S. Treasuries and U.S. Treasury futures, it is possible that these strategies may underperform the S&P 500 index in up and down markets. This means that losses for the shareholders can be worse than performance declines in the S&P 500 index.

The Fund is non-diversified.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.