BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund

mutual fund
DISSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.42 -0.24 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (DISSX) Primary Inst (DISIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund

DISSX | Fund

$26.42

$1.6 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.6%

1 yr return

-3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$1.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DISSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

DISSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DISSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% -14.5% 140.9% 70.14%
1 Yr -3.4% -34.7% 196.6% 88.74%
3 Yr 3.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 68.01%
5 Yr -5.6%* -23.7% 9.2% 74.77%
10 Yr -0.2%* -11.7% 15.3% 58.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DISSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -59.3% 118.2% 84.73%
2021 6.7% -17.3% 18.6% 33.33%
2020 1.0% -21.2% 28.2% 81.15%
2019 3.1% -17.9% 8.4% 90.74%
2018 -4.3% -20.0% 0.2% 41.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DISSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% -17.6% 140.9% 65.87%
1 Yr -3.4% -34.7% 196.6% 82.25%
3 Yr 3.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 67.73%
5 Yr -3.1%* -23.7% 10.7% 60.27%
10 Yr 4.8%* -9.0% 15.3% 29.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DISSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -59.3% 118.2% 84.73%
2021 6.7% -17.3% 18.6% 33.33%
2020 1.0% -21.2% 28.2% 81.15%
2019 3.1% -17.9% 8.4% 90.74%
2018 -1.7% -19.9% 0.2% 4.38%

NAV & Total Return History

DISSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DISSX Category Low Category High DISSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.6 B 1.48 M 120 B 18.85%
Number of Holdings 604 2 2519 19.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 92.4 M 213 K 4.6 B 42.01%
Weighting of Top 10 5.73% 2.8% 101.7% 89.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc 0.92%
  2. Southwestern Energy Co 0.90%
  3. GameStop Corp Class A 0.86%
  4. Macy's Inc 0.84%
  5. Lithia Motors Inc Class A 0.79%
  6. Capri Holdings Ltd 0.72%
  7. Wingstop Inc 0.69%
  8. Independence Realty Trust Inc 0.65%
  9. Kinsale Capital Group Inc 0.63%
  10. Iridium Communications Inc 0.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DISSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 25.32% 100.32% 20.24%
Cash 		0.41% -79.10% 74.68% 79.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 67.35%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 66.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 66.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 67.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DISSX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.39% 0.00% 35.52% 34.88%
Industrials 		15.38% 2.46% 37.42% 70.96%
Technology 		12.77% 0.00% 54.70% 66.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.88% 0.99% 47.79% 33.33%
Healthcare 		11.86% 0.00% 26.53% 60.65%
Real Estate 		10.27% 0.00% 29.43% 9.11%
Energy 		5.70% 0.00% 37.72% 58.25%
Basic Materials 		5.59% 0.00% 18.66% 34.36%
Consumer Defense 		5.21% 0.00% 18.87% 23.02%
Communication Services 		2.95% 0.00% 14.85% 41.41%
Utilities 		2.00% 0.00% 18.58% 64.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DISSX % Rank
US 		98.32% 24.89% 100.00% 17.18%
Non US 		1.27% 0.00% 36.31% 61.73%

DISSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DISSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.01% 13.16% 85.69%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 13.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DISSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DISSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DISSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.70% 1.00% 314.00% 25.30%

DISSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DISSX Category Low Category High DISSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 77.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DISSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DISSX Category Low Category High DISSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -2.40% 2.49% 19.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DISSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DISSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

