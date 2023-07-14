Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$730 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.2%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 90.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DGFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|3.88%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|4.27%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|4.35%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|4.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DGFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.1%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|1.00%
|2021
|0.4%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|93.81%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|81.25%
|2019
|0.6%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|13.29%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|DGFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|730 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|35.78%
|Number of Holdings
|455
|4
|4562
|42.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|78.6 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|43.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.16%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|92.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGFFX % Rank
|Bonds
|73.62%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|87.20%
|Cash
|10.54%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|45.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|6.95%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|1.90%
|Stocks
|5.98%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|0.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.50%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|0.47%
|Other
|0.41%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|13.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGFFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|75.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.19%
|Energy
|8.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.10%
|Healthcare
|6.72%
|0.00%
|9.46%
|6.45%
|Industrials
|4.71%
|0.00%
|11.80%
|30.65%
|Communication Services
|3.28%
|0.00%
|56.19%
|35.48%
|Real Estate
|1.08%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|3.23%
|Utilities
|0.63%
|0.00%
|91.33%
|19.35%
|Technology
|0.21%
|0.00%
|21.64%
|20.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.14%
|0.00%
|27.00%
|27.42%
|Basic Materials
|0.03%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.10%
|Consumer Defense
|0.02%
|0.00%
|34.30%
|27.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGFFX % Rank
|US
|5.30%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|0.47%
|Non US
|0.68%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|2.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGFFX % Rank
|Corporate
|69.72%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|2.40%
|Government
|13.88%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|97.12%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.61%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|49.04%
|Derivative
|4.73%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|41.83%
|Securitized
|1.06%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|67.79%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|77.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGFFX % Rank
|Non US
|52.40%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|79.15%
|US
|21.22%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|50.24%
|DGFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.95%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|2.84%
|DGFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DGFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.17%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|5.39%
|DGFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Mr. Baker is the head of the Preferred Securities Sector Team and a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Committee, which establishes investment policy for all taxable fixed income products. He co-leads the taxable fixed income credit oversight process, which provides a structure for implementing credit strategy across taxable fixed income. As a senior fixed income portfolio manager, he is the lead manager for Nuveen Asset Management’s Preferred Securities related strategies, as well as a co-portfolio manager for the Multi-Sector, Core Plus Bond, and Inflation Protected Municipal Bond strategie
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Brenda A. Langenfeld, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 2004. She has been a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. She was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Preferred Securities strategy in January 2012. In April 2015, she was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy. She was named Senior Vice President in March 2017. In March 2019, she was named Managing Director.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Ms. Padilla joined DoubleLine in 2009 as the Director of the Emerging Markets Group and is the lead Portfolio Manager. Prior to DoubleLine, she was a Managing Director at TCW. She began working at TCW in 1994, where she had served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility with the group, including Credit Analyst, Director of Research, Co-Portfolio Manager since December 2001, and lead Portfolio Manager since October 2006. She was involved in all aspects of building and managing TCW's Emerging Markets Fixed Income business including credit, securitization, trading and marketing. Ms. Padilla attended University of California at Berkeley as a fellow of the Robert A. Toigo Foundation and graduated with an MBA in 1994. Ms. Padilla received her BA in Economics in 1989 from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Mr. Christensen joined DoubleLine Capital LP in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager, Co-Portfolio Manager, Senior Credit Analyst and Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research. As part of his research responsibilities, he covers corporate credits in the following sectors: telecommunications, media, aerospace, banking, pulp & paper, chemical, petroleum refining, infrastructure, gaming and retail. Prior to DoubleLine, he was a Managing Director associated with TCW since 1991, where he had been involved in building and managing TCW emerging markets fixed income business, including trading, marketing, and credit research, and portfolio management. Mr. Christensen graduated from Brigham Young University with a BS in Business Management with an emphasis in International Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Ms. Koo joined DoubleLine in 2009 as Portfolio Manager and Senior Credit Analyst. As part of her research responsibilities, she specializes in the analysis of corporate credits in the sectors of oil & gas, utilities, metals & mining, conglomerates, technology, transportation, and real estate. Prior to DoubleLine, she was a Senior Vice President associated with TCW since 1998. In addition to credit analysis, she was involved in marketing and since 2006 performed increasing portfolio management duties. Previously, Ms. Koo was an Assistant Treasurer at Société Générale involved in Corporate Finance. Prior to that, she was an Assistant Vice President with Bank of America in the Financial Institution Group. Ms. Koo holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of Houston and an MBA in Finance from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
David K. Sherman is the portfolio manager for RiverPark Short Term and RiverPark Strategic Income. Mr. Sherman, is the managing member of Cohanzick. Since 1996, Mr. Sherman, on behalf of Cohanzick Management, LLC , has managed accounts for various clients utilizing investment programs substantially similar to those intended to be used by the Fund. From January 1987 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman held various executive and director positions at Leucadia National Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. From August 1992 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman served as a Vice President of Leucadia with primary responsibility for the oversight of Leucadia's insurance companies' investment portfolios. Mr. Sherman holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jonathan Berg joined Cohanzick Management, LLC in 2010. Mr. Berg is currently an Assistant Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst and has been an employee of CrossingBridge since its inception in 2016. Mr. Berg has more than 20 years of investment experience having worked at Bear Stearns, Merrill Lynch, Ellington Management, and Trust Company of the West. Mr. Berg holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
