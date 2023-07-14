Home
Trending ETFs

DIAYX (Mutual Fund)

DIAYX (Mutual Fund)

Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund

DIAYX | Fund

$26.28

$2.04 B

0.76%

$0.20

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$2.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund

DIAYX | Fund

$26.28

$2.04 B

0.76%

$0.20

1.52%

DIAYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Diamond Hill Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chuck Bath

Fund Description

The fund, under normal market conditions, invests its assets in U.S. equity securities of any size capitalization that Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (“the Adviser”) believes are undervalued and selling short U.S. equity securities of any size capitalization the Adviser believes are overvalued. Equity securities consist of common and preferred stocks.
The Adviser focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, the Adviser concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins and other economic factors. The Adviser also considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the threat of technological obsolescence, and a variety of other industry factors. If the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where the Adviser has the highest level of conviction.
The fund also will sell securities short. Short sales are effected when it is believed that the price of a particular security will decline, and involves the sale of a security which the fund does not own in hopes of purchasing the same security at a later date at a lower price. To make delivery to the buyer, the fund must borrow the security, and the fund is obligated to return the security to the lender, which is accomplished by a later purchase of the security by the fund. The frequency of short sales will vary substantially in different periods, and it is not intended that any specified portion of the fund’s assets will as a matter of practice be invested in short sales. The fund will not make a short sale if, immediately before the transaction, the market value of all securities sold short exceeds 40% of the value of the fund’s net assets.
Once a stock is purchased or sold short, the Adviser continues to monitor the company’s strategies, financial performance and competitive environment. The Adviser may sell a security (or repurchase a security sold short) as it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s value if it believes that the company’s earnings, revenue growth, operating margin or other economic factors are deteriorating (or improving in the case of a short
sale); or, if it identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
DIAYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -14.1% 30.8% 52.51%
1 Yr -0.8% -16.2% 40.2% 65.92%
3 Yr 2.9%* -21.9% 28.2% 35.98%
5 Yr -0.2%* -14.3% 15.5% 54.67%
10 Yr 2.2%* -8.3% 5.6% 29.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -54.0% 17.4% 61.27%
2021 4.0% -22.5% 24.1% 37.13%
2020 -0.5% -19.4% 24.1% 79.50%
2019 3.7% -5.5% 12.9% 11.84%
2018 -2.4% -14.0% 2.4% 69.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DIAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -33.0% 30.8% 48.60%
1 Yr -0.8% -52.8% 40.2% 63.69%
3 Yr 2.9%* -21.5% 28.2% 37.04%
5 Yr 0.9%* -14.1% 16.6% 49.32%
10 Yr 3.4%* -7.9% 6.4% 26.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DIAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -54.0% 17.4% 61.27%
2021 4.0% -22.5% 24.1% 37.13%
2020 -0.5% -19.4% 24.1% 79.50%
2019 3.7% -5.5% 12.9% 11.84%
2018 -1.4% -14.0% 2.4% 49.66%

NAV & Total Return History

DIAYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DIAYX Category Low Category High DIAYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.04 B 818 K 5.18 B 2.79%
Number of Holdings 99 3 2670 46.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 765 M -175 M 1.1 B 4.68%
Weighting of Top 10 37.72% 1.5% 100.0% 51.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier 11.73%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.78%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.61%
  4. American International Group Inc 3.48%
  5. KKR & Co Inc Ordinary Shares 2.92%
  6. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 2.72%
  7. Johnson Controls International PLC Registered Shares 2.69%
  8. Citigroup Inc 2.68%
  9. Microsoft Corp 2.66%
  10. Charles Schwab Corp 2.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DIAYX % Rank
Stocks 		60.51% -2.90% 119.13% 49.42%
Cash 		38.99% -67.46% 106.99% 47.95%
Bonds 		0.49% -48.31% 85.44% 21.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 64.33%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 67.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 62.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIAYX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.65% 0.00% 83.83% 6.67%
Communication Services 		14.93% 0.00% 32.32% 6.67%
Technology 		14.49% 0.00% 43.24% 74.00%
Healthcare 		14.24% 0.00% 100.00% 62.00%
Industrials 		10.28% 0.00% 31.93% 55.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.06% 0.00% 88.83% 69.33%
Consumer Defense 		4.10% 0.00% 33.38% 72.67%
Energy 		3.80% 0.00% 32.57% 52.67%
Basic Materials 		2.32% 0.00% 28.58% 66.00%
Utilities 		1.12% 0.00% 21.71% 63.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.93% 94.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIAYX % Rank
US 		60.51% -24.26% 116.70% 39.18%
Non US 		0.00% -43.01% 95.82% 85.96%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIAYX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		98.74% 0.20% 100.00% 68.42%
Securitized 		1.12% 0.00% 13.59% 4.14%
Corporate 		0.08% 0.00% 99.80% 12.43%
Government 		0.06% 0.00% 88.51% 22.49%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 52.12% 67.84%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 63.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DIAYX % Rank
US 		0.49% -48.31% 63.44% 21.64%
Non US 		0.00% -0.33% 22.00% 63.16%

DIAYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DIAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.44% 13.51% 80.46%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.50% 25.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.03% 1.54% 13.04%

Sales Fees

DIAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DIAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DIAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% 39.31%

DIAYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DIAYX Category Low Category High DIAYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.76% 0.00% 9.34% 74.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DIAYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DIAYX Category Low Category High DIAYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -3.33% 2.16% 20.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DIAYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DIAYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chuck Bath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2002

19.59

19.6%

Chuck serves as Managing Director – Investments and Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2002. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chuck was a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst with Nationwide Insurance and affiliates from 1982 to 2002, where he managed the Nationwide Fund. From 1979 to 1980, Chuck was an Internal Auditor at USAA. He also was an Auditor at Ernst & Whinney from 1977 to 1979. Chuck has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University.

Chris Bingaman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2007

15.1

15.1%

Chris serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chris was a Senior Equity Analyst for Nationwide Insurance and affiliates from 1997 to 2001. In 1997, he was an Equity Analyst for Dillon Capital Management, an investment advisory firm. From 1990 to 1997, Chris held various positions with Fifth Third Bank, First Chicago NBD, and NBD Bank. Chris has a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Hillsdale College (cum laude) and Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

Nate Palmer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Mr. Palmer has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from The Ohio State University (summa cum laude, with honors) and a Masters of Accountancy from The Ohio State University (with distinction). He is a Certified Public Accountant and his CFA charter is pending his fulfillment of the work experience requirement. He has been an investment professional with Diamond Hill Capital Management since October 2009. Mr. Palmer currently serves as a Research Analyst for Diamond Hill Capital Management. From 2008 to 2009, Mr. Palmer was a Tax Consultant with Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

