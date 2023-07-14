Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
19.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$461 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.2%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 2.99%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund generally is fully invested in stocks included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia, Far East (MSCI EAFE®) Index and in futures whose performance is tied to certain countries
included in the index. The fund generally invests in all stocks included in the index. The fund's investments are selected to match the benchmark composition along individual name, country and industry weighting, and other benchmark characteristics. Under these circumstances, the fund maintains approximately the same weighting for each stock as the index does.
Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the MSCI EAFE® Index. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the MSCI EAFE® Index of at least .95, before fees and expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.
The MSCI EAFE® Index is an unmanaged, free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed markets, excluding the United States and Canada. Each stock in the index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization.
|Period
|DINIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|39.29%
|1 Yr
|19.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|28.37%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|30.23%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|29.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|43.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|DINIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|29.87%
|2021
|3.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|34.91%
|2020
|1.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|75.95%
|2019
|4.3%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|63.71%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|28.32%
|Period
|DINIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|39.15%
|1 Yr
|19.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|26.81%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|29.20%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|24.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|40.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|DINIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|29.87%
|2021
|3.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|34.91%
|2020
|1.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|75.95%
|2019
|4.3%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|63.71%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|14.69%
|DINIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DINIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|461 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|59.92%
|Number of Holdings
|837
|1
|10801
|13.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|69.1 M
|0
|34.5 B
|69.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.24%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|77.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DINIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.73%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|38.32%
|Cash
|1.16%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|59.34%
|Other
|0.11%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|21.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|58.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|56.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|59.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DINIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.52%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|55.46%
|Industrials
|14.77%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|51.24%
|Healthcare
|13.83%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|22.85%
|Consumer Defense
|10.76%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|27.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.42%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|44.98%
|Technology
|8.40%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|80.79%
|Basic Materials
|8.24%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|47.74%
|Communication Services
|5.30%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|67.69%
|Energy
|4.46%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|60.41%
|Utilities
|3.32%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|32.31%
|Real Estate
|2.98%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|20.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DINIX % Rank
|Non US
|97.67%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|27.53%
|US
|1.06%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|70.19%
|DINIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|85.23%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|19.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|DINIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DINIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DINIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.99%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|1.14%
|DINIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DINIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.19%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|81.87%
|DINIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DINIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DINIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.26%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|25.91%
|DINIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.743
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.540
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.433
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.458
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
