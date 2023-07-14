To pursue its goal, the fund generally is fully invested in stocks included in the S&P MidCap 400® Index and in futures whose performance is tied to the index. The fund generally invests in all 400 stocks in the S&P MidCap 400® Index in proportion to their weighting in the index.

Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the S&P MidCap 400® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the S&P MidCap 400® Index of at least .95, before fees and expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.

The S&P MidCap 400® Index is an unmanaged index of 400 common stocks of medium-size companies. S&P weights each company's stock in the index by its market capitalization (i.e., the share price times the number of shares outstanding), adjusted by the number of available float shares (i.e., those shares available to public investors). Companies included in the S&P MidCap 400® Index generally have market capitalizations ranging between approximately $3.6 billion and $13.1 billion, to the extent consistent with market conditions.

"Standard & Poor's®," "S&P®" and "S&P MidCap 400® Index" are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by the fund. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's and Standard & Poor's makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the fund.