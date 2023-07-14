Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of healthcare companies, meaning companies that develop, produce, or distribute products or services related to the healthcare or medical industries and derive a substantial portion, that is, more than 50%, of their sales from products and services in the healthcare industry (80% policy). These products and services include, but are not limited to, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device and supply companies, managed care companies, and healthcare information and service providers. The Fund invests in US and non-US companies across all market capitalizations. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in non-US companies. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in companies located in emerging markets. The Fund is a nondiversified fund.

The Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited (MFMHKL) and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.