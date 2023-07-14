Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-0.6%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$515 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.5%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DGEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|90.13%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|72.39%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|49.74%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|40.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DGEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|14.94%
|2021
|9.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|39.24%
|2020
|-2.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|92.25%
|2019
|4.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|66.33%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|21.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.35%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|79.65%
|Cash
|2.46%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|32.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.65%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|2.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.42%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|5.71%
|Bonds
|0.11%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|5.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|13.81%
|DGEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|39.93%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Deborah D. Bickerstaff is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania. Ms. Bickerstaff joined Federated Investors, Inc in July 1996. From 2010 to 2013, she served as Associate Portfolio Manager with the firm. Previously, Ms. Bickerstaff held various positions with Federated subsidiary companies including: Associate Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst, Performance Attribution and Risk Management; Senior Financial Analyst, Fund Treasury, and Senior Fund Controller, Client Financial Services. Ms. Bickerstaff received her B.S. from La Roche College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Daniel Peris, CFA, is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania. Mr. Peris joined Federated Investors, Inc. in August 2002. Previously, Mr. Peris worked at Argus Research Corp., New York and Absolut Invest, Moscow. Mr. Peris earned his Bachelor of Arts from Williams College, his Master of Philosophy from Oxford University and his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2017
5.2
5.2%
Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2018
3.47
3.5%
Prior to joining NWQ in 2006, Jim spent seven years at Bel Air Investment Advisors, LLC, formerly a State Street Global Advisors Company, where he was a managing director and partner. Most recently, Jim was chairman of the firm’s Equity Policy Committee and the portfolio manager for Bel Air’s Large Cap Core and Select Strategies. Previous to this, he spent five years as an analyst and portfolio manager at ARCO Investment Management Company. Prior to that, he was an equity analyst at Trust Company of the West. Jim received his BBA and MS in business from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he participated in the Applied Security Analysis Program. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute and the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Mr. Hoff joined Federated in July 2000. He held various financial analyst positions with Federated subsidiary companies between 2000 and 2011, and became an Associate Portfolio Manager with the Federated in January 2012. Mr. Hoff received his B.S., Business Administration from Duquesne University and his M.B.A. from Carnegie Mellon University. Mr. Hoff has started to engaged in investment since 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Richard S. Levine, JD, Managing Director, joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 1989. Richard is a Portfolio Manager for the MLG Group. Additionally, he has served on the Neuberger Berman Trust Company N.A. Board since its inception. Prior to joining the firm, Richard was a senior vice president, tax attorney and financial planner at Ayco Corporation. He earned a BA from the State University of New York at Binghamton and a JD from Albany Law School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Sandy M. Pomeroyis a Managing Director of the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers. She has been a Portfolio Manager with the firm since 2005. Sandy is a Portfolio Manager for the MLG Group where she manages portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Prior to joining the firm, she spent five years at JP Morgan and prior to that, five years at Brown Brothers Harriman. Sandy received a BA from Colgate University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
William D. Hunter, Managing Director, joined the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2006. Will is a member of the MLG Group and serves as Portfolio Manager for the Global Thematic Opportunities strategy and Associate Portfolio Manager on the Equity Income strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Will worked at JPMorgan's Investment Bank as an analyst in Chemical Equity Research after working in Equity Specialty Sales in Energy and Industrials. Will received his BA from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr Trudeau joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2011 and has been an Associate Portfolio manager since 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
