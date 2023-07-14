The fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in government securities (i.e., securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, including those with floating or variable rates of interest), repurchase agreements collateralized solely by government securities and/or cash, and cash. The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.

The fund is a "government money market fund," as that term is defined in Rule 2a-7, and as such is required to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, repurchase agreements collateralized solely by cash and/or government securities, and cash. The securities in which the fund invests include those backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, which include U.S. Treasury securities as well as securities issued by certain agencies of the U.S. government, and those that are neither insured nor guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The fund seeks to invest in securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities and enter into repurchase agreements that present minimal credit risk, based on an assessment by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) of the issuer's, guarantor's or counterparty's credit quality and capacity to meet its financial obligations, among other factors. As part of this assessment, to the extent relevant information is available, BNYM Investment Adviser also evaluates whether environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors could have a positive, negative or neutral impact on the entity's financial condition (including cash flows, revenues, and short-term debt coverage) and competitive positioning or reputation within the relevant sector. The relevance and significance of these ESG factors to an entity's financial condition, competitive positioning or reputation vary and are dependent on the specific sector in which an issuer, guarantor or counterparty operates.

With respect to counterparties to repurchase agreements, relevant ESG considerations may include carbon financing and exposure, privacy and data security, responsible investments, corporate governance, business ethics, and financial system stability.

As part of its credit risk analysis, BNYM Investment Adviser evaluates material ESG factors for the U.S. government and U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities. These factors are evaluated from a sovereign perspective and may include environmental risks such as natural disasters, weather patterns and climate change; social factors such as long-term demographic trends, health equality and education standards; and governance factors such as the quality of institutional frameworks. In this regard, ESG considerations are generally expected to have a neutral impact on investment decisions pertaining to securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, as other factors such as the financial condition, liquidity and market positioning of such entities are expected to outweigh ESG factors.

In evaluating ESG factors, BNYM Investment Adviser considers ESG research developed by one or more of its affiliates or third parties, including ESG assessments and commentary provided by credit rating agencies, and other material ESG information as available. Identified ESG factors are incorporated within BNYM Investment Adviser's credit risk analysis to determine whether such ESG factors have a positive, negative or neutral impact on BNYM Investment Adviser's assessment of creditworthiness. Based on this determination, the fund may adjust the applicable credit or maturity limits for the relevant issuer, guarantor or counterparty. BNYM Investment Adviser, however, may determine, across all investments within the fund, that other attributes of creditworthiness, such as sources of liquidity and market positioning, outweigh ESG considerations when making an investment decision, and may not consider available ESG data in connection with every investment decision it makes on behalf of the fund. As a result, the fund may enter into repurchase agreements, for example, with counterparties that may be negatively impacted by ESG factors.