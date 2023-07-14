Home
Delaware Healthcare Fund

mutual fund
DLHIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.72 +0.22 +0.9%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Inst (DLHIX) Primary A (DLHAX) Retirement (DLRHX) C (DLHCX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.1%

1 yr return

-7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$882 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DLHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Healthcare Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Liu-Er Chen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of healthcare companies, meaning companies that develop, produce, or distribute products or services related to the healthcare or medical industries and derive a substantial portion, that is, more than 50%, of their sales from products and services in the healthcare industry (80% policy). These products and services include, but are not limited to, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device and supply companies, managed care companies, and healthcare information and service providers. The Fund invests in US and non-US companies across all market capitalizations. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in non-US companies. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in companies located in emerging markets. The Fund is a nondiversified fund.

The Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

DLHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DLHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.1% -11.3% 31.3% 86.59%
1 Yr -7.2% -23.6% 34.8% 90.85%
3 Yr -4.7%* -21.3% 15.7% 64.10%
5 Yr -0.5%* -15.0% 12.1% 61.59%
10 Yr 4.2%* -6.2% 16.0% 39.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DLHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -53.9% 5.0% 26.14%
2021 -0.2% -22.3% 12.3% 56.21%
2020 1.8% -4.7% 41.4% 82.43%
2019 5.1% -10.2% 13.1% 40.15%
2018 -0.5% -5.7% 16.7% 34.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DLHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.1% -50.0% 21.6% 71.95%
1 Yr -7.2% -60.2% 34.8% 80.00%
3 Yr -4.7%* -21.3% 17.8% 67.11%
5 Yr -0.2%* -15.0% 16.9% 60.15%
10 Yr 7.8%* -6.2% 18.5% 36.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DLHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -53.9% 5.0% 26.14%
2021 -0.2% -22.3% 12.3% 56.21%
2020 1.8% -4.7% 41.4% 82.43%
2019 5.1% -10.2% 13.1% 40.15%
2018 -0.1% -5.7% 16.7% 33.33%

NAV & Total Return History

DLHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DLHIX Category Low Category High DLHIX % Rank
Net Assets 882 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 47.56%
Number of Holdings 104 25 473 38.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 455 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 51.25%
Weighting of Top 10 51.15% 12.3% 80.8% 26.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 6.87%
  2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 6.67%
  3. Amgen Inc 6.48%
  4. Sanofi SA ADR 6.47%
  5. Roche Holding AG 5.42%
  6. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc 5.11%
  7. Anthem Inc 4.94%
  8. Eli Lilly and Co 4.27%
  9. AbbVie Inc 3.74%
  10. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 3.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DLHIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.98% 85.37% 106.13% 39.38%
Cash 		1.02% -0.04% 9.01% 49.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 66.88%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 68.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 67.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 66.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DLHIX % Rank
Healthcare 		99.04% 59.26% 100.00% 70.00%
Communication Services 		0.69% 0.00% 9.11% 1.88%
Financial Services 		0.20% 0.00% 1.60% 13.13%
Basic Materials 		0.07% 0.00% 7.16% 32.50%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 63.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 66.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 66.88%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 66.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 63.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 68.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 66.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DLHIX % Rank
US 		75.53% 53.67% 104.41% 83.13%
Non US 		23.45% 0.00% 45.40% 18.13%

DLHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DLHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.08% 33.47% 52.50%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.03% 1.25% 76.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

DLHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

DLHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DLHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 0.00% 238.00% 2.88%

DLHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DLHIX Category Low Category High DLHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.25% 0.00% 2.01% 73.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DLHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DLHIX Category Low Category High DLHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.45% -2.54% 1.85% 18.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DLHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DLHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Liu-Er Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Liu-Er Chen, CFA, Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer — Emerging Markets and Healthcare, is a Portfolio Manager in Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust. Mr. Chen heads the firm's global Emerging Markets team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in September 2006 in his current position, Mr. Chen spent nearly 11 years at Evergreen Investment Management Company, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Chen began his career at Evergreen in 1995 as an analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

