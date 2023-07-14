Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

14.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

Net Assets

$82.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DFDSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DF Dent Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DF Dent Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gary Wu

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities with small market capitalizations (“80% Policy”). For these purposes, the Fund’s Adviser considers small market capitalizations companies as those companies that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000 Growth® Index on a rolling three-year basis. As of September 30, 2022, the minimum and maximum market capitalizations on a rolling three-year basis within the Russell 2000 Growth® Index were $1 million and $28.9 billion, respectively. Following a Fund’s investment in a security, it may appreciate or depreciate significantly in value and result in the Fund holding securities with market capitalizations that differ significantly from the time of the Fund’s investment.

The Fund typically invests in U.S. exchange-listed equity securities, consisting of common stocks, preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), sponsored and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in securities convertible into U.S. common stocks. The Fund invests in equity securities of companies that in the Adviser’s view possess superior long-term growth characteristics and have strong, sustainable earnings prospects and/or reasonably valued stock prices. The Fund may invest in companies that do not have particularly strong earnings histories but do have other attributes that in the Adviser’s view may contribute to accelerated growth in the foreseeable future, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”).

The Adviser relies on selecting individual stocks and does not try to predict when the stock market may rise or fall. In purchasing Fund investments, the Adviser’s process begins with an initial analysis of prospective Fund investments across a range of industries, including, but not limited to, investments in the industrial, healthcare, 

and information technology sectors, in each of which the Fund currently invests a significant portion of its net assets. The Adviser then uses in-house and other fundamental research to identify companies that it believes are well managed, are leaders in an industry niche, have a track record of success and/or exhibit sustainable growth.

The Adviser may sell a security in the Fund’s portfolio if, for example, the Adviser believes it has become overvalued, its fundamentals have changed or it is no longer appropriate for the portfolio. The Adviser may also change the weighting in a stock if it becomes overweighted in the portfolio due to appreciation. In addition, the Fund may strategically invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if in certain market conditions other appropriate investments for the Fund are not available at prices the Adviser believes are favorable to the Fund.

Read More

DFDSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -21.9% 50.1% 19.43%
1 Yr 14.7% -72.8% 36.6% 30.74%
3 Yr 4.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 16.75%
5 Yr 5.0%* -42.6% 12.7% 5.96%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.3% -82.1% 547.9% 53.00%
2021 5.8% -69.3% 196.9% 7.97%
2020 9.7% -28.2% 32.1% 40.72%
2019 7.7% -3.2% 9.3% 4.44%
2018 -1.7% -14.5% 20.4% 15.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -24.8% 50.1% 18.75%
1 Yr 14.7% -72.8% 36.6% 30.07%
3 Yr 4.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 16.75%
5 Yr 5.0%* -42.6% 14.6% 7.65%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFDSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.3% -82.1% 547.9% 53.00%
2021 5.8% -69.3% 196.9% 7.97%
2020 9.7% -28.2% 32.1% 40.72%
2019 7.7% -3.2% 9.3% 4.44%
2018 -1.7% -14.5% 20.4% 37.09%

NAV & Total Return History

DFDSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFDSX Category Low Category High DFDSX % Rank
Net Assets 82.5 M 183 K 28 B 86.70%
Number of Holdings 49 6 1336 88.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.9 M 59 K 2.7 B 84.18%
Weighting of Top 10 30.11% 5.9% 100.0% 22.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Heico Corp Class A 3.82%
  2. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc 3.62%
  3. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Class A 3.51%
  4. Envestnet Inc 3.32%
  5. Trex Co Inc 3.16%
  6. HealthEquity Inc 3.14%
  7. Novanta Inc 3.13%
  8. OrthoPediatrics Corp 3.06%
  9. Guidewire Software Inc 3.05%
  10. Brooks Automation Inc 3.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.26% 77.52% 101.30% 34.18%
Cash 		1.73% -1.30% 22.49% 59.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 63.13%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 69.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 62.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 61.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDSX % Rank
Technology 		33.00% 2.91% 75.51% 11.45%
Healthcare 		23.24% 0.00% 47.90% 49.16%
Industrials 		20.51% 0.00% 36.64% 17.51%
Financial Services 		7.84% 0.00% 42.95% 35.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.16% 0.00% 40.68% 92.93%
Communication Services 		4.97% 0.00% 15.31% 11.95%
Consumer Defense 		2.07% 0.00% 13.56% 82.49%
Basic Materials 		1.20% 0.00% 10.30% 73.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 73.06%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 88.55%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 89.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDSX % Rank
US 		90.52% 67.06% 99.56% 72.05%
Non US 		7.74% 0.00% 26.08% 16.84%

DFDSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.05% 27.56% 19.97%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 72.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

DFDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 38.89%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFDSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 3.00% 439.00% 31.18%

DFDSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFDSX Category Low Category High DFDSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 64.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFDSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFDSX Category Low Category High DFDSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -4.08% 1.10% 31.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFDSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DFDSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gary Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

Gary Wu, Ph.D., CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 2012 with eight years of experience in the investment industry. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, he served as a Senior Vice President at BDT Capital Partners, a Securities Analyst and Co-Portfolio Manager at Legg Mason Capital Management, healthcare investment banker at Legg Mason Wood Walker (now Stifel Nicolaus), and a management consultant at Mars & Company. Dr. Wu earned a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Columbia University, and he holds a Bachelor of Medicine degree from Peking University Medical School. Dr. Wu is a Vice President of D. F. Dent and Company and a Charted Financial Analyst. Dr. Wu currently serves as a portfolio manager, analyst and Chief Risk Officer.

Matthew Dent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2013

8.58

8.6%

Matthew F. Dent, CFA, joined the firm in the summer of 2001 with four years of investment experience. Prior to joining D.F. Dent and Company, Mr. Dent served as a research associate at Stafford Capital in San Francisco, a research associate at Robertson Stephens in San Francisco, and as an investment banking analyst at DB Alex Brown in Baltimore. Mr. Dent is a graduate of Brown University, where he received a B.A. in both Economics and Organizational Behavior and Management. Mr. Dent is a CFA Charterholder and is currently a member of the CFA Institute and the Baltimore Security Analysts Society. He serves on the board of a local non-profit organization and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Mr. Dent is President of D.F. Dent and Company and serves as a portfolio manager and analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

