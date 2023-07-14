To pursue its goal, the fund generally is fully invested in stocks included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia, Far East (MSCI EAFE®) Index and in futures whose performance is tied to certain countries

included in the index. The fund generally invests in all stocks included in the index. The fund's investments are selected to match the benchmark composition along individual name, country and industry weighting, and other benchmark characteristics. Under these circumstances, the fund maintains approximately the same weighting for each stock as the index does.

Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the MSCI EAFE® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the MSCI EAFE® Index of at least .95, before fees and expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.

The MSCI EAFE® Index is an unmanaged, free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed markets, excluding the United States and Canada. Each stock in the index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization.