DFLAX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.99 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (DFLYX) Primary C (DFLCX) A (DFLAX) Inst (DFLIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Fund

DFLAX | Fund

$10.99

$848 M

8.74%

$0.96

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$848 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.57%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DFLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Floating Rate Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Barris

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities. These investments effectively should enable the fund to achieve a floating rate of income. The fund's subadviser normally will focus on senior secured floating rate loans, which are loans secured by specific collateral of the borrower and are senior to most other securities of the borrower (e.g., common stock or debt instruments) in the event of bankruptcy. The fund's investments in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities also may include, without limitation, (i) second lien loans, senior unsecured loans and subordinated loans, (ii) senior and subordinated corporate debt obligations (such as bonds, debentures and notes), (iii) debt obligations issued by governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, and debt obligations issued by central banks, and (iv) fixed rate loans or debt obligations with respect to which the fund has entered into derivative instruments (principally swap agreements and options on swap agreements) to effectively convert the fixed rate interest payments into floating rate interest payments. When the fund enters into derivatives transactions, it may be required to segregate liquid assets or enter into offsetting positions, in accordance with applicable regulations. The fund may purchase participations and assignments in, and commitments to purchase, floating rate loans. The fund currently intends to invest principally in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities of U.S. issuers, but may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, typically those located in foreign countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Floating rate instruments are loans and other securities with interest rates that adjust or "float" periodically based on a specified interest rate or other reference. Floating rate loans are made by banks and other financial institutions to their corporate clients.

The fund may invest in floating rate loans and other securities of any credit quality, maturity and duration. The floating rate loans and other floating rate securities in which the fund invests typically will be rated, at the time of investment, below investment grade (i.e., below BBB- or Baa3) by one or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs) that rate such instruments, or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the fund's subadviser (commonly referred to as "junk" or "high yield" instruments). The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the aggregate in floating rate loans and other floating rate securities and fixed rate high yield bonds rated, at the time of investment, in the lower rated categories (CCC+ or Caa1 or lower) by an NRSRO or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the fund's subadviser. The fund may not invest in issuers which are in default (i.e., failing to pay interest or principal when due) at the time of purchase, except for investments in debt issued in connection with a company in bankruptcy that is senior to all other debt, equity, and any other securities in connection with such issuer.

The fund's subadviser buys and sells securities for the fund through a value-oriented, bottom up research process that incorporates a macroeconomic overlay to analyze investment opportunities. The subadviser uses fundamental credit analysis to identify favorable and unfavorable risk/reward opportunities across sectors, industries and structures while seeking to mitigate credit risk. The subadviser's fundamental analysis is complemented by its macroeconomic outlook as it relates to observed default trends, performance drivers and capital market liquidity. The subadviser seeks to mitigate credit risk through a disciplined approach to its credit investment selection and evaluation process.

Read More

DFLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -5.8% 8.3% 25.51%
1 Yr 3.4% -12.8% 9.4% 24.15%
3 Yr 0.1%* -6.4% 59.5% 49.82%
5 Yr -1.8%* -8.4% 29.7% 45.88%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -22.9% 5.1% 28.57%
2021 0.3% -6.3% 5.4% 75.71%
2020 -0.8% -4.9% 57.4% 38.95%
2019 0.4% -2.1% 2.4% 79.15%
2018 -1.1% -2.6% 0.6% 79.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -5.8% 8.3% 29.01%
1 Yr 3.4% -12.8% 24.7% 22.37%
3 Yr 0.1%* -6.4% 59.5% 50.00%
5 Yr -1.3%* -8.4% 29.7% 28.35%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -22.9% 5.1% 28.57%
2021 0.3% -6.3% 5.4% 75.71%
2020 -0.8% -4.9% 57.4% 38.95%
2019 0.5% -2.1% 2.6% 67.57%
2018 -0.3% -2.6% 0.6% 14.52%

NAV & Total Return History

DFLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFLAX Category Low Category High DFLAX % Rank
Net Assets 848 M 26.3 M 13.1 B 54.92%
Number of Holdings 298 12 1447 69.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 127 M -191 M 2.54 B 48.60%
Weighting of Top 10 14.03% 4.6% 91.9% 52.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Instl Preferred Gov Plus MMkt 7.49%
  2. Helix Gen Funding Llc 1.04%
  3. Helix Gen Funding Llc 1.04%
  4. Helix Gen Funding Llc 1.04%
  5. Helix Gen Funding Llc 1.04%
  6. Helix Gen Funding Llc 1.04%
  7. Helix Gen Funding Llc 1.04%
  8. Helix Gen Funding Llc 1.04%
  9. Helix Gen Funding Llc 1.04%
  10. Helix Gen Funding Llc 1.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFLAX % Rank
Bonds 		91.85% 28.71% 161.82% 56.29%
Cash 		8.13% -61.90% 53.95% 37.06%
Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 26.82% 74.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 40.21%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 60.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.51% 48.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFLAX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 1.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 25.41%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 22.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 48.61% 9.84%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.72%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 10.66%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 89.61% 11.48%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 56.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.66% 37.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.25% 9.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFLAX % Rank
US 		0.02% -0.01% 26.78% 67.48%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.40% 36.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFLAX % Rank
Corporate 		84.36% 0.00% 141.23% 81.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.55% 0.00% 54.60% 54.90%
Derivative 		5.56% 0.00% 7.03% 2.10%
Securitized 		2.52% 0.00% 91.68% 22.81%
Government 		0.01% 0.00% 4.12% 20.35%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 10.53%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFLAX % Rank
US 		59.43% 14.05% 128.23% 84.62%
Non US 		32.42% 0.00% 84.20% 16.43%

DFLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 15.84% 51.05%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.89% 51.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

DFLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.50% 0.00% 5.75% 65.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DFLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.57% 4.00% 215.00% 70.48%

DFLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFLAX Category Low Category High DFLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.74% 0.00% 8.99% 8.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFLAX Category Low Category High DFLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.01% 1.77% 10.22% 27.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DFLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Barris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2013

8.68

8.7%

Chris Barris, Kevin Cronk, CFA, and Leland Hart are the fund's primary portfolio managers, positions they have held since October 2010, September 2012 and February 2018, respectively. Messrs. Mr. Barris has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since July 2007 and is Global Head of High Yield and Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2013. Mr. Cronk has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since July 2012 and is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Credit at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2013. Mr. Hart has been employed by BNYM Investment Adviser since February 2018 and is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Loans and High Yield at Alcentra, which he joined in January 2018. Prior to joining Alcentra, Mr. Hart was a managing director for BlackRock Asset Management, where he was employed since 2009. Messrs. Barris, Cronk and Hart manage the fund in their capacity as employees of BNYM Investment Adviser.

Kevin Cronk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2017

5.02

5.0%

Mr. Cronk joined Alcentra in January 2013 as part of the combination of Alcentra with Standish Mellon Asset Management Company LLC’s high yield business, and is the Head of U.S. Credit Research and a member of the U.S. Investment Committee. Mr. Cronk joined Standish Mellon Asset Management Company LLC, an affiliate of BNYM Investment Adviser and Alcentra, in 2011 from Columbia Management, where he worked for eleven years as a High Yield Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to that, he worked as a High Yield Investment Associate at Putnam Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

