Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.4%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$2.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.7%
Expense Ratio 1.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DIAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|56.98%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|67.60%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|39.02%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|62.00%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|33.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|DIAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|62.43%
|2021
|3.5%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|43.71%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|80.12%
|2019
|3.6%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|13.82%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|68.03%
|Period
|DIAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|53.07%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|65.36%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|40.12%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|51.37%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|40.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|DIAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|62.43%
|2021
|3.5%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|43.71%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|80.12%
|2019
|3.6%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|13.82%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|53.06%
|DIAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIAMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.04 B
|818 K
|5.18 B
|2.23%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|3
|2670
|45.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|765 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|4.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.72%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|51.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIAMX % Rank
|Stocks
|60.51%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|48.84%
|Cash
|38.99%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|47.37%
|Bonds
|0.49%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|20.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|19.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|43.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|18.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIAMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.65%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|6.00%
|Communication Services
|14.93%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|6.00%
|Technology
|14.49%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|73.33%
|Healthcare
|14.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.33%
|Industrials
|10.28%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|54.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.06%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|68.67%
|Consumer Defense
|4.10%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|72.00%
|Energy
|3.80%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|52.00%
|Basic Materials
|2.32%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|65.33%
|Utilities
|1.12%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|62.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|85.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIAMX % Rank
|US
|60.51%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|38.60%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|81.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIAMX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|98.74%
|0.20%
|100.00%
|67.84%
|Securitized
|1.12%
|0.00%
|13.59%
|3.55%
|Corporate
|0.08%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|11.83%
|Government
|0.06%
|0.00%
|88.51%
|21.89%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.12%
|25.73%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|18.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DIAMX % Rank
|US
|0.49%
|-48.31%
|63.44%
|21.05%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.33%
|22.00%
|18.71%
|DIAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.93%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|60.34%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|22.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|28.87%
|Administrative Fee
|0.21%
|0.03%
|1.54%
|71.74%
|DIAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|78.13%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DIAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DIAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|479.00%
|37.93%
|DIAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIAMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.35%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|38.55%
|DIAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DIAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DIAMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|33.33%
|DIAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.418
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2002
19.59
19.6%
Chuck serves as Managing Director – Investments and Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2002. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chuck was a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst with Nationwide Insurance and affiliates from 1982 to 2002, where he managed the Nationwide Fund. From 1979 to 1980, Chuck was an Internal Auditor at USAA. He also was an Auditor at Ernst & Whinney from 1977 to 1979. Chuck has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2007
15.1
15.1%
Chris serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chris was a Senior Equity Analyst for Nationwide Insurance and affiliates from 1997 to 2001. In 1997, he was an Equity Analyst for Dillon Capital Management, an investment advisory firm. From 1990 to 1997, Chris held various positions with Fifth Third Bank, First Chicago NBD, and NBD Bank. Chris has a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Hillsdale College (cum laude) and Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Mr. Palmer has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from The Ohio State University (summa cum laude, with honors) and a Masters of Accountancy from The Ohio State University (with distinction). He is a Certified Public Accountant and his CFA charter is pending his fulfillment of the work experience requirement. He has been an investment professional with Diamond Hill Capital Management since October 2009. Mr. Palmer currently serves as a Research Analyst for Diamond Hill Capital Management. From 2008 to 2009, Mr. Palmer was a Tax Consultant with Deloitte & Touche, LLP.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
