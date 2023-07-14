Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities with small market capitalizations (“80% Policy”). For these purposes, the Fund’s Adviser considers small market capitalizations companies as those companies that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000 Growth® Index on a rolling three-year basis. As of September 30, 2022, the minimum and maximum market capitalizations on a rolling three-year basis within the Russell 2000 Growth® Index were $1 million and $28.9 billion, respectively. Following a Fund’s investment in a security, it may appreciate or depreciate significantly in value and result in the Fund holding securities with market capitalizations that differ significantly from the time of the Fund’s investment.
The Fund typically invests in U.S. exchange-listed equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in securities convertible into U.S. common stocks. The Fund invests in equity securities of companies that in the Adviser’s view possess superior long-term growth characteristics and have strong, sustainable earnings prospects and/or reasonably valued stock prices. The Fund may invest in companies that do not have particularly strong earnings histories but do have other attributes that in the Adviser’s view may contribute to accelerated growth in the foreseeable future, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”).
The Adviser relies on selecting individual stocks and does not try to predict when the stock market may rise or fall. In purchasing Fund investments, the Adviser’s process begins with an initial analysis of prospective Fund investments across a range of industries, including, but not limited to, investments in the industrial, healthcare,
and information technology sectors, in each of which the Fund currently invests a significant portion of its net assets. The Adviser then uses in-house and other fundamental research to identify companies that it believes are well managed, are leaders in an industry niche, have a track record of success and/or exhibit sustainable growth.
The Adviser may sell a security in the Fund’s portfolio if, for example, the Adviser believes it has become overvalued, its fundamentals have changed or it is no longer appropriate for the portfolio. The Adviser may also change the weighting in a stock if it becomes overweighted in the portfolio due to appreciation. In addition, the Fund may strategically invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if in certain market conditions other appropriate investments for the Fund are not available at prices the Adviser believes are favorable to the Fund.
|Period
|DFSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.4%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|18.24%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|29.73%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|16.58%
|5 Yr
|5.1%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|5.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|52.66%
|2021
|5.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|7.63%
|2020
|9.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|40.54%
|2019
|7.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|3.52%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|15.30%
|Period
|DFSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.4%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|17.74%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|29.05%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|16.58%
|5 Yr
|6.6%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|4.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DFSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|52.66%
|2021
|5.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|7.63%
|2020
|9.7%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|40.54%
|2019
|7.7%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|3.52%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|12.62%
|DFSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFSGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|82.5 M
|183 K
|28 B
|86.53%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|6
|1336
|87.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.9 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|84.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.11%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|22.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.26%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|34.01%
|Cash
|1.73%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|59.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|9.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|25.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|6.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|6.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFSGX % Rank
|Technology
|33.00%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|11.28%
|Healthcare
|23.24%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|48.99%
|Industrials
|20.51%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|17.34%
|Financial Services
|7.84%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|34.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.16%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|92.76%
|Communication Services
|4.97%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|11.78%
|Consumer Defense
|2.07%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|82.32%
|Basic Materials
|1.20%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|73.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|36.87%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|75.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|75.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DFSGX % Rank
|US
|90.52%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|71.89%
|Non US
|7.74%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|16.67%
|DFSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.72%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|18.09%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|68.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|DFSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DFSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|1.85%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DFSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|30.78%
|DFSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|11.45%
|DFSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|DFSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DFSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.40%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|20.65%
|DFSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2013
8.58
8.6%
Gary Wu, Ph.D., CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 2012 with eight years of experience in the investment industry. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, he served as a Senior Vice President at BDT Capital Partners, a Securities Analyst and Co-Portfolio Manager at Legg Mason Capital Management, healthcare investment banker at Legg Mason Wood Walker (now Stifel Nicolaus), and a management consultant at Mars & Company. Dr. Wu earned a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Columbia University, and he holds a Bachelor of Medicine degree from Peking University Medical School. Dr. Wu is a Vice President of D. F. Dent and Company and a Charted Financial Analyst. Dr. Wu currently serves as a portfolio manager, analyst and Chief Risk Officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2013
8.58
8.6%
Matthew F. Dent, CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 2001 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Dent served as a research associate at Stafford Capital in San Francisco, a research associate at Robertson Stephens in San Francisco, and as an investment banking analyst at DB Alex Brown in Baltimore. Mr. Dent is a graduate of Brown University, where he received a B.A. in both Economics and Organizational Behavior and Management. Mr. Dent is a CFA Charterholder and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the Baltimore Security Analysts Society. He serves on the board of a local non-profit organization and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Mr. Dent is President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager and analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
