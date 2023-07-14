Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|DIEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|80.96%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|77.29%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|43.70%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|29.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DIEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|79.82%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|75.00%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|44.31%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|34.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|DIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.44 B
|167 K
|150 B
|35.32%
|Number of Holdings
|468
|5
|516
|0.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|334 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|44.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.76%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|99.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.66%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|39.63%
|Cash
|2.34%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|56.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|29.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|42.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|19.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|21.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIEFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.52%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|21.20%
|Industrials
|17.44%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|28.34%
|Technology
|17.06%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|55.30%
|Consumer Defense
|11.85%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|28.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.65%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|63.13%
|Healthcare
|8.50%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|88.02%
|Communication Services
|5.97%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|31.11%
|Basic Materials
|5.17%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|69.35%
|Energy
|3.57%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|23.96%
|Utilities
|1.93%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|18.89%
|Real Estate
|1.33%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|18.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIEFX % Rank
|Non US
|94.80%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|20.28%
|US
|2.86%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|70.97%
|DIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|39.25%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|DIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DIEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|75.00%
|DIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.57%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|47.82%
|DIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.05%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|60.79%
|DIEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
His investment experience dates from 2003. Mr. Clattenburg has served as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015) for T. Rowe Price. Richard Clattenburg is an associate portfolio manager supporting international stock strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Clattenburg joined the firm in 2005 and has seven years of investment experience, five of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm, he was employed by Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst in its Investment Management Division. Mr. Clattenburg has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Benjamin Stone, IIMR *Investment Officer *Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. *Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. *Previous experience includes 9 years as Research Analyst at Schroders Investment Management. *Affiliations include Institute of Investment Management and Research. *Durham University, BA, 2:1
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Linda Lasater, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2006 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Lasater worked as an investment applications project lead with AIM Investments. Ms. Lasater earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Pablo De la Mata is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a non-U.S. equity research analyst responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in his assigned universe - health care, technology and the automotive sector within capital goods. Mr. De la Mata works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within the portfolios. He is based in MFS’s London office but works primarily from his home in Portugal. Pablo joined MFS in 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Allison He, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. She joined Wasatch Advisors in 2013 as a senior research analyst on the international research team. She has a background in data engineering and analytics. Prior to joining Wasatch advisors, she was a vice president and associate portfolio manager at Western Investment LLC, a multi-strategy hedge fund. Ms. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she was awarded the Palmer Scholar honor. Ms. He also holds a Master of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Utah. She is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Philip Evans - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions., As an Equity Research Analyst, responsible for identifying the most attractive investment opportunities in assigned universe. Works closely with portfolio managers to ensure ideas are properly positioned within portfolios. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Equity Analyst at Baillie Gifford & Co. - University of St. Andrews, Master of Arts, First Class
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Mr. Wrighton joined Barrow Hanley in 2005. Prior to Barrow Hanley, he worked as an associate at Deutsche Bank Securities and as an intern analyst for both UTIMCO and New York based Perry Capital Management. He also served from 1996-2000 as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Wrighton began his investment career at Barrow Hanley as a research analyst covering the Industrials, Energy, and Technology sectors. In 2006, Mr. Wrighton joined an internal group at Barrow Hanley to lead the firm’s expansion into Non-U.S., Global and Emerging Market investment products. He currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Barrow Hanley Emerging Markets and Non-U.S. Value strategies. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Wrighton holds an MBA from the University of Texas and a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Mr. Carter joined Barrow Hanley in 2014 from Kingstown Capital Management, where he served as an analyst. His prior experience includes analyst positions at Outpoint Capital Management and Highland Capital Management. Mr. Carter began his career at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. He received a BSBA from the University of Arkansas and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
