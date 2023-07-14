To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities. These investments effectively should enable the fund to achieve a floating rate of income. The fund's subadviser normally will focus on senior secured floating rate loans, which are loans secured by specific collateral of the borrower and are senior to most other securities of the borrower (e.g., common stock or debt instruments) in the event of bankruptcy. The fund's investments in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities also may include, without limitation, (i) second lien loans, senior unsecured loans and subordinated loans, (ii) senior and subordinated corporate debt obligations (such as bonds, debentures and notes), (iii) debt obligations issued by governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, and debt obligations issued by central banks, and (iv) fixed rate loans or debt obligations with respect to which the fund has entered into derivative instruments (principally swap agreements and options on swap agreements) to effectively convert the fixed rate interest payments into floating rate interest payments. When the fund enters into derivatives transactions, it may be required to segregate liquid assets or enter into offsetting positions, in accordance with applicable regulations. The fund may purchase participations and assignments in, and commitments to purchase, floating rate loans. The fund currently intends to invest principally in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities of U.S. issuers, but may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, typically those located in foreign countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Floating rate instruments are loans and other securities with interest rates that adjust or "float" periodically based on a specified interest rate or other reference. Floating rate loans are made by banks and other financial institutions to their corporate clients.

The fund may invest in floating rate loans and other securities of any credit quality, maturity and duration. The floating rate loans and other floating rate securities in which the fund invests typically will be rated, at the time of investment, below investment grade (i.e., below BBB- or Baa3) by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs) that rate such instruments, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the fund's subadviser (commonly referred to as "junk" or "high yield" instruments). The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the aggregate in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities and fixed rate high yield bonds rated, at the time of investment, in the lower rated categories (CCC+ or Caa1 or lower) by an NRSRO or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the fund's subadviser. The fund may not invest in issuers which are in default (i.e., failing to pay interest or principal when due) at the time of purchase, except for investments in debt issued in connection with a company in bankruptcy that is senior to all other debt, equity, and any other securities in connection with such issuer.

The fund's subadviser buys and sells securities for the fund through a value-oriented, bottom up research process that incorporates a macroeconomic overlay to analyze investment opportunities. The subadviser uses fundamental credit analysis to identify favorable and unfavorable risk/reward opportunities across sectors, industries and structures while seeking to mitigate credit risk. The subadviser's fundamental analysis is complemented by its macroeconomic outlook as it relates to observed default trends, performance drivers and capital market liquidity. The subadviser seeks to mitigate credit risk through a disciplined approach to its credit investment selection and evaluation process.