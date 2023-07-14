Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Destinations Equity Income Fund

DGEFX | Fund

$11.19

$515 M

5.13%

$0.57

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.6%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$515 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DGEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Destinations Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Destinations Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Deborah Bickerstaff

Fund Description

The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying equity securities of both U.S.-based and foreign companies. The Fund’s 80% policy is not fundamental and can be changed upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.
The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby the Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”), each of which is responsible for investing its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser may also invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in shares of one or more exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In addition, ETFs that pay dividends are counted towards the Fund’s non-fundamental investment policy.
ETFs may also be used to transition the Fund’s portfolio or to equitize cash while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities directly. When determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets between ETFs and Sub- advisers, and among Sub-advisers, the Adviser considers a variety of factors.
The Fund invests primarily in common stock and preferred stock (of any capitalization), interests in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), foreign securities, depositary receipts, equity-linked notes and derivatives that are believed to be attractively valued and to have the potential for long-term growth. A Sub-adviser employing an actively managed strategy will select securities based on its assessment of one or more of a variety of factors. In selecting investments for purchase and sale, the Fund seeks to deliver a dividend yield that is higher than the broad equity market.
The Fund typically will invest in foreign securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets, which often are denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars. Accordingly, the Sub-advisers will have the ability, at their discretion, to attempt to hedge against unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates by engaging in forward currency transactions or currency swaps and trading currency futures contracts and options on these futures. However, a Sub-adviser may choose not to, or may be unable to, hedge the Fund’s currency exposure.
A Sub-adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to, where the Sub-adviser believes the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth becomes inadequate, the investment thesis deteriorates or there is diminished management commitment to the dividend.
The Fund may also lend portfolio securities in an attempt to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.
Read More

DGEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -13.6% 215.2% 90.13%
1 Yr 0.8% -58.6% 197.5% 72.39%
3 Yr 6.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 49.74%
5 Yr 1.7%* -15.3% 29.4% 40.96%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.6% -65.1% 22.3% 14.94%
2021 9.0% -25.3% 25.5% 39.24%
2020 -2.9% -8.4% 56.7% 92.25%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 66.33%
2018 -2.4% -9.4% 3.1% 21.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -13.6% 215.2% 86.97%
1 Yr 0.8% -58.6% 197.5% 72.11%
3 Yr 6.6%* -23.2% 64.1% 49.91%
5 Yr 2.6%* -15.1% 32.0% 40.17%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.6% -65.1% 22.3% 14.94%
2021 9.0% -25.3% 25.5% 39.32%
2020 -2.9% -8.4% 56.7% 92.25%
2019 4.0% -9.2% 10.4% 66.33%
2018 -1.3% -8.9% 3.3% 12.64%

NAV & Total Return History

DGEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGEFX Category Low Category High DGEFX % Rank
Net Assets 515 M 1 M 151 B 60.41%
Number of Holdings 160 2 1727 16.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 111 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 65.59%
Weighting of Top 10 21.48% 5.0% 99.2% 80.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AbbVie Inc 2.81%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 2.71%
  3. Pfizer Inc 2.68%
  4. Duke Energy Corp 2.66%
  5. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 2.65%
  6. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 2.65%
  7. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 2.65%
  8. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 2.65%
  9. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 2.65%
  10. GlaxoSmithKline PLC 2.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGEFX % Rank
Stocks 		96.35% 28.02% 125.26% 79.65%
Cash 		2.46% -88.20% 71.98% 32.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.65% 0.00% 3.66% 2.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.42% 0.00% 12.57% 5.71%
Bonds 		0.11% 0.00% 80.18% 5.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 13.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGEFX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.75% 0.00% 30.08% 33.17%
Financial Services 		15.26% 0.00% 58.05% 82.71%
Energy 		11.91% 0.00% 54.00% 10.64%
Utilities 		11.86% 0.00% 27.04% 2.91%
Consumer Defense 		9.87% 0.00% 34.10% 32.09%
Communication Services 		8.13% 0.00% 26.58% 17.79%
Industrials 		7.14% 0.00% 42.76% 88.53%
Technology 		4.98% 0.00% 54.02% 93.35%
Real Estate 		4.77% 0.00% 90.54% 23.19%
Basic Materials 		4.27% 0.00% 21.69% 27.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.06% 0.00% 22.74% 89.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGEFX % Rank
US 		68.79% 24.51% 121.23% 99.01%
Non US 		27.56% 0.00% 41.42% 0.83%

DGEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.04% 45.41% 39.93%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 91.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DGEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DGEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 488.00% 72.39%

DGEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGEFX Category Low Category High DGEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.13% 0.00% 41.90% 22.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGEFX Category Low Category High DGEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.94% -1.51% 4.28% 3.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Deborah Bickerstaff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Deborah D. Bickerstaff is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania. Ms. Bickerstaff joined Federated Investors, Inc in July 1996. From 2010 to 2013, she served as Associate Portfolio Manager with the firm. Previously, Ms. Bickerstaff held various positions with Federated subsidiary companies including: Associate Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst, Performance Attribution and Risk Management; Senior Financial Analyst, Fund Treasury, and Senior Fund Controller, Client Financial Services. Ms. Bickerstaff received her B.S. from La Roche College.

Daniel Peris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Daniel Peris, CFA, is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager of Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania. Mr. Peris joined Federated Investors, Inc. in August 2002. Previously, Mr. Peris worked at Argus Research Corp., New York and Absolut Invest, Moscow. Mr. Peris earned his Bachelor of Arts from Williams College, his Master of Philosophy from Oxford University and his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois.

Amy Magnotta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Amy Magnotta is the Co-head of Discretionary Portfolios at Brinker Capital Investments. In this role, she oversees the firm’s discretionary portfolio offerings and implementation of Brinker Capital’s asset allocation and manager selection decisions. Amy has primary portfolio management responsibilities for Brinker Capital’s mutual fund program, Destinations. She has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Brinker Capital Investments, Amy was a Consultant for Franklin Park Associates LLC, where she selected private equity investments for institutional clients. She also served in a fixed income product management and institutional client service role at BlackRock Inc. Amy graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in finance. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA® Society of Philadelphia.

Leigh Lowman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2017

5.2

5.2%

Leigh A. Lowman is an Investment Manager at Brinker Capital with portfolio management responsibilities for the Destinations program. Prior to joining Brinker Capital in 2015, Ms. Lowman was an outreach analyst for The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and a senior associate for Mondrian Investment Partners. Ms. Lowman was previously at Brinker Capital from 2004 to 2010 as an investment associate and operations analyst. Ms. Lowman has a B.A. in Economics from Wittenburg University.

James Stephenson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2018

3.47

3.5%

Prior to joining NWQ in 2006, Jim spent seven years at Bel Air Investment Advisors, LLC, formerly a State Street Global Advisors Company, where he was a managing director and partner. Most recently, Jim was chairman of the firm’s Equity Policy Committee and the portfolio manager for Bel Air’s Large Cap Core and Select Strategies. Previous to this, he spent five years as an analyst and portfolio manager at ARCO Investment Management Company. Prior to that, he was an equity analyst at Trust Company of the West. Jim received his BBA and MS in business from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he participated in the Applied Security Analysis Program. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute and the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Jared Hoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Mr. Hoff joined Federated in July 2000. He held various financial analyst positions with Federated subsidiary companies between 2000 and 2011, and became an Associate Portfolio Manager with the Federated in January 2012. Mr. Hoff received his B.S., Business Administration from Duquesne University and his M.B.A. from Carnegie Mellon University. Mr. Hoff has started to engaged in investment since 2002.

Richard Levine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Richard S. Levine, JD, Managing Director, joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 1989. Richard is a Portfolio Manager for the MLG Group. Additionally, he has served on the Neuberger Berman Trust Company N.A. Board since its inception. Prior to joining the firm, Richard was a senior vice president, tax attorney and financial planner at Ayco Corporation. He earned a BA from the State University of New York at Binghamton and a JD from Albany Law School.

Alexandra Pomeroy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Sandy M. Pomeroyis a Managing Director of the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers. She has been a Portfolio Manager with the firm since 2005. Sandy is a Portfolio Manager for the MLG Group where she manages portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Prior to joining the firm, she spent five years at JP Morgan and prior to that, five years at Brown Brothers Harriman. Sandy received a BA from Colgate University.

William Hunter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

William D. Hunter, Managing Director, joined the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2006. Will is a member of the MLG Group and serves as Portfolio Manager for the Global Thematic Opportunities strategy and Associate Portfolio Manager on the Equity Income strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Will worked at JPMorgan's Investment Bank as an analyst in Chemical Equity Research after working in Equity Specialty Sales in Energy and Industrials. Will received his BA from Columbia University.

Shawn Trudeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr Trudeau joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2011 and has been an Associate Portfolio manager since 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

