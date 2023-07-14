Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.5%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$410 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.4%
Expense Ratio 2.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 66.55%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities (or derivative or other strategic instruments with similar economic characteristics) of companies organized or with their principal place of business, or majority of assets or business, in emerging market countries. The fund considers emerging market countries to be all countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index (MSCI EM Index), the fund's benchmark index. The MSCI EM Index is a free float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the equity performance of emerging market countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The fund also may invest in companies organized or with their principal place of business, or majority of assets or business, in developed markets and pre-emerging markets, also known as frontier markets. The fund may invest in equity securities of companies with any market capitalization.
Newton Investment Management Limited (NIM), an affiliate of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., is the fund's sub-adviser. NIM employs a fundamental bottom-up investment process that emphasizes quality, return on capital employed and governance. The process of identifying investment ideas begins by identifying a core list of investment themes. These themes are based primarily on observable global economic, industrial, or social trends that NIM believes will positively affect certain sectors or industries and cause stocks within these sectors or industries to outperform others. NIM then identifies specific companies using investment themes to help it focus on areas where the thematic and strategic research indicates positive returns are likely to be achieved.
The fund's portfolio managers typically consider selling a security as a result of one or more of the following:
●a change in investment theme or strategy;
●profit-taking;
●a significant change in the prospects of the company;
●price movement and market activity have created an excessive valuation; or
●unfavorable relative risk/reward balance versus other opportunities.
The fund may, but is not required to, use derivative or other strategic instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage foreign currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy or for other purposes related to the management of the fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include principally options, futures and options on futures, contracts for difference, forward contracts and swap agreements (including total return swap agreements).
|Period
|DGECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|50.19%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|43.04%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|17.30%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|6.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DGECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|48.34%
|2021
|-5.4%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|72.55%
|2020
|16.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|2.04%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|40.43%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|94.92%
|Period
|DGECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|48.53%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|39.31%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|19.32%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|9.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DGECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|48.34%
|2021
|-5.4%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|72.55%
|2020
|16.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|2.04%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|40.43%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|96.07%
|DGECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGECX % Rank
|Net Assets
|410 M
|717 K
|102 B
|51.79%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|10
|6734
|89.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|157 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|49.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.37%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|38.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGECX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.67%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|57.56%
|Cash
|3.33%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|35.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|51.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|46.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|39.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|46.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGECX % Rank
|Technology
|26.97%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|22.38%
|Financial Services
|17.48%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|76.84%
|Consumer Defense
|13.47%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|5.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.17%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|37.13%
|Industrials
|10.25%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|14.75%
|Communication Services
|10.14%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|34.02%
|Basic Materials
|4.56%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|74.51%
|Healthcare
|3.96%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|49.94%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|81.76%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|91.20%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|90.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DGECX % Rank
|Non US
|92.73%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|72.14%
|US
|3.94%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|13.86%
|DGECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.01%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|18.62%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|26.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|DGECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|46.75%
|DGECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|4.08%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DGECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.55%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|68.68%
|DGECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGECX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|74.55%
|DGECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DGECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DGECX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.33%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|99.20%
|DGECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2020
1.47
1.5%
Ian is a member of Newton’s global opportunities team. Ian joined Newton in October 2020 to manage global emerging markets portfolios. Prior to joining Newton, Ian was a global emerging market equity portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers, where he had worked since February 2012. Prior to joining AXA Investment Managers, Ian was a research analyst covering Asian financials at Matrix Group. Before joining Matrix Group, Ian was a research analyst covering emerging market financials at Nevsky Capital. Ian has a BA in Economics and Politics from Durham University and gained ACA qualification in 2003. Outside of work, Ian enjoys travelling with family and friends.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2020
1.47
1.5%
Paul Birchenough is a member of Newton’s global opportunities team. Paul joined Newton in October 2020 to manage global emerging markets portfolios. Prior to joining Newton, Paul was a global emerging-market equity portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers, where he had worked since April 2011. Prior to joining AXA Investment Managers, Paul was a research analyst at Nevsky Capital. Before joining Nevsky Capital, Paul held various roles at KPMG, including positions in corporate finance, transaction services and audit. Paul has a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from Nottingham University and is an Associate Chartered Accountant. Outside of work, Paul enjoys swimming and sailing.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...