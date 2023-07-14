To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks. The fund's investments will be focused on companies located in the developed markets. Examples of "developed markets" are the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Western Europe. The fund ordinarily invests in at least three countries and is not geographically limited in its investment selection but, at times, may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a single country. The fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization. The fund's sub-adviser, Walter Scott & Partners Limited (Walter Scott), seeks investment opportunities in companies with fundamental strengths that indicate the potential for sustainable growth. Walter Scott focuses on individual stock selection, building the fund's portfolio from the bottom up through extensive fundamental research. The investment process begins with the screening of reported company financials. Companies that meet certain broad absolute and trend criteria are candidates for more detailed analysis. Geographic, sector and industry allocations, as well as allocation to equity securities of companies with varying market capitalizations, are the results of, not part of, the investment process, because the investment team's sole focus is on the analysis of and investment in individual companies.