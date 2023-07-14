Home
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund

mutual fund
DGLRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.1 +0.03 +0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DGLRX) Primary C (DGLCX) A (DGLAX) Inst (DGLYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund

DGLRX | Fund

$24.10

$1.2 B

0.47%

$0.11

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.2%

1 yr return

10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$1.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.79%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DGLRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jane Henderson

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks. The fund's investments will be focused on companies located in the developed markets. Examples of "developed markets" are the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Western Europe. The fund ordinarily invests in at least three countries and is not geographically limited in its investment selection but, at times, may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a single country. The fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization. The fund's sub-adviser, Walter Scott & Partners Limited (Walter Scott), seeks investment opportunities in companies with fundamental strengths that indicate the potential for sustainable growth. Walter Scott focuses on individual stock selection, building the fund's portfolio from the bottom up through extensive fundamental research. The investment process begins with the screening of reported company financials. Companies that meet certain broad absolute and trend criteria are candidates for more detailed analysis. Geographic, sector and industry allocations, as well as allocation to equity securities of companies with varying market capitalizations, are the results of, not part of, the investment process, because the investment team's sole focus is on the analysis of and investment in individual companies.

Read More

DGLRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -35.6% 29.2% 87.14%
1 Yr 10.4% 17.3% 252.4% 81.82%
3 Yr 1.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 24.70%
5 Yr 2.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 33.42%
10 Yr 3.6%* -6.9% 18.3% 29.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -24.3% 957.1% 50.12%
2021 4.0% -38.3% 47.1% 38.18%
2020 4.1% -54.2% 0.6% 9.42%
2019 5.4% -76.0% 54.1% 70.72%
2018 -1.7% -26.1% 47.8% 55.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -35.6% 29.2% 87.47%
1 Yr 10.4% 11.4% 252.4% 78.41%
3 Yr 1.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 23.48%
5 Yr 2.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 32.48%
10 Yr 5.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 28.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -24.3% 957.1% 50.12%
2021 4.0% -33.1% 47.1% 38.31%
2020 4.1% -44.4% 1.8% 20.73%
2019 5.4% -6.5% 54.1% 37.92%
2018 -1.7% -14.4% 47.8% 30.14%

NAV & Total Return History

DGLRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGLRX Category Low Category High DGLRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 B 199 K 133 B 25.00%
Number of Holdings 50 1 9075 64.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 377 M -18 M 37.6 B 28.41%
Weighting of Top 10 30.90% 9.1% 100.0% 48.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 5.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.19%
  3. Keyence Corp 4.06%
  4. Keyence Corp 4.06%
  5. Keyence Corp 4.06%
  6. Keyence Corp 4.06%
  7. Keyence Corp 4.06%
  8. Keyence Corp 4.06%
  9. Keyence Corp 4.06%
  10. Keyence Corp 4.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGLRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.49% 61.84% 125.47% 30.40%
Cash 		1.52% -174.70% 23.12% 63.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 80.95%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 82.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 78.96%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 79.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGLRX % Rank
Technology 		25.48% 0.00% 49.87% 18.50%
Healthcare 		20.87% 0.00% 35.42% 13.66%
Industrials 		17.15% 0.00% 44.06% 11.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.40% 0.00% 40.94% 50.33%
Financial Services 		6.08% 0.00% 38.42% 88.22%
Consumer Defense 		5.48% 0.00% 73.28% 34.58%
Basic Materials 		4.90% 0.00% 38.60% 38.00%
Communication Services 		4.63% 0.00% 57.66% 86.01%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 64.65%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 96.81%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 94.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGLRX % Rank
US 		55.55% 0.13% 103.82% 53.74%
Non US 		42.94% 0.58% 99.46% 37.67%

DGLRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 44.27% 68.99%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 86.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 65.15%

Sales Fees

DGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.79% 0.00% 395.00% 1.03%

DGLRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGLRX Category Low Category High DGLRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.47% 0.00% 3.26% 78.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGLRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGLRX Category Low Category High DGLRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -4.27% 12.65% 58.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGLRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGLRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jane Henderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2009

13.1

13.1%

Jane is Managing Director of Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1995 as an investment analyst, she has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and was instrumental in the development of the firm's US investment strategy. Jane co-chaired Walter Scott's Investment Management Group before becoming Managing Director in 2010. She holds a BSc (Hons) in Marine and Environmental Biology from the University of St Andrews.

Roy Leckie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2009

13.1

13.1%

Roy is Executive Director, Investment & Client Service at Walter Scott. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities. Roy was integral to the development of the firm’s emerging markets capabilities, and he has played a central role in the stewardship of Walter Scott’s global and international strategies since 2007. Roy joined the firm’s board in 2008 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Statistics from the University of Glasgow.

Charles Macquaker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2010

12.1

12.1%

Charlie is Executive Director, Investment at Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1991, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and has had extensive experience of analysing companies around the world, particularly in Europe and Japan. Charles joined the Board in 2009 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Econ) (Hons) in European Studies from the University of Buckingham

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

