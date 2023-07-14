To pursue its goal, the fund generally is fully invested in all of the stocks that comprise the S&P SmallCap 600® Index and in futures whose performance is tied to the index. The fund generally invests in all 600 stocks in the index in proportion to their weighting in the index; however, at times, the fund may invest in a representative sample of stocks

included in the index and in futures whose performance is tied to the index. Under these circumstances, the fund expects to invest in approximately 500 or more of the stocks in the index.

Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the S&P SmallCap 600® Index of at least .95, before fees and expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.

The S&P SmallCap 600® Index is an unmanaged index composed of 600 domestic stocks. S&P weights each company's stock in the index by its market capitalization (i.e., the share price times the number of shares outstanding), adjusted by the number of available float shares (i.e., those shares available to public investors). Companies included in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index generally have market capitalizations ranging between approximately $850 million and $3.6 billion, to the extent consistent with market conditions.

"Standard & Poor's®," "S&P®" and "S&P SmallCap 600® Index" are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by the fund. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's and Standard & Poor's makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the fund.