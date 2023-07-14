Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-2.9%
1 yr return
-4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$247 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.6%
Expense Ratio 1.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 343.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing normally at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in various credit-related instruments. Credit-related instruments include, but are not limited to, U.S. Government and agency securities, foreign government and supranational debt securities, corporate bonds, emerging market debt securities, preferred securities, structured products, senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, and derivatives with similar economic characteristics. The Fund may invest in credit-related instruments rated below investment grade, which are commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” These securities may be issued in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, and subject to restriction on resale.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity instruments, including common stock and other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock. The Fund may hold long or short positions in equity instruments, and may invest in equity instruments of issuers of any market capitalization.
The Fund may also gain both long and short exposure to credit-related instruments by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by investing in, among other instruments, swaps, including total return, credit default and index swaps; options; forward contracts and futures contracts that provide long or short exposure to other credit obligations; and other similar transactions.
The Fund may engage in short sales for hedging purposes or to enhance total return. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.
When selecting individual securities, the Sub-Adviser focuses on supply/demand factors, historical value trends, and new issue opportunities combined with company-specific research, industry analysis, and its view on overall credit trends. The Sub-Adviser incorporates its quantitative and qualitative analysis to determine the optimal security to purchase in the company’s capital structure as well as to determine the desired allocation to each security or derivative. The Sub-Adviser utilizes short positions and derivatives to manage various risk exposures, including interest rate risk and credit risk.
The Fund may also engage in securities lending.
|Period
|DNAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.9%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|94.94%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|84.79%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|35.75%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|18.11%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|27.30%
* Annualized
|DNAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|247 M
|100
|124 B
|67.77%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|2
|8175
|82.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|143 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|43.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.57%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|16.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNAIX % Rank
|Bonds
|55.39%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|88.52%
|Cash
|39.22%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|9.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.70%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|8.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.68%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|31.83%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|84.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|67.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNAIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|43.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.60%
|Corporate
|38.42%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|47.30%
|Government
|17.85%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|34.89%
|Derivative
|0.32%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|47.67%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|96.93%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|75.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DNAIX % Rank
|US
|49.96%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|76.74%
|Non US
|5.43%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|82.56%
|DNAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.82%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|20.15%
|Management Fee
|1.64%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|95.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|20.45%
|DNAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DNAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DNAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|343.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|97.44%
|DNAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|73.60%
|DNAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DNAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DNAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.67%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|94.22%
|DNAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Mr. Lofgren is a portfolio manager involved in all high grade credit strategies and the Long / Short credit strategy at Logan Circle. Prior to joining Logan Circle in 2012, Mr. Lofgren worked in the securities division at Goldman Sachs in New York for nine years, working with institutional clients across a range of credit products, including investment grade and high yield credit, in both cash and derivative form. Mr. Lofgren has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Richmond and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Andrew Kronschnabel is a portfolio manager and leads investment grade credit for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Kronschnabel joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. He is responsible for high grade credit across all core-based, corporate and long / short credit strategies. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was a member of the portfolio management team at Delaware Investments where he was responsible for core-based and high-grade products from 2000 to 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
