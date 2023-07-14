Home
DIEZX (Mutual Fund)

DIEZX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Destinations International Equity Fund

DIEZX | Fund

$10.92

$2.44 B

2.00%

$0.22

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$2.44 B

Holdings in Top 10

13.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DIEZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Destinations International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Destinations Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Stone

Fund Description

The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund’s 80% policy is not fundamental and can be changed upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.
The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”), each of which is responsible for investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs may also be used to transition the Fund’s portfolio or to equitize cash while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. When determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets between ETFs and Sub-advisers, and among Sub-advisers, the Adviser considers a variety of factors.
The Fund’s assets will primarily be invested in foreign equity securities, including emerging market and frontier market equity securities, of any capitalization. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock and securities convertible into common or preferred stock, warrants and rights, depositary receipts, and other securities with equity characteristics (for example, participatory notes or derivatives linked to a basket of underlying equity securities, certain options on common stock, and ETFs).
The Fund’s Sub-advisers will employ a number of different investment approaches. The portfolios of some Sub-advisers may, at times, invest a significant percentage of assets in issuers in a particular geographic region, country or small number of countries, or in a single or small number of industries or sectors. Other Sub-advisers will manage a more broadly diversified portfolio that focuses more on stocks of larger companies or various capitalization levels. Other Sub-advisers may invest in foreign companies of micro-cap companies (i.e., companies with market capitalizations of typically less than $1.4 billion).
It is expected that, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in the securities of companies that are tied economically to at least three countries outside the U.S.
A Sub-adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, where the Sub-adviser believes selling the security will help the Fund to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities, or the valuation is no longer attractive.
The Fund’s investments in foreign countries generally are traded in currencies other than U.S. dollars. As a result, certain Sub-advisers will buy and sell foreign currencies to facilitate transactions in portfolio securities. Certain Sub-advisers will invest in derivatives, including futures, forwards, options and swaps, primarily to increase or decrease currency exposure and for other investment purposes. However, not all Sub-advisers will hedge their portfolios against possible fluctuations in exchange rates. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.
Read More

DIEZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -15.6% 24.4% 80.28%
1 Yr 12.5% -15.2% 26.9% 80.05%
3 Yr 0.3%* -27.4% 9.5% 48.89%
5 Yr 1.8%* -10.0% 35.2% 33.52%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -49.5% -11.5% 25.75%
2021 -1.8% -11.8% 9.8% 67.71%
2020 7.2% -1.7% 22.8% 38.93%
2019 5.5% -1.0% 9.7% 69.27%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -35.3% 24.4% 79.13%
1 Yr 12.5% -46.8% 26.9% 77.29%
3 Yr 0.3%* -27.4% 13.1% 49.50%
5 Yr 2.1%* -10.0% 35.2% 33.81%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -49.5% -11.5% 25.75%
2021 -1.8% -11.8% 9.8% 67.71%
2020 7.2% -1.7% 22.8% 38.93%
2019 5.5% -1.0% 9.7% 69.27%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DIEZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DIEZX Category Low Category High DIEZX % Rank
Net Assets 2.44 B 167 K 150 B 35.55%
Number of Holdings 468 5 516 0.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 334 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 45.16%
Weighting of Top 10 13.76% 10.3% 99.1% 99.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.18%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.18%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.18%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.18%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.18%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.18%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.18%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.18%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.18%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DIEZX % Rank
Stocks 		97.66% 88.72% 101.51% 39.86%
Cash 		2.34% -1.51% 11.28% 57.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 30.18%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 42.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 20.28%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 22.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIEZX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.52% 0.00% 38.62% 21.43%
Industrials 		17.44% 0.68% 31.28% 28.57%
Technology 		17.06% 1.51% 38.21% 55.53%
Consumer Defense 		11.85% 0.00% 28.66% 28.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.65% 0.00% 46.28% 63.36%
Healthcare 		8.50% 1.36% 29.58% 88.25%
Communication Services 		5.97% 0.00% 41.13% 31.34%
Basic Materials 		5.17% 0.00% 23.15% 69.59%
Energy 		3.57% 0.00% 24.97% 24.19%
Utilities 		1.93% 0.00% 19.97% 19.12%
Real Estate 		1.33% 0.00% 17.78% 18.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIEZX % Rank
Non US 		94.80% 70.50% 101.51% 20.51%
US 		2.86% 0.00% 25.68% 71.20%

DIEZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DIEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 37.19% 49.53%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 94.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

DIEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DIEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DIEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 7.00% 330.00% 75.26%

DIEZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DIEZX Category Low Category High DIEZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.00% 0.00% 6.96% 48.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DIEZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DIEZX Category Low Category High DIEZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -1.69% 3.16% 55.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DIEZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DIEZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Stone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Benjamin Stone, IIMR *Investment Officer *Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. *Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. *Previous experience includes 9 years as Research Analyst at Schroders Investment Management. *Affiliations include Institute of Investment Management and Research. *Durham University, BA, 2:1

Amy Magnotta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.

Richard Clattenburg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

His investment experience dates from 2003. Mr. Clattenburg has served as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015) for T. Rowe Price. Richard Clattenburg is an associate portfolio manager supporting international stock strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Clattenburg joined the firm in 2005 and has seven years of investment experience, five of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm, he was employed by Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst in its Investment Management Division. Mr. Clattenburg has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Linda Lasater

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Linda Lasater, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2006 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Lasater worked as an investment applications project lead with AIM Investments. Ms. Lasater earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas.

Pablo de la Mata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Pablo De la Mata is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a non-U.S. equity research analyst responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in his assigned universe - health care, technology and the automotive sector within capital goods. Mr. De la Mata works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within the portfolios. He is based in MFS’s London office but works primarily from his home in Portugal. Pablo joined MFS in 2008.

Leigh Lowman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.

Allison He

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Allison He, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. She joined Wasatch Advisors in 2013 as a senior research analyst on the international research team. She has a background in data engineering and analytics. Prior to joining Wasatch advisors, she was a vice president and associate portfolio manager at Western Investment LLC, a multi-strategy hedge fund. Ms. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she was awarded the Palmer Scholar honor. Ms. He also holds a Master of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Utah. She is also a CFA charterholder.

Philip Evans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Philip Evans - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions., As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Equity Analyst at Baillie Gifford & Co. - University of St. Andrews, Master of Arts, First Class

TJ Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mr. Carter joined Barrow Hanley in 2014 from Kingstown Capital Management, where he served as an analyst. His prior experience includes analyst positions at Outpoint Capital Management and Highland Capital Management. Mr. Carter began his career at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. He received a BSBA from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Randolph Wrighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mr. Wrighton joined Barrow Hanley in 2005. Prior to Barrow Hanley, he worked as an associate at Deutsche Bank Securities and as an intern analyst for both UTIMCO and New York based Perry Capital Management. He also served from 1996-2000 as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Wrighton began his investment career at Barrow Hanley as a research analyst covering the Industrials, Energy, and Technology sectors. In 2006, Mr. Wrighton joined an internal group at Barrow Hanley to lead the firm’s expansion into Non-U.S., Global and Emerging Market investment products. He currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets and Non-U.S. Value strategies. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Wrighton holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

