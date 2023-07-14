Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.4%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$347 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.0%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is intended to be an investment option for individual retirement accounts (“IRA”) under the laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (“Puerto Rico” or the “Commonwealth”), as well as for direct investment by residents of Puerto Rico. The investment objectives of the Fund are to seek for the shareholders long-term capital appreciation and current income consistent with the investment policies of the Fund and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to attain its investment objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities with capital appreciation and current income potential and, as such, intends to operate as a “balanced” fund. Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest between 30% and 70% of its net assets in equity securities and the remainder in fixed income securities.
The equity securities in which the Fund principally invests will be those of small-, mid-, and large-capitalization issuers. The Fund will not concentrate its investments in a particular industry, consistent with its investment restrictions, except that the Fund may invest without limitation in: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, or instrumentalities; and (ii) tax-exempt obligations of state or municipal governments and their political subdivisions.
The Fund seeks to attain its investment objectives through its investment in the following types of securities:
|●
|Any equity security issued by an entity domiciled within or outside of the United States;
|●
|Any corporate bond, with an investment grade rating at the time of purchase (i.e., securities rated BBB/Baa or above by one or more ratings agencies or determined by the Investment Adviser to be of equivalent quality);
|●
|Securities or certificates which: (i) evidence beneficial ownership interests in trust funds consisting of pools of FHA/VA Mortgages, which are further guaranteed as to the timely payment of principal and interest by the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA Certificates”), (ii) are guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA Certificates”), (iii) are guaranteed as to the timely payment of scheduled principal and interest at the applicable certificate rate and as to the full collection of principal on the mortgages by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC Certificates”), or (iv) evidence beneficial ownership interests (including zero coupon, floating-rate, interest only (“IO”), principal only (“PO”), and residual certificates) in trust funds consisting of GNMA Certificates, FNMA Certificates and/or FHLMC Certificates, all the above are collectively referred to hereinafter as “Mortgage Securities”;
|●
|Obligations of, or loans guaranteed by, a municipal issuer or any of its instrumentalities, agencies or political subdivisions; with an investment grade rating, provided that no more than 34% of the total assets of the Fund may be invested in such obligations;
|●
|Any security or obligation which is issued or guaranteed by the United States Government or an agency or instrumentality thereof;
|●
|Investment shares or shares issued by any registered investment companies, such as ETFs, including investment companies sponsored by Oriental Trust or any of its affiliates;
|●
|Any other debt securities with an investment grade rating;
|●
|Short-term, high-quality fixed-income securities, cash or cash equivalents, including money market funds; or
|●
|Monies received by the Fund, whether by way of the proceeds from the sale of shares or as a result of interest or dividend income or the return on principal, are invested or reinvested in securities which meet the investment requirements of the Fund.
|Period
|DGITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|76.12%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|78.29%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DGITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|21.07%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|DGITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|75.71%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|77.81%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DGITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|21.07%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.1%
|14.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|DGITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGITX % Rank
|Net Assets
|347 M
|658 K
|207 B
|70.22%
|Number of Holdings
|168
|2
|15351
|39.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|200 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|63.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.96%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|42.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGITX % Rank
|Stocks
|44.32%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|91.27%
|Bonds
|43.78%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|9.55%
|Cash
|11.89%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|7.78%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|56.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|85.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|95.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGITX % Rank
|Financial Services
|38.77%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|0.14%
|Technology
|12.89%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|86.87%
|Healthcare
|9.46%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|86.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.09%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|71.14%
|Industrials
|7.86%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|86.32%
|Communication Services
|5.18%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|87.41%
|Consumer Defense
|5.08%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|81.40%
|Energy
|3.74%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|74.01%
|Basic Materials
|3.43%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|70.18%
|Real Estate
|3.27%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|54.31%
|Utilities
|2.23%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|77.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGITX % Rank
|Non US
|22.89%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|4.09%
|US
|21.43%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|97.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGITX % Rank
|Securitized
|78.59%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|0.27%
|Cash & Equivalents
|21.39%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|16.10%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|39.02%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|98.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|82.81%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|96.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGITX % Rank
|US
|43.78%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|2.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|96.86%
|DGITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|17.63%
|31.01%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|94.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|DGITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DGITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DGITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|N/A
|DGITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGITX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|11.88%
|DGITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|DGITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGITX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|N/A
|DGITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 25, 2022
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Mr. González has served as a Consultant to OFG Bancorp since 1998 and is an Interested Trustee and the Chair of the Trust. Prior to his role as a consultant, he served in analyst and/or portfolio manager roles at various investment companies, including JP Morgan and Mackay Shields. He received his MBA from Harvard Business School, and he received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1979.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...