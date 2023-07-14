The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying equity securities of both U.S.-based and foreign companies. The Fund’s 80% policy is not fundamental and can be changed upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.

The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”), each of which is responsible for investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in shares of one or more exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In addition, ETFs that pay dividends are counted towards the Fund’s non-fundamental investment policy.

ETFs may also be used to transition the Fund’s portfolio or to equitize cash while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. When determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets between ETFs and Sub- advisers, and among Sub-advisers, the Adviser considers a variety of factors.

The Fund invests primarily in common stock and preferred stock (of any capitalization), interests in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), foreign securities, depositary receipts, equity-linked notes and derivatives that are believed to be attractively valued and to have the potential for long-term growth. A Sub-adviser employing an actively managed strategy will select securities based on its assessment of one or more of a variety of factors. In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the Fund seeks to deliver a dividend yield that is higher than the broad equity market.

The Fund typically will invest in foreign securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets, which often are denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars. Accordingly, the Sub-advisers will have the ability, at their discretion, to attempt to hedge against unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates by engaging in forward currency transactions or currency swaps and trading currency futures contracts and options on these futures. However, a Sub-adviser may choose not to, or may be unable to, hedge the Fund’s currency exposure.

A Sub-adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, where the Sub-adviser believes the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth becomes inadequate, the investment thesis deteriorates or there is diminished management commitment to the dividend.

The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.