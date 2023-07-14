Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
7.7%
1 yr return
-3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
Net Assets
$1.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
5.7%
Expense Ratio 0.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its goal, the fund generally is fully invested in all of the stocks that comprise the S&P SmallCap 600® Index and in futures whose performance is tied to the index. The fund generally invests in all 600 stocks in the index in proportion to their weighting in the index; however, at times, the fund may invest in a representative sample of stocks
included in the index and in futures whose performance is tied to the index. Under these circumstances, the fund expects to invest in approximately 500 or more of the stocks in the index.
Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the S&P SmallCap 600® Index of at least .95, before fees and expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.
The S&P SmallCap 600® Index is an unmanaged index composed of 600 domestic stocks. S&P weights each company's stock in the index by its market capitalization (i.e., the share price times the number of shares outstanding), adjusted by the number of available float shares (i.e., those shares available to public investors). Companies included in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index generally have market capitalizations ranging between approximately $850 million and $3.6 billion, to the extent consistent with market conditions.
"Standard & Poor's®," "S&P®" and "S&P SmallCap 600® Index" are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by the fund. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's and Standard & Poor's makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the fund.
|Period
|DISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.7%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|69.11%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|88.91%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|68.36%
|5 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|74.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|8.20%
* Annualized
|2022
|-26.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|84.91%
|2021
|6.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|33.51%
|2020
|1.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|80.97%
|2019
|3.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|90.93%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|41.90%
|YTD
|7.7%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|64.85%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|82.42%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|68.09%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|60.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|8.01%
* Annualized
|2022
|-26.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|84.91%
|2021
|6.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|33.51%
|2020
|1.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|80.97%
|2019
|3.1%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|90.93%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|4.19%
|DISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DISIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.6 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|18.68%
|Number of Holdings
|604
|2
|2519
|19.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|92.4 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|41.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.73%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|89.66%
|Stocks
|99.59%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|20.07%
|Cash
|0.41%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|79.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|19.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|20.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|17.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|18.03%
|Financial Services
|16.39%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|34.36%
|Industrials
|15.38%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|70.45%
|Technology
|12.77%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|66.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.88%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|32.82%
|Healthcare
|11.86%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|60.48%
|Real Estate
|10.27%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|8.93%
|Energy
|5.70%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|57.73%
|Basic Materials
|5.59%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|33.85%
|Consumer Defense
|5.21%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|22.68%
|Communication Services
|2.95%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|40.89%
|Utilities
|2.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|63.57%
|US
|98.32%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|17.01%
|Non US
|1.27%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|61.56%
|Expense Ratio
|0.26%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|91.55%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|12.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|26.70%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|25.10%
|DISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DISIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|43.12%
|DISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DISIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|10.81%
|DISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$2.462
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
