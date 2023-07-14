To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities (or derivative or other strategic instruments with similar economic characteristics) of companies organized or with their principal place of business, or majority of assets or business, in emerging market countries. The fund considers emerging market countries to be all countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index (MSCI EM Index), the fund's benchmark index. The MSCI EM Index is a free float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the equity performance of emerging market countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The fund also may invest in companies organized or with their principal place of business, or majority of assets or business, in developed markets and pre-emerging markets, also known as frontier markets. The fund may invest in equity securities of companies with any market capitalization.

Newton Investment Management Limited (NIM), an affiliate of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., is the fund's sub-adviser. NIM employs a fundamental bottom-up investment process that emphasizes quality, return on capital employed and governance. The process of identifying investment ideas begins by identifying a core list of investment themes. These themes are based primarily on observable global economic, industrial, or social trends that NIM believes will positively affect certain sectors or industries and cause stocks within these sectors or industries to outperform others. NIM then identifies specific companies using investment themes to help it focus on areas where the thematic and strategic research indicates positive returns are likely to be achieved.

The fund's portfolio managers typically consider selling a security as a result of one or more of the following:

●a change in investment theme or strategy;

●profit-taking;

●a significant change in the prospects of the company;

●price movement and market activity have created an excessive valuation; or

●unfavorable relative risk/reward balance versus other opportunities.

The fund may, but is not required to, use derivative or other strategic instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage foreign currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy or for other purposes related to the management of the fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures, contracts for difference, forward contracts and swap agreements (including total return swap agreements).