Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$287 M

Holdings in Top 10

59.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DGIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DGI Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 09, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is intended to be an investment option for individual retirement accounts (“IRA”) under the laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (“Puerto Rico” or the “Commonwealth”), as well as for direct investment by residents of Puerto Rico. The investment objectives of the Fund are to seek for the shareholders long-term capital appreciation and current income consistent with the investment policies of the Fund and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to attain its investment objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities with capital appreciation and current income potential and, as such, intends to operate as a “balanced” fund. Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest between 30% and 70% of its net assets in equity securities and the remainder in fixed income securities.

The equity securities in which the Fund principally invests will be those of small-, mid-, and large-capitalization issuers. The Fund will not concentrate its investments in a particular industry, consistent with its investment restrictions, except that the Fund may invest without limitation in: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, or instrumentalities; and (ii) tax-exempt obligations of state or municipal governments and their political subdivisions.

The Fund seeks to attain its investment objectives through its investment in the following types of securities:

Any equity security issued by an entity domiciled within or outside of the United States;
Any corporate bond, with an investment grade rating at the time of purchase (i.e., securities rated BBB/Baa or above by one or more ratings agencies or determined by the Investment Adviser to be of equivalent quality);
Securities or certificates which: (i) evidence beneficial ownership interests in trust funds consisting of pools of FHA/VA Mortgages, which are further guaranteed as to the timely payment of principal and interest by the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA Certificates”), (ii) are guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA Certificates”), (iii) are guaranteed as to the timely payment of scheduled principal and interest at the applicable certificate rate and as to the full collection of principal on the mortgages by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC Certificates”), or (iv) evidence beneficial ownership interests (including zero coupon, floating-rate, interest only (“IO”), principal only (“PO”), and residual certificates) in trust funds consisting of GNMA Certificates, FNMA Certificates and/or FHLMC Certificates, all the above are collectively referred to hereinafter as “Mortgage Securities”;
Obligations of, or loans guaranteed by, a municipal issuer or any of its instrumentalities, agencies or political subdivisions; with an investment grade rating, provided that no more than 34% of the total assets of the Fund may be invested in such obligations;
Any security or obligation which is issued or guaranteed by the United States Government or an agency or instrumentality thereof;
Investment shares or shares issued by any registered investment companies, such as ETFs, including investment companies sponsored by Oriental Trust or any of its affiliates;
Any other debt securities with an investment grade rating;
Short-term, high-quality fixed-income securities, cash or cash equivalents, including money market funds; or
Monies received by the Fund, whether by way of the proceeds from the sale of shares or as a result of interest or dividend income or the return on principal, are invested or reinvested in securities which meet the investment requirements of the Fund.
Read More

DGIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DGIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGIAX Category Low Category High DGIAX % Rank
Net Assets 287 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 159 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 170 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 59.18% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR SP 500 ETF Trust 16.91%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund 11.22%
  3. Popular, Inc. 7.47%
  4. Dreyfus Treasury Cash Management Treasury Portfolio 7.02%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF 3.35%
  6. VANGUARD MSCI EUROPE ETF 3.15%
  7. First BanCorporation 2.82%
  8. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Ftse Emerging Markets Etf Shares 2.75%
  9. Government National Mortgage Association Pool 626934 2.37%
  10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF 2.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIAX % Rank
Stocks 		50.53% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		41.67% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		7.79% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIAX % Rank
US 		50.53% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		7.02% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGIAX % Rank
US 		41.67% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DGIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.64% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.93% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DGIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGIAX Category Low Category High DGIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGIAX Category Low Category High DGIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DGIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

