The fund, under normal market conditions, invests its assets in U.S. equity securities of any size capitalization that Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (“the Adviser”) believes are undervalued and selling short U.S. equity securities of any size capitalization the Adviser believes are overvalued. Equity securities consist of common and preferred stocks.

The Adviser focuses on estimating a company’s value independent of its current stock price. To estimate a company’s value, the Adviser concentrates on the fundamental economic drivers of the business. The primary focus is on “bottom-up” analysis, which takes into consideration earnings, revenue growth, operating margins and other economic factors. The Adviser also considers the level of industry competition, regulatory factors, the threat of technological obsolescence, and a variety of other industry factors. If the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s value differs sufficiently from the current market price, the company may be an attractive investment opportunity. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by the sector or industry weights in the benchmark. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection and discipline in the investment process to add value. The highest portfolio security weights are assigned to companies where the Adviser has the highest level of conviction.

The fund also will sell securities short. Short sales are effected when it is believed that the price of a particular security will decline, and involves the sale of a security which the fund does not own in hopes of purchasing the same security at a later date at a lower price. To make delivery to the buyer, the fund must borrow the security, and the fund is obligated to return the security to the lender, which is accomplished by a later purchase of the security by the fund. The frequency of short sales will vary substantially in different periods, and it is not intended that any specified portion of the fund’s assets will as a matter of practice be invested in short sales. The fund will not make a short sale if, immediately before the transaction, the market value of all securities sold short exceeds 40% of the value of the fund’s net assets.

Once a stock is purchased or sold short, the Adviser continues to monitor the company’s strategies, financial performance and competitive environment. The Adviser may sell a security (or repurchase a security sold short) as it reaches the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s value if it believes that the company’s earnings, revenue growth, operating margin or other economic factors are deteriorating (or improving in the case of a short

sale); or, if it identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.