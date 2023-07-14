To pursue its goals, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks. The fund focuses on "blue chip" companies with total market capitalizations of more than $5 billion at the time of purchase, including multinational companies. These are established companies that have demonstrated sustained patterns of profitability, strong balance sheets, an expanding global presence and the potential to achieve predictable, above-average earnings growth. This potential is assessed based on an analysis of historical performance and the portfolio managers' assessment of the companies' financial statements, industry, business model and management. These companies frequently pay dividends that provide the fund with income. Multinational companies may be subject to certain of the risks involved in investing in foreign securities.

In choosing stocks, the fund's portfolio managers first identify economic sectors they believe will expand over the next three to five years or longer. Using fundamental analysis, the fund's portfolio managers then seek companies within these sectors that have proven track records and dominant positions in their industries. The fund also may invest in companies which the portfolio managers consider undervalued in terms of earnings, assets or growth prospects.

In addition to direct investments, the fund may invest in securities of foreign companies in the form of U.S. dollar-denominated American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).

The fund employs a "buy-and-hold" investment strategy, which generally has resulted in an annual portfolio turnover rate below 15%. A low portfolio turnover rate helps reduce the fund's trading costs and can minimize tax liability by limiting the distribution of capital gains generated due to portfolio turnover.

The fund typically sells a stock when the fund's portfolio managers believe there is a significant adverse change in the company's business fundamentals that may lead to a sustained impairment in earnings power.