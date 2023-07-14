Home
PESPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon MidCap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jun 19, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David France

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally is fully invested in stocks included in the S&P MidCap 400® Index and in futures whose performance is tied to the index. The fund generally invests in all 400 stocks in the S&P MidCap 400® Index in proportion to their weighting in the index.

Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the S&P MidCap 400® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the S&P MidCap 400® Index of at least .95, before fees and expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.

The S&P MidCap 400® Index is an unmanaged index of 400 common stocks of medium-size companies. S&P weights each company's stock in the index by its market capitalization (i.e., the share price times the number of shares outstanding), adjusted by the number of available float shares (i.e., those shares available to public investors). Companies included in the S&P MidCap 400® Index generally have market capitalizations ranging between approximately $3.6 billion and $13.1 billion, to the extent consistent with market conditions.

"Standard & Poor's®," "S&P®" and "S&P MidCap 400® Index" are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by the fund. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's and Standard & Poor's makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the fund.

Read More

PESPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PESPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -23.7% 31.6% 39.60%
1 Yr 1.1% -41.1% 28.9% 85.50%
3 Yr 0.3%* -20.8% 20.7% 86.53%
5 Yr -5.6%* -15.0% 80.6% 89.56%
10 Yr -1.7%* -10.0% 11.3% 77.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PESPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -52.6% 20.1% 82.74%
2021 3.7% -25.0% 15.1% 66.41%
2020 0.6% -2.9% 196.6% 87.94%
2019 3.2% -2.6% 8.3% 83.66%
2018 -5.0% -11.1% 0.0% 72.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PESPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -27.0% 31.6% 34.59%
1 Yr 1.1% -41.1% 48.6% 76.31%
3 Yr 0.3%* -20.8% 20.7% 86.77%
5 Yr -5.6%* -15.0% 80.6% 90.99%
10 Yr -1.7%* -9.0% 12.9% 92.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PESPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -52.6% 20.1% 82.74%
2021 3.7% -25.0% 15.1% 66.41%
2020 0.6% -2.9% 196.6% 87.94%
2019 3.2% -2.6% 8.3% 83.66%
2018 -5.0% -11.1% 0.0% 82.99%

NAV & Total Return History

PESPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PESPX Category Low Category High PESPX % Rank
Net Assets 2.01 B 481 K 145 B 18.20%
Number of Holdings 402 1 2445 17.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 135 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 39.05%
Weighting of Top 10 6.61% 2.9% 100.0% 88.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. S&P Mid 400 Emini Dec21 1.10%
  2. S&P Mid 400 Emini Dec21 1.10%
  3. S&P Mid 400 Emini Dec21 1.10%
  4. S&P Mid 400 Emini Dec21 1.10%
  5. S&P Mid 400 Emini Dec21 1.10%
  6. S&P Mid 400 Emini Dec21 1.10%
  7. S&P Mid 400 Emini Dec21 1.10%
  8. S&P Mid 400 Emini Dec21 1.10%
  9. S&P Mid 400 Emini Dec21 1.10%
  10. S&P Mid 400 Emini Dec21 1.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PESPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.21% 0.00% 100.57% 40.80%
Cash 		0.79% -2.51% 100.00% 60.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 90.30%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 89.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 91.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 90.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PESPX % Rank
Industrials 		18.12% 0.00% 45.89% 32.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.73% 2.49% 46.48% 28.93%
Financial Services 		14.57% 0.00% 46.10% 40.15%
Technology 		13.97% 0.00% 40.65% 71.82%
Real Estate 		9.57% 0.00% 25.82% 25.94%
Healthcare 		9.28% 0.00% 47.15% 70.32%
Basic Materials 		6.39% 0.00% 26.18% 32.92%
Energy 		4.61% 0.00% 58.13% 61.85%
Consumer Defense 		4.03% 0.00% 32.18% 48.13%
Utilities 		3.19% 0.00% 18.97% 58.10%
Communication Services 		1.54% 0.00% 30.98% 70.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PESPX % Rank
US 		98.63% 0.00% 100.04% 20.90%
Non US 		0.58% 0.00% 27.19% 76.37%

PESPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PESPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.03% 33.98% 82.99%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 16.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

PESPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PESPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PESPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.42% 0.00% 321.00% 11.33%

PESPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PESPX Category Low Category High PESPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 3.08% 93.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PESPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PESPX Category Low Category High PESPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.83% -2.06% 3.38% 24.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PESPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PESPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

