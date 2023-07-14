Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Destinations Large Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
DLCFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.09 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DLCFX) Primary Inst (DLCZX)
DLCFX (Mutual Fund)

Destinations Large Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.09 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DLCFX) Primary Inst (DLCZX)
DLCFX (Mutual Fund)

Destinations Large Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.09 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DLCFX) Primary Inst (DLCZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Destinations Large Cap Equity Fund

DLCFX | Fund

$14.09

$4.75 B

0.52%

$0.07

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

Net Assets

$4.75 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Destinations Large Cap Equity Fund

DLCFX | Fund

$14.09

$4.75 B

0.52%

$0.07

0.95%

DLCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Destinations Large Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Destinations Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Fath

Fund Description

The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund defines large cap companies as companies whose market capitalizations typically fall within the range of the Russell 1000® Index, which ranged from approximately $2.9 billion to $2,545.6 billion as of the last reconstitution of the index on May 6, 2022.The Fund’s 80% policy is not fundamental and can be changed upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.
The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”), each of which is responsible for investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which use a passively managed (i.e., index-tracking) strategy or an actively managed strategy. ETFs may also be used
to transition the Fund’s portfolio or to equitize cash while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. When determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets between ETFs and Sub-advisers, and among Sub-advisers, the Adviser considers a variety of factors.
The Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stock, rights or warrants to purchase common or preferred stock, interests in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), securities convertible into common or preferred stock such as convertible preferred stock, bonds or debentures, and other securities with equity characteristics. A Sub-adviser employing an actively managed strategy will select securities based on its assessment of one or more of a variety of factors about the company or the market.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts for speculative or hedging purposes.
Although most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the Fund may invest directly in foreign stocks or indirectly through depositary receipts in keeping with the Fund’s objectives.
A Sub-adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, where the Sub-adviser believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund or selling the security will help the Fund to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.
Read More

DLCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DLCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -14.3% 35.6% 54.64%
1 Yr 13.4% -34.9% 38.6% 38.82%
3 Yr 2.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 73.66%
5 Yr 3.0%* -30.5% 97.2% 48.55%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DLCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -56.3% 28.9% 66.08%
2021 1.2% -20.5% 152.6% 89.80%
2020 5.9% -13.9% 183.6% 13.95%
2019 6.0% -8.3% 8.9% 31.95%
2018 -1.9% -13.5% 12.6% 26.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DLCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -20.5% 35.6% 49.09%
1 Yr 13.4% -34.9% 40.3% 31.02%
3 Yr 2.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 73.91%
5 Yr 3.0%* -29.8% 97.2% 57.80%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DLCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -56.3% 28.9% 66.16%
2021 1.2% -20.5% 152.6% 89.80%
2020 5.9% -13.9% 183.6% 14.11%
2019 6.0% -8.3% 8.9% 32.46%
2018 -1.9% -10.9% 12.6% 53.77%

NAV & Total Return History

DLCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DLCFX Category Low Category High DLCFX % Rank
Net Assets 4.75 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 26.28%
Number of Holdings 601 2 4154 8.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 987 M 288 K 270 B 34.42%
Weighting of Top 10 20.76% 1.8% 106.2% 92.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Visa Inc Class A 2.95%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 2.89%
  3. Microsoft Corp 2.54%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.41%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 2.22%
  6. Apple Inc 1.90%
  7. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc 1.72%
  8. Fiserv Inc 1.62%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.54%
  10. Eli Lilly and Co 1.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DLCFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.35% 0.00% 130.24% 64.91%
Cash 		1.37% -102.29% 100.00% 39.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.27% 0.00% 1.57% 6.04%
Other 		0.01% -13.91% 134.98% 9.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 16.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 17.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DLCFX % Rank
Technology 		20.04% 0.00% 48.94% 73.81%
Financial Services 		16.79% 0.00% 55.59% 19.37%
Healthcare 		15.93% 0.00% 60.70% 23.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.08% 0.00% 30.33% 11.64%
Communication Services 		9.65% 0.00% 27.94% 21.67%
Industrials 		8.23% 0.00% 29.90% 68.30%
Consumer Defense 		6.19% 0.00% 47.71% 69.68%
Energy 		5.04% 0.00% 41.64% 23.74%
Utilities 		2.18% 0.00% 20.91% 63.09%
Basic Materials 		1.72% 0.00% 25.70% 82.85%
Real Estate 		1.15% 0.00% 31.91% 80.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DLCFX % Rank
US 		93.03% 0.00% 127.77% 72.45%
Non US 		5.32% 0.00% 32.38% 26.26%

DLCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DLCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 49.27% 39.58%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 86.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DLCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DLCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DLCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 0.00% 496.00% 88.09%

DLCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DLCFX Category Low Category High DLCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.52% 0.00% 24.06% 56.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DLCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DLCFX Category Low Category High DLCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -54.00% 6.06% 75.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DLCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DLCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Fath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Joe Fath is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is the portfolio manager and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Growth Stock Fund. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. Joe serves as a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Media & Telecommunications, Capital Opportunity and Mid-Cap Growth Funds. He joined the firm in 2002 as an analyst covering gaming, lodging, cruise lines, airlines, and air freight and logistics companies after serving as a summer intern for the firm in 2001. He was also the chief financial officer and cofounder of Broadform, Inc., a start-up educational/software company. In addition, Joe worked as director of operations analysis for Players International, a multi-jurisdictional gaming operator in the United States. He also was employed by Coopers & Lybrand as a senior associate in the Business Assurance and Financial Services Group. Joe graduated, with honors, with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned an M.B.A., with honors, in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Joe also has earned the Certified Public Accountant accreditation.

Richard Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Richard Carter is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Carter joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms or acquired business lines in 2003. Mr. Carter began his investment career in 1993 and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Connecticut College.

Todd Herget

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Todd Herget is a senior portfolio manager for the Focused Large Cap Growth Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research coverage in the health care, industrial and energy sectors. Mr. Herget has been a member of the Focused Large Cap Growth Team since 2003 when he joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms. Mr. Herget was also a portfolio manager and equity research analyst. Previously, he was a research assistant at the George E. Reed Heart Center at the Westchester Medical Center in New York. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Herget received a B.S. from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Amy Magnotta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.

Alan Mason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Alan Mason is a Managing Director of BlackRock Advisors, LLC since 2009. Previously, Mr. Mason was a Managing Director of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009 and a Principal from 1996 to 2008.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Brian Ferguson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Brian is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, Brian is the senior portfolio manager on the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity strategy, a position he has held since 2003. Brian joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Brian was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Before joining BNY Mellon, Brian was a research analyst at Wellington Management. Prior to that, he was an assistant directorofGeneral Electric Capital Corporation’s corporate treasury group and graduated from GE's Financial Management Program. Brian has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Bucknell University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School.

Matthew Moran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Moran serves as a portfolio manager of River Road’s Mid Cap Value and Large Cap Value Select Portfolios. Mr. Moran holds equity in the firm. Prior to joining River Road in 2007, Mr. Moran held various investment positions at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Morningstar.

Daniel Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Johnson serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s Mid Cap Value and Large Cap Value Select Portfolios. He previously served as Senior Equity Analyst for River Road. Mr. Johnson holds equity in the firm and serves as a non-voting member of the Executive Committee, River Road’s governing body. Prior to joining River Road in 2006, Mr. Johnson was a public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×