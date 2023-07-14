Home
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc.

mutual fund
DGAGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.73 +0.07 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (DGAGX) Primary Inst (DGYGX) Inst (DGIGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc.

DGAGX | Fund

$40.73

$2.19 B

0.76%

$0.31

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$2.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.43%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DGAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Appreciation Fund, Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Jan 18, 1984
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Sarofim

DGAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -41.7% 64.0% 92.85%
1 Yr 8.2% -46.2% 77.9% 82.00%
3 Yr 5.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 19.86%
5 Yr 2.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 48.08%
10 Yr -1.7%* -16.8% 19.6% 88.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -85.9% 81.6% 12.54%
2021 10.5% -31.0% 26.7% 11.24%
2020 5.4% -13.0% 34.8% 77.82%
2019 5.0% -6.0% 10.6% 68.46%
2018 -5.1% -15.9% 2.0% 94.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -41.7% 64.0% 88.74%
1 Yr 8.2% -46.2% 77.9% 77.65%
3 Yr 5.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 20.03%
5 Yr 5.7%* -30.3% 23.8% 31.02%
10 Yr 8.0%* -16.8% 19.7% 41.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -85.9% 81.6% 12.54%
2021 10.5% -31.0% 26.7% 11.16%
2020 5.4% -13.0% 34.8% 77.82%
2019 5.0% -6.0% 10.6% 68.46%
2018 -1.4% -15.9% 3.1% 51.57%

NAV & Total Return History

DGAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGAGX Category Low Category High DGAGX % Rank
Net Assets 2.19 B 189 K 222 B 39.03%
Number of Holdings 49 2 3509 67.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 960 M -1.37 M 104 B 41.22%
Weighting of Top 10 43.66% 11.4% 116.5% 65.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.72%
  2. Apple Inc 6.75%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.72%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.07%
  5. Chevron Corp 4.07%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 3.45%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.35%
  8. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A 3.01%
  9. Texas Instruments Inc 2.97%
  10. Hess Corp 2.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGAGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.35% 50.26% 104.50% 30.26%
Cash 		0.65% -10.83% 49.73% 65.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 36.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 41.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 31.99%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 30.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGAGX % Rank
Technology 		24.65% 0.00% 65.70% 86.15%
Financial Services 		16.20% 0.00% 43.06% 10.63%
Consumer Defense 		11.26% 0.00% 25.50% 3.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.02% 0.00% 62.57% 80.38%
Healthcare 		10.00% 0.00% 39.76% 75.52%
Communication Services 		9.68% 0.00% 66.40% 60.43%
Energy 		8.11% 0.00% 41.09% 3.71%
Industrials 		5.65% 0.00% 30.65% 58.53%
Basic Materials 		3.42% 0.00% 18.91% 13.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 54.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 78.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGAGX % Rank
US 		88.36% 34.69% 100.00% 82.36%
Non US 		10.99% 0.00% 54.22% 8.00%

DGAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 20.29% 56.59%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 32.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

DGAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.43% 0.00% 316.74% 1.77%

DGAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGAGX Category Low Category High DGAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.76% 0.00% 41.07% 11.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGAGX Category Low Category High DGAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -6.13% 1.75% 9.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Sarofim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2000

21.59

21.6%

Christopher B. Sarofim is Vice Chairman of Fayez Sarofim & Co., President of Sarofim International Management Company and a Director of The Sarofim Group. He is a member of Fayez Sarofim & Co.’s Executive, Investment and Finance Committees, a co-manager of the mutual funds that Fayez Sarofim & Co. manages for BNY Mellon and a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Sarofim joined the Firm in 1988 as an Associate. Mr. Sarofim received an A.B. in History from Princeton University in 1986. Prior to joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he worked in corporate finance at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Mr. Sarofim is a member of the Board of Trustees for The Brown Foundation, Inc. He also serves on the boards of Kemper Corp. and Wood Partners and is on the Advisory Committee of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors.

Charles Sheedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2000

21.59

21.6%

Charles E. Sheedy is a Senior Vice President at Fayez Sarofim & Co. and a member of the Firm’s Investment Committee. He is co-manager of the mutual funds that Fayez Sarofim & Co. manages for BNY Mellon and serves on the board of Sarofim Trust Co. Additionally, he is a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Sheedy joined the Firm 1971 as an Associate. Over the years, areas of responsibility have included retail, electrical equipment, consumer staples, basic industries and health care. Mr. Sheedy received a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 1971 and graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame in 1969. Mr. Sheedy is a member of the Notre Dame Arts & Letters Advisory Counsel.

Catherine Crain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2000

21.59

21.6%

Catherine P. Crain is a Vice President at Fayez Sarofim & Co. and a co-manager of the mutual funds that Fayez Sarofim & Co. manages for BNY Mellon. She is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Ms. Crain joined the Firm in 1993 as an Associate. Over the years, areas of research responsibility have included transportation, media and entertainment, and consumer products. Ms. Crain received a M.B.A. from the University of Texas in 1993 and a B.A. with Highest Honors in the Plan II Liberal Arts Honors Program at the University of Texas at Austin in 1989, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Prior to joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., she was employed at Merrill Lynch & Co. as a Financial Analyst in the Investment Banking Division in New York and Houston. Ms. Crain is a life member of the University of Texas McCombs School of Business Advisory Council. She also serves as a member of The Joy School Board of Trustees.

W. Gentry Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2010

11.58

11.6%

William ("Gentry”) Lee, Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fayez Sarofim & Co., a Director of The Sarofim Group and a member of Fayez Sarofim & Co.’s Executive and Investment Committees. In addition to overseeing the Firm’s investment, client service and business operations, he is a co-manager of the mutual funds that Fayez Sarofim & Co. manages for BNY Mellon. He is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Lee joined the Firm in 1998 as an Associate. Over the years, areas of research responsibility have included beverages, technology and transportation. Mr. Lee received a M.B.A. with High Distinction from Harvard Business School in 1998, where he was a Baker Scholar, and a B.A. with High Honors in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1994, where he graduated summa cum laude. He was also elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Prior to attending business school and joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he was employed as a Financial Analyst with Enron Capital & Trade Resources. Mr. Lee serves on the board of directors of Wood Partners and St. John’s School. Previously, he was a board member of the Carruth Foundation and Memorial Park Conservancy and Co-President of the Houston Vanderbilt University Alumni Chapter.

Alan Christensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 04, 2020

2.24

2.2%

Alan R. Christensen is the President and Head of Investment Risk at Fayez Sarofim & Co. Mr. Christensen oversees the Firm’s marketing, client service, operations and technology initiatives and is a member of the Investment Committee. He is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Christensen joined the Firm in 2005 as an Associate. Mr. Christensen received a M.B.A. with Distinction from Cornell University in 2005, where he was a Park Fellow and a B.A. in Economics and History from Washington & Lee University in 1995, where he graduated cum laude. Prior to joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he was employed with Alvarez & Marsal as a Director and Accenture as a Senior Manager in Capital Markets.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

