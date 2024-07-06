Home
Trending ETFs

DBFXX (Mutual Fund)

DBFXX (Mutual Fund)

Name

As of 06/07/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Dreyfus Government Cash Management

DBFXX | Fund

$1.00

-

-

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

DBFXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dreyfus Government Cash Management
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in government securities (i.e., securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, including those with floating or variable rates of interest), repurchase agreements collateralized solely by government securities and/or cash, and cash. The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.

The fund is a "government money market fund," as that term is defined in Rule 2a-7, and as such is required to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, repurchase agreements collateralized solely by cash and/or government securities, and cash. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest its assets so that at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing

for investment purposes) are invested in government securities and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by government securities. The securities in which the fund invests include those backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, which include U.S. Treasury securities as well as securities issued by certain agencies of the U.S. government, and those that are neither insured nor guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The fund seeks to invest in securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities and enter into repurchase agreements that present minimal credit risk, based on an assessment by Dreyfus, a division of Mellon Investments Corporation (Dreyfus), the fund's sub-adviser, of the issuer's, guarantor's or counterparty's credit quality and capacity to meet its financial obligations, among other factors. As part of this assessment, to the extent relevant information is available, Dreyfus also evaluates whether environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors could have a positive, negative or neutral impact on the entity's financial condition (including cash flows, revenues, and short-term debt coverage) and competitive positioning or reputation within the relevant sector. The relevance and significance of these ESG factors to an entity's financial condition, competitive positioning or reputation vary and are dependent on the specific sector in which an issuer, guarantor or counterparty operates.

With respect to counterparties to repurchase agreements, relevant ESG considerations may include carbon financing and exposure, privacy and data security, responsible investments, corporate governance, business ethics, and financial system stability.

As part of its credit risk analysis, Dreyfus evaluates material ESG factors for the U.S. government and U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities. These factors are evaluated from a sovereign perspective and may include environmental risks such as natural disasters, weather patterns and climate change; social factors such as long-term demographic trends, health equality and education standards; and governance factors such as the quality of institutional frameworks. In this regard, ESG considerations are generally expected to have a neutral impact on investment decisions pertaining to securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, as other factors such as the financial condition, liquidity and market positioning of such entities are expected to outweigh ESG factors.

In evaluating ESG factors, Dreyfus considers ESG research developed by one or more of its affiliates or third parties, including ESG assessments and commentary provided by credit rating agencies, and other material ESG information as available. Identified ESG factors are incorporated within Dreyfus's credit risk analysis to determine whether such ESG factors have a positive, negative or neutral impact on Dreyfus's assessment of creditworthiness. Based on this determination, the fund may adjust the applicable credit or maturity limits for the relevant issuer, guarantor or counterparty. Dreyfus, however, may determine, across all investments within the fund, that other attributes of creditworthiness, such as sources of liquidity and market positioning, outweigh ESG considerations when making an investment decision, and may not consider available ESG data in connection with every investment decision it makes on behalf of the fund. As a result, the fund may invest in securities of issuers or securities guaranteed by guarantors or enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties, for example, that may be negatively impacted by ESG factors.

Read More

DBFXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DBFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DBFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DBFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DBFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DBFXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DBFXX Category Low Category High DBFXX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DBFXX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DBFXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DBFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DBFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DBFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DBFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DBFXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DBFXX Category Low Category High DBFXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DBFXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DBFXX Category Low Category High DBFXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DBFXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DBFXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

