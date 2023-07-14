Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
DGECX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.55 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (DGIEX) Primary C (DGECX) A (DGEAX) Inst (DGEYX)
DGECX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.55 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (DGIEX) Primary C (DGECX) A (DGEAX) Inst (DGEYX)
DGECX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.55 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (DGIEX) Primary C (DGECX) A (DGEAX) Inst (DGEYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund

DGECX | Fund

$19.55

$410 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$410 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.55%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund

DGECX | Fund

$19.55

$410 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.01%

DGECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ian Smith

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities (or derivative or other strategic instruments with similar economic characteristics) of companies organized or with their principal place of business, or majority of assets or business, in emerging market countries. The fund considers emerging market countries to be all countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index (MSCI EM Index), the fund's benchmark index. The MSCI EM Index is a free float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the equity performance of emerging market countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The fund also may invest in companies organized or with their principal place of business, or majority of assets or business, in developed markets and pre-emerging markets, also known as frontier markets. The fund may invest in equity securities of companies with any market capitalization.

Newton Investment Management Limited (NIM), an affiliate of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., is the fund's sub-adviser. NIM employs a fundamental bottom-up investment process that emphasizes quality, return on capital employed and governance. The process of identifying investment ideas begins by identifying a core list of investment themes. These themes are based primarily on observable global economic, industrial, or social trends that NIM believes will positively affect certain sectors or industries and cause stocks within these sectors or industries to outperform others. NIM then identifies specific companies using investment themes to help it focus on areas where the thematic and strategic research indicates positive returns are likely to be achieved.

The fund's portfolio managers typically consider selling a security as a result of one or more of the following:

a change in investment theme or strategy;

profit-taking;

a significant change in the prospects of the company;

price movement and market activity have created an excessive valuation; or

unfavorable relative risk/reward balance versus other opportunities.

The fund may, but is not required to, use derivative or other strategic instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage foreign currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy or for other purposes related to the management of the fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures, contracts for difference, forward contracts and swap agreements (including total return swap agreements).

Read More

DGECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -11.0% 30.2% 50.19%
1 Yr 10.3% -12.7% 29.2% 43.04%
3 Yr 2.6%* -16.8% 12.9% 17.30%
5 Yr 3.4%* -9.8% 36.3% 6.65%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -50.1% 7.2% 48.34%
2021 -5.4% -18.2% 13.6% 72.55%
2020 16.3% -7.2% 79.7% 2.04%
2019 4.8% -4.4% 9.2% 40.43%
2018 -5.5% -7.2% 7.0% 94.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -30.3% 30.2% 48.53%
1 Yr 10.3% -48.9% 29.2% 39.31%
3 Yr 2.6%* -16.1% 12.9% 19.32%
5 Yr 3.4%* -9.8% 36.3% 9.78%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DGECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -50.1% 7.2% 48.34%
2021 -5.4% -18.2% 13.6% 72.55%
2020 16.3% -7.2% 79.7% 2.04%
2019 4.8% -4.4% 9.2% 40.43%
2018 -5.4% -7.2% 7.0% 96.07%

NAV & Total Return History

DGECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DGECX Category Low Category High DGECX % Rank
Net Assets 410 M 717 K 102 B 51.79%
Number of Holdings 50 10 6734 89.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 157 M 340 K 19.3 B 49.04%
Weighting of Top 10 37.37% 2.8% 71.7% 38.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.04%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.04%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.04%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.04%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.04%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.04%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.04%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.04%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.04%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DGECX % Rank
Stocks 		96.67% 0.90% 110.97% 57.56%
Cash 		3.33% -23.67% 20.19% 35.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 51.09%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 46.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 39.25%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 46.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGECX % Rank
Technology 		26.97% 0.00% 47.50% 22.38%
Financial Services 		17.48% 0.00% 48.86% 76.84%
Consumer Defense 		13.47% 0.00% 28.13% 5.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.17% 0.00% 48.94% 37.13%
Industrials 		10.25% 0.00% 43.53% 14.75%
Communication Services 		10.14% 0.00% 39.29% 34.02%
Basic Materials 		4.56% 0.00% 30.03% 74.51%
Healthcare 		3.96% 0.00% 93.26% 49.94%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 81.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 91.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 90.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DGECX % Rank
Non US 		92.73% -4.71% 112.57% 72.14%
US 		3.94% -1.60% 104.72% 13.86%

DGECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.01% 0.03% 41.06% 18.62%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 26.85%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 75.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 46.75%

Trading Fees

DGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 4.08%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DGECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.55% 0.00% 190.00% 68.68%

DGECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DGECX Category Low Category High DGECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 74.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DGECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DGECX Category Low Category High DGECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.33% -1.98% 17.62% 99.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DGECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DGECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ian Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2020

1.47

1.5%

Ian is a member of Newton’s global opportunities team. Ian joined Newton in October 2020 to manage global emerging markets portfolios. Prior to joining Newton, Ian was a global emerging market equity portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers, where he had worked since February 2012. Prior to joining AXA Investment Managers, Ian was a research analyst covering Asian financials at Matrix Group. Before joining Matrix Group, Ian was a research analyst covering emerging market financials at Nevsky Capital. Ian has a BA in Economics and Politics from Durham University and gained ACA qualification in 2003. Outside of work, Ian enjoys travelling with family and friends.

Paul Birchenough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2020

1.47

1.5%

Paul Birchenough is a member of Newton’s global opportunities team. Paul joined Newton in October 2020 to manage global emerging markets portfolios. Prior to joining Newton, Paul was a global emerging-market equity portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers, where he had worked since April 2011. Prior to joining AXA Investment Managers, Paul was a research analyst at Nevsky Capital. Before joining Nevsky Capital, Paul held various roles at KPMG, including positions in corporate finance, transaction services and audit. Paul has a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from Nottingham University and is an Associate Chartered Accountant. Outside of work, Paul enjoys swimming and sailing.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×