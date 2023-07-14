Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon International Stock Index Fund

mutual fund
DINIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.15 -0.09 -0.47%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (DIISX) Primary Inst (DINIX)
DINIX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon International Stock Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.15 -0.09 -0.47%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (DIISX) Primary Inst (DINIX)
DINIX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon International Stock Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.15 -0.09 -0.47%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (DIISX) Primary Inst (DINIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon International Stock Index Fund

DINIX | Fund

$19.15

$461 M

2.19%

$0.42

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

19.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$461 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.99%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon International Stock Index Fund

DINIX | Fund

$19.15

$461 M

2.19%

$0.42

0.36%

DINIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon International Stock Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David France

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally is fully invested in stocks included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia, Far East (MSCI EAFE®) Index and in futures whose performance is tied to certain countries

included in the index. The fund generally invests in all stocks included in the index. The fund's investments are selected to match the benchmark composition along individual name, country and industry weighting, and other benchmark characteristics. Under these circumstances, the fund maintains approximately the same weighting for each stock as the index does.

Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the MSCI EAFE® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the MSCI EAFE® Index of at least .95, before fees and expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.

The MSCI EAFE® Index is an unmanaged, free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed markets, excluding the United States and Canada. Each stock in the index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization.

Read More

DINIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DINIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% 2.1% 19.2% 39.29%
1 Yr 19.8% -20.6% 27.8% 28.37%
3 Yr 5.4%* -14.5% 25.3% 30.23%
5 Yr 1.7%* -9.9% 60.9% 29.40%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 43.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DINIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -43.6% 71.3% 29.87%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 34.91%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 75.95%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 63.71%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% -0.7% 28.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DINIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -16.4% 19.2% 39.15%
1 Yr 19.8% -27.2% 27.8% 26.81%
3 Yr 5.4%* -14.5% 25.3% 29.20%
5 Yr 2.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 24.16%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 40.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DINIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -43.6% 71.3% 29.87%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 34.91%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 75.95%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 63.71%
2018 -2.9% -13.0% -0.7% 14.69%

NAV & Total Return History

DINIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DINIX Category Low Category High DINIX % Rank
Net Assets 461 M 1.02 M 369 B 59.92%
Number of Holdings 837 1 10801 13.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 69.1 M 0 34.5 B 69.33%
Weighting of Top 10 15.24% 1.9% 101.9% 77.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on MSCI EAFE Jun22 3.34%
  2. Future on MSCI EAFE Jun22 3.34%
  3. Future on MSCI EAFE Jun22 3.34%
  4. Future on MSCI EAFE Jun22 3.34%
  5. Future on MSCI EAFE Jun22 3.34%
  6. Future on MSCI EAFE Jun22 3.34%
  7. Future on MSCI EAFE Jun22 3.34%
  8. Future on MSCI EAFE Jun22 3.34%
  9. Future on MSCI EAFE Jun22 3.34%
  10. Future on MSCI EAFE Jun22 3.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DINIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.73% 0.00% 122.60% 38.32%
Cash 		1.16% -65.15% 100.00% 59.34%
Other 		0.11% -16.47% 17.36% 21.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 58.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 56.06%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 59.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DINIX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.52% 0.00% 47.75% 55.46%
Industrials 		14.77% 5.17% 99.49% 51.24%
Healthcare 		13.83% 0.00% 21.01% 22.85%
Consumer Defense 		10.76% 0.00% 32.29% 27.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.42% 0.00% 36.36% 44.98%
Technology 		8.40% 0.00% 36.32% 80.79%
Basic Materials 		8.24% 0.00% 23.86% 47.74%
Communication Services 		5.30% 0.00% 21.69% 67.69%
Energy 		4.46% 0.00% 16.89% 60.41%
Utilities 		3.32% 0.00% 13.68% 32.31%
Real Estate 		2.98% 0.00% 14.59% 20.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DINIX % Rank
Non US 		97.67% 0.00% 124.02% 27.53%
US 		1.06% -7.71% 68.98% 70.19%

DINIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DINIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.02% 26.51% 85.23%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.60% 19.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

DINIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DINIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DINIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.99% 2.00% 247.00% 1.14%

DINIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DINIX Category Low Category High DINIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.19% 0.00% 13.15% 81.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DINIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DINIX Category Low Category High DINIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.26% -0.93% 6.38% 25.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DINIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DINIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×