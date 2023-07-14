The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund’s 80% policy is not fundamental and can be changed upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.

The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”), each of which is responsible for investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs may also be used to transition the Fund’s portfolio or to equitize cash while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. When determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets between ETFs and Sub-advisers, and among Sub-advisers, the Adviser considers a variety of factors.

The Fund’s assets will primarily be invested in foreign equity securities, including emerging market and frontier market equity securities, of any capitalization. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock and securities convertible into common or preferred stock, warrants and rights, depositary receipts, and other securities with equity characteristics (for example, participatory notes or derivatives linked to a basket of underlying equity securities, certain options on common stock, and ETFs).

The Fund’s Sub-advisers will employ a number of different investment approaches. The portfolios of some Sub-advisers may, at times, invest a significant percentage of assets in issuers in a particular geographic region, country or small number of countries, or in a single or small number of industries or sectors. Other Sub-advisers will manage a more broadly diversified portfolio that focuses more on stocks of larger companies or various capitalization levels. Other Sub-advisers may invest in foreign companies of micro-cap companies (i.e., companies with market capitalizations of typically less than $1.4 billion).

It is expected that, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in the securities of companies that are tied economically to at least three countries outside the U.S.

A Sub-adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, where the Sub-adviser believes selling the security will help the Fund to secure gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities, or the valuation is no longer attractive.

The Fund’s investments in foreign countries generally are traded in currencies other than U.S. dollars. As a result, certain Sub-advisers will buy and sell foreign currencies to facilitate transactions in portfolio securities. Certain Sub-advisers will invest in derivatives, including futures, forwards, options and swaps, primarily to increase or decrease currency exposure and for other investment purposes. However, not all Sub-advisers will hedge their portfolios against possible fluctuations in exchange rates. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.