Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
DGFZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.26 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DGFFX) Primary Inst (DGFZX)
DGFZX (Mutual Fund)

Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.26 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DGFFX) Primary Inst (DGFZX)
DGFZX (Mutual Fund)

Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.26 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (DGFFX) Primary Inst (DGFZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund

DGFZX | Fund

$9.26

$730 M

5.00%

$0.46

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$730 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 90.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund

DGFZX | Fund

$9.26

$730 M

5.00%

$0.46

1.04%

DGFZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Destinations Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Christensen

Fund Description

The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund’s 80% policy is not fundamental and can be changed upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.
The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”), each of which is responsible for investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which use a passively managed (i.e., index-tracking) strategy or an actively managed strategy. ETFs may also be used to transition the Fund’s portfolio or to equitize cash while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. When determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets between ETFs and Sub-advisers, and among Sub-advisers, the Adviser considers a variety of factors.
The Fund invests primarily in investment grade and non-investment grade debt, preferred stock, convertible bonds (i.e., a bond that can be converted into a predetermined amount of the issuing company’s stock), bank loans, high yield bonds, municipal bonds, and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). The Fund will invest in securities of various credit qualities (i.e., investment grade and non-investment grade, which are commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk bonds”, debt instruments rated below investment grade or debt instrument grade or debt instruments that are unrated and determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality are predominantly speculative) and maturities (i.e., long-term, intermediate and short-term). The Fund will invest in debt obligations issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and private (non-government) emerging market issuers as well as U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by non-U.S. domiciled companies.
It is expected that, under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in the securities of companies that are tied economically to at least three countries outside the U.S.
The Fund may invest in fixed income and debt obligations of any kind. Fixed income obligations include bonds, debt securities and fixed income and income-producing instruments of any kind issued or guaranteed by governmental or private-sector entities and other securities or instruments bearing fixed, floating, or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may, from time to time, invest significantly in a specific credit quality, such as high-yield, or maturity, such as short-term.
The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions and other instruments of any kind for hedging purposes or otherwise to gain, or reduce, long or short exposure to one or more asset classes or issuers. The Fund also may use derivatives transactions with the purpose or effect of creating investment leverage. The Fund may enter into currency-related transactions, including spot transactions, forward exchange contracts and futures contracts.
A Sub-adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including, among other things, if it believes a corporate action or announcement will affect the issuer or that it would be advantageous to do so.
The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.
Read More

DGFZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -59.5% 0.9% 7.28%
1 Yr -1.7% -15.5% 19.7% 2.40%
3 Yr -1.4%* -4.3% 4.2% 1.49%
5 Yr -1.5%* -2.5% 4.1% 1.06%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -15.2% 0.9% 0.50%
2021 0.5% -10.9% 12.2% 93.30%
2020 -0.3% -10.8% 14.8% 81.77%
2019 0.6% -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -59.5% 0.9% 3.40%
1 Yr -1.7% -16.6% 30.5% 3.79%
3 Yr -1.4%* -5.2% 10.9% 3.86%
5 Yr -1.3%* -2.8% 7.4% 4.12%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGFZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.1% -15.2% 0.9% 0.50%
2021 0.5% -10.9% 12.2% 93.30%
2020 -0.3% -10.8% 14.8% 78.13%
2019 0.7% -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DGFZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGFZX Category Low Category High DGFZX % Rank
Net Assets 730 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 36.27%
Number of Holdings 455 4 4562 42.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 78.6 M -112 M 3.66 B 43.60%
Weighting of Top 10 17.16% 4.7% 100.0% 92.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T/L Jz Capital Partners Ltd Gugg Last Out Loan Regd 2.05%
  2. T/L Jz Capital Partners Ltd Gugg Last Out Loan Regd 2.05%
  3. T/L Jz Capital Partners Ltd Gugg Last Out Loan Regd 2.05%
  4. T/L Jz Capital Partners Ltd Gugg Last Out Loan Regd 2.05%
  5. T/L Jz Capital Partners Ltd Gugg Last Out Loan Regd 2.05%
  6. T/L Jz Capital Partners Ltd Gugg Last Out Loan Regd 2.05%
  7. T/L Jz Capital Partners Ltd Gugg Last Out Loan Regd 2.05%
  8. T/L Jz Capital Partners Ltd Gugg Last Out Loan Regd 2.05%
  9. T/L Jz Capital Partners Ltd Gugg Last Out Loan Regd 2.05%
  10. T/L Jz Capital Partners Ltd Gugg Last Out Loan Regd 2.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGFZX % Rank
Bonds 		73.62% 0.00% 220.33% 87.68%
Cash 		10.54% -130.07% 95.62% 45.50%
Convertible Bonds 		6.95% 0.00% 11.19% 2.37%
Stocks 		5.98% 0.00% 7.47% 0.95%
Preferred Stocks 		2.50% 0.00% 2.87% 0.95%
Other 		0.41% -9.71% 100.00% 13.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGFZX % Rank
Financial Services 		75.01% 0.00% 100.00% 25.81%
Energy 		8.16% 0.00% 100.00% 38.71%
Healthcare 		6.72% 0.00% 9.46% 8.06%
Industrials 		4.71% 0.00% 11.80% 32.26%
Communication Services 		3.28% 0.00% 56.19% 37.10%
Real Estate 		1.08% 0.00% 3.17% 4.84%
Utilities 		0.63% 0.00% 91.33% 20.97%
Technology 		0.21% 0.00% 21.64% 22.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.14% 0.00% 27.00% 29.03%
Basic Materials 		0.03% 0.00% 100.00% 38.71%
Consumer Defense 		0.02% 0.00% 34.30% 29.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGFZX % Rank
US 		5.30% 0.00% 6.55% 0.95%
Non US 		0.68% 0.00% 1.77% 2.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGFZX % Rank
Corporate 		69.72% 0.00% 98.62% 2.88%
Government 		13.88% 0.30% 99.47% 97.60%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.61% 0.00% 95.62% 49.52%
Derivative 		4.73% 0.00% 74.77% 42.31%
Securitized 		1.06% 0.00% 52.02% 68.27%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 77.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGFZX % Rank
Non US 		52.40% 0.00% 112.80% 79.62%
US 		21.22% -5.52% 107.53% 50.71%

DGFZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.02% 3.65% 44.98%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.08% 96.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

DGFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGFZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 90.00% 6.00% 354.00% 87.57%

DGFZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGFZX Category Low Category High DGFZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.00% 0.00% 17.40% 2.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGFZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGFZX Category Low Category High DGFZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.30% -1.08% 5.77% 4.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGFZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGFZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Christensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Mr. Christensen joined DoubleLine Capital LP in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager, Co-Portfolio Manager, Senior Credit Analyst and Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research. As part of his research responsibilities, he covers corporate credits in the following sectors: telecommunications, media, aerospace, banking, pulp & paper, chemical, petroleum refining, infrastructure, gaming and retail. Prior to DoubleLine, he was a Managing Director associated with TCW since 1991, where he had been involved in building and managing TCW emerging markets fixed income business, including trading, marketing, and credit research, and portfolio management. Mr. Christensen graduated from Brigham Young University with a BS in Business Management with an emphasis in International Finance.

Douglas Baker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Mr. Baker is the head of the Preferred Securities Sector Team and a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Committee, which establishes investment policy for all taxable fixed income products. He co-leads the taxable fixed income credit oversight process, which provides a structure for implementing credit strategy across taxable fixed income. As a senior fixed income portfolio manager, he is the lead manager for Nuveen Asset Management’s Preferred Securities related strategies, as well as a co-portfolio manager for the Multi-Sector, Core Plus Bond, and Inflation Protected Municipal Bond strategie

David Sherman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

David K. Sherman is the portfolio manager for RiverPark Short Term and RiverPark Strategic Income. Mr. Sherman, is the managing member of Cohanzick. Since 1996, Mr. Sherman, on behalf of Cohanzick Management, LLC , has managed accounts for various clients utilizing investment programs substantially similar to those intended to be used by the Fund. From January 1987 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman held various executive and director positions at Leucadia National Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. From August 1992 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman served as a Vice President of Leucadia with primary responsibility for the oversight of Leucadia's insurance companies' investment portfolios. Mr. Sherman holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University.

Su Koo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Ms. Koo joined DoubleLine in 2009 as Portfolio Manager and Senior Credit Analyst. As part of her research responsibilities, she specializes in the analysis of corporate credits in the sectors of oil & gas, utilities, metals & mining, conglomerates, technology, transportation, and real estate. Prior to DoubleLine, she was a Senior Vice President associated with TCW since 1998. In addition to credit analysis, she was involved in marketing and since 2006 performed increasing portfolio management duties. Previously, Ms. Koo was an Assistant Treasurer at Société Générale involved in Corporate Finance. Prior to that, she was an Assistant Vice President with Bank of America in the Financial Institution Group. Ms. Koo holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of Houston and an MBA in Finance from the University of Southern California.

Brenda Langenfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Brenda A. Langenfeld, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 2004. She has been a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. She was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Preferred Securities strategy in January 2012. In April 2015, she was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy. She was named Senior Vice President in March 2017. In March 2019, she was named Managing Director.

Amy Magnotta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.

Leigh Lowman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.

Luz Padilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Ms. Padilla joined DoubleLine in 2009 as the Director of the Emerging Markets Group and is the lead Portfolio Manager. Prior to DoubleLine, she was a Managing Director at TCW. She began working at TCW in 1994, where she had served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility with the group, including Credit Analyst, Director of Research, Co-Portfolio Manager since December 2001, and lead Portfolio Manager since October 2006. She was involved in all aspects of building and managing TCW's Emerging Markets Fixed Income business including credit, securitization, trading and marketing. Ms. Padilla attended University of California at Berkeley as a fellow of the Robert A. Toigo Foundation and graduated with an MBA in 1994. Ms. Padilla received her BA in Economics in 1989 from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.

Jonathan Berg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Jonathan Berg joined Cohanzick Management, LLC in 2010. Mr. Berg is currently an Assistant Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst and has been an employee of CrossingBridge since its inception in 2016. Mr. Berg has more than 20 years of investment experience having worked at Bear Stearns, Merrill Lynch, Ellington Management, and Trust Company of the West. Mr. Berg holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×