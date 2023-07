Gary Russell, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. · Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 1996. Served as the head of the High Yield group in Europe and as an Emerging Markets portfolio manager. · Prior to that, four years at Citicorp as a research analyst and structurer of collateralized mortgage obligations. Prior to Citicorp, served as an officer in the US Army from 1988 to 1991. ·BS, United States Military Academy (West Point); MBA, New York University, Stern School of Business.