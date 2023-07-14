The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing normally at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in various credit-related instruments. Credit-related instruments include, but are not limited to, U.S. Government and agency securities, foreign government and supranational debt securities, corporate bonds, emerging market debt securities, preferred securities, structured products, senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, and derivatives with similar economic characteristics. The Fund may invest in credit-related instruments rated below investment grade, which are commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” These securities may be issued in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, and subject to restriction on resale.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity instruments, including common stock and other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock. The Fund may hold long or short positions in equity instruments, and may invest in equity instruments of issuers of any market capitalization.

The Fund may also gain both long and short exposure to credit-related instruments by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by investing in, among other instruments, swaps, including total return, credit default and index swaps; options; forward contracts and futures contracts that provide long or short exposure to other credit obligations; and other similar transactions.

The Fund may engage in short sales for hedging purposes or to enhance total return. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.

When selecting individual securities, the Sub-Adviser focuses on supply/demand factors, historical value trends, and new issue opportunities combined with company-specific research, industry analysis, and its view on overall credit trends. The Sub-Adviser incorporates its quantitative and qualitative analysis to determine the optimal security to purchase in the company’s capital structure as well as to determine the desired allocation to each security or derivative. The Sub-Adviser utilizes short positions and derivatives to manage various risk exposures, including interest rate risk and credit risk.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.