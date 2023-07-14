Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of healthcare companies, meaning companies that develop, produce, or distribute products or services related to the healthcare or medical industries and derive a substantial portion, that is, more than 50%, of their sales from products and services in the healthcare industry (80% policy). These products and services include, but are not limited to, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device and supply companies, managed care companies, and healthcare information and service providers. The Fund invests in US and non-US companies across all market capitalizations. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in non-US companies. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in companies located in emerging markets. The Fund is a nondiversified fund.
The Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.
The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.
|Period
|DLRHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.4%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|87.80%
|1 Yr
|-7.7%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|93.90%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|68.59%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|65.94%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|43.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|DLRHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|27.45%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|58.17%
|2020
|1.7%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|83.78%
|2019
|5.0%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|49.24%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|35.71%
|DLRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLRHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|882 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|48.17%
|Number of Holdings
|104
|25
|473
|38.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|455 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|51.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.15%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|26.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLRHX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.98%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|40.00%
|Cash
|1.02%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|50.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|67.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|68.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|68.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|66.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLRHX % Rank
|Healthcare
|99.04%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|70.63%
|Communication Services
|0.69%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|2.50%
|Financial Services
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|13.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.07%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|33.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.38%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|67.50%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|67.50%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|67.50%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.38%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|68.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|66.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLRHX % Rank
|US
|75.53%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|83.75%
|Non US
|23.45%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|18.75%
|DLRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|28.13%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|76.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|67.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|DLRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|DLRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DLRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|3.60%
|DLRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLRHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|73.94%
|DLRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DLRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLRHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.05%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|38.22%
|DLRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$2.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.625
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2007
14.68
14.7%
Liu-Er Chen, CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Emerging Markets and Healthcare, is a Portfolio Manager in Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. Mr. Chen heads the firm's global Emerging Markets team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in September 2006 in his current position, Mr. Chen spent nearly 11 years at Evergreen Investment Management Company, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Chen began his career at Evergreen in 1995 as an analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
