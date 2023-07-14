The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund defines large cap companies as companies whose market capitalizations typically fall within the range of the Russell 1000 ® Index, which ranged from approximately $2.9 billion to $2,545.6 billion as of the last reconstitution of the index on May 6, 2022.The Fund’s 80% policy is not fundamental and can be changed upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.

The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”), each of which is responsible for investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which use a passively managed (i.e., index-tracking) strategy or an actively managed strategy. ETFs may also be used

to transition the Fund’s portfolio or to equitize cash while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. When determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets between ETFs and Sub-advisers, and among Sub-advisers, the Adviser considers a variety of factors.

The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stock, rights or warrants to purchase common or preferred stock, interests in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), securities convertible into common or preferred stock such as convertible preferred stock, bonds or debentures, and other securities with equity characteristics. A Sub-adviser employing an actively managed strategy will select securities based on its assessment of one or more of a variety of factors about the company or the market.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts for speculative or hedging purposes.

Although most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the Fund may invest directly in foreign stocks or indirectly through depositary receipts in keeping with the Fund’s objectives.

A Sub-adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, where the Sub-adviser believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund or selling the security will help the Fund to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.