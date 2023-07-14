Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
15.6%
1 yr return
11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$4.75 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.8%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 83.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DLCZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|54.34%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|49.62%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|83.88%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|59.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|DLCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLCZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.75 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|26.36%
|Number of Holdings
|601
|2
|4154
|8.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|987 M
|288 K
|270 B
|34.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.76%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|92.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLCZX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.35%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|64.98%
|Cash
|1.37%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|39.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.27%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|6.11%
|Other
|0.01%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|9.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|60.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|60.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLCZX % Rank
|Technology
|20.04%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|73.89%
|Financial Services
|16.79%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|19.45%
|Healthcare
|15.93%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|23.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.08%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|12.02%
|Communication Services
|9.65%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|21.75%
|Industrials
|8.23%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|68.38%
|Consumer Defense
|6.19%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|69.75%
|Energy
|5.04%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|23.81%
|Utilities
|2.18%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|63.17%
|Basic Materials
|1.72%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|82.92%
|Real Estate
|1.15%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|80.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DLCZX % Rank
|US
|93.03%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|72.53%
|Non US
|5.32%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|26.34%
|DLCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|51.00%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|89.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|DLCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DLCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DLCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|83.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|88.45%
|DLCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLCZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.88%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|81.04%
|DLCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DLCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DLCZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.36%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|69.62%
|DLCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Alan Mason is a Managing Director of BlackRock Advisors, LLC since 2009. Previously, Mr. Mason was a Managing Director of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009 and a Principal from 1996 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Joe Fath is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is the portfolio manager and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Growth Stock Fund. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. Joe serves as a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Media & Telecommunications, Capital Opportunity and Mid-Cap Growth Funds. He joined the firm in 2002 as an analyst covering gaming, lodging, cruise lines, airlines, and air freight and logistics companies after serving as a summer intern for the firm in 2001. He was also the chief financial officer and cofounder of Broadform, Inc., a start-up educational/software company. In addition, Joe worked as director of operations analysis for Players International, a multi-jurisdictional gaming operator in the United States. He also was employed by Coopers & Lybrand as a senior associate in the Business Assurance and Financial Services Group. Joe graduated, with honors, with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned an M.B.A., with honors, in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Joe also has earned the Certified Public Accountant accreditation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Richard Carter is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Carter joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms or acquired business lines in 2003. Mr. Carter began his investment career in 1993 and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Connecticut College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Todd Herget is a senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research coverage in the health care, industrial and energy sectors. Mr. Herget has been a member of the Focused Large Cap Growth Team since 2003 when he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms. Mr. Herget was also a portfolio manager and equity research analyst. Previously, he was a research assistant at the George E. Reed Heart Center at the Westchester Medical Center in New York. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Herget received a B.S. from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Brian is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, Brian is the senior portfolio manager on the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity strategy, a position he has held since 2003. Brian joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Brian was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Before joining BNY Mellon, Brian was a research analyst at Wellington Management. Prior to that, he was an assistant directorofGeneral Electric Capital Corporation’s corporate treasury group and graduated from GE's Financial Management Program. Brian has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Bucknell University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Johnson serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Mid Cap Value and Large Cap Value Select Portfolios. He previously served as Senior Equity Analyst for River Road. Mr. Johnson holds equity in the firm and serves as a non-voting member of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to joining River Road in 2006, Mr. Johnson was a public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Moran serves as a portfolio manager of River Road’s Mid Cap Value and Large Cap Value Select Portfolios. Mr. Moran holds equity in the firm. Prior to joining River Road in 2007, Mr. Moran held various investment positions at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Morningstar.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
