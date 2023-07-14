Home
Trending ETFs

DISIX (Mutual Fund)

DISIX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund

$26.36

$1.6 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

-3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$1.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund

$26.36

$1.6 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.26%

DISIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David France

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally is fully invested in all of the stocks that comprise the S&P SmallCap 600® Index and in futures whose performance is tied to the index. The fund generally invests in all 600 stocks in the index in proportion to their weighting in the index; however, at times, the fund may invest in a representative sample of stocks

included in the index and in futures whose performance is tied to the index. Under these circumstances, the fund expects to invest in approximately 500 or more of the stocks in the index.

Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the S&P SmallCap 600® Index of at least .95, before fees and expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.

The S&P SmallCap 600® Index is an unmanaged index composed of 600 domestic stocks. S&P weights each company's stock in the index by its market capitalization (i.e., the share price times the number of shares outstanding), adjusted by the number of available float shares (i.e., those shares available to public investors). Companies included in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index generally have market capitalizations ranging between approximately $850 million and $3.6 billion, to the extent consistent with market conditions.

"Standard & Poor's®," "S&P®" and "S&P SmallCap 600® Index" are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by the fund. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's and Standard & Poor's makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the fund.

DISIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -14.5% 140.9% 69.11%
1 Yr -3.4% -34.7% 196.6% 88.91%
3 Yr 3.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 68.36%
5 Yr -5.6%* -23.7% 9.2% 74.95%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 8.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -59.3% 118.2% 84.91%
2021 6.7% -17.3% 18.6% 33.51%
2020 1.0% -21.2% 28.2% 80.97%
2019 3.1% -17.9% 8.4% 90.93%
2018 -4.3% -20.0% 0.2% 41.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -17.6% 140.9% 64.85%
1 Yr -3.4% -34.7% 196.6% 82.42%
3 Yr 3.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 68.09%
5 Yr -3.0%* -23.7% 10.7% 60.08%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% 8.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DISIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -59.3% 118.2% 84.91%
2021 6.7% -17.3% 18.6% 33.51%
2020 1.0% -21.2% 28.2% 80.97%
2019 3.1% -17.9% 8.4% 90.93%
2018 -1.7% -19.9% 0.2% 4.19%

NAV & Total Return History

DISIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DISIX Category Low Category High DISIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.6 B 1.48 M 120 B 18.68%
Number of Holdings 604 2 2519 19.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 92.4 M 213 K 4.6 B 41.84%
Weighting of Top 10 5.73% 2.8% 101.7% 89.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc 0.92%
  2. Southwestern Energy Co 0.90%
  3. GameStop Corp Class A 0.86%
  4. Macy's Inc 0.84%
  5. Lithia Motors Inc Class A 0.79%
  6. Capri Holdings Ltd 0.72%
  7. Wingstop Inc 0.69%
  8. Independence Realty Trust Inc 0.65%
  9. Kinsale Capital Group Inc 0.63%
  10. Iridium Communications Inc 0.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DISIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 25.32% 100.32% 20.07%
Cash 		0.41% -79.10% 74.68% 79.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 19.22%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 20.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 17.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 18.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DISIX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.39% 0.00% 35.52% 34.36%
Industrials 		15.38% 2.46% 37.42% 70.45%
Technology 		12.77% 0.00% 54.70% 66.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.88% 0.99% 47.79% 32.82%
Healthcare 		11.86% 0.00% 26.53% 60.48%
Real Estate 		10.27% 0.00% 29.43% 8.93%
Energy 		5.70% 0.00% 37.72% 57.73%
Basic Materials 		5.59% 0.00% 18.66% 33.85%
Consumer Defense 		5.21% 0.00% 18.87% 22.68%
Communication Services 		2.95% 0.00% 14.85% 40.89%
Utilities 		2.00% 0.00% 18.58% 63.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DISIX % Rank
US 		98.32% 24.89% 100.00% 17.01%
Non US 		1.27% 0.00% 36.31% 61.56%

DISIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.01% 13.16% 91.55%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 12.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DISIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.70% 1.00% 314.00% 25.10%

DISIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DISIX Category Low Category High DISIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 43.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DISIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DISIX Category Low Category High DISIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.03% -2.40% 2.49% 10.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DISIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DISIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

