Delaware Mid Cap Growth Equity Fund

mutual fund
DFDIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.85 +0.24 +0.84%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (DFCIX) R (DFRIX) C (DEEVX)
Name

As of 04/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Delaware Mid Cap Growth Equity Fund

DFDIX | Fund

$28.85

$1.29 B

-

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.29 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 04/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Mid Cap Growth Equity Fund

DFDIX | Fund

$28.85

$1.29 B

-

0.90%

DFDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Mid Cap Growth Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Instl
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies that its investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and expect to grow faster than the US economy.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies (80% policy). The Fund may invest in both domestic and foreign mid-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, mid-capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. The index listed above is used for purposes of determining range and not for targeting portfolio management. As of June 30, 2023, the Russell Midcap Growth Index had a market capitalization range between $1.54 billion and $51.81 billion. The market capitalization range for the Russell Midcap Growth Index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is determined based on its current market capitalization. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell​® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company. The Fund may invest in a limited number of stocks.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager primarily emphasizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) approach and focuses on companies it believes have the potential for strong growth, increasing profitability, stable and sustainable revenue and earnings streams, attractive valuations and sound capital structures. The Manager may look at a number of factors in its consideration of a company, such as: new or innovative products or services; adaptive or creative management; strong financial and operational capabilities to sustain multi-year growth; stable and consistent revenue, earnings, and cash flow; strong balance sheet; market potential; and profit potential. Part of the Manager’s investment process also includes a review of the macroeconomic environment, with a focus on factors such as interest rates, inflation, consumer confidence and corporate spending.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager considers many factors, including what it believes to be excessive valuation given company growth prospects, deterioration of fundamentals, weak cash flow to support shareholder returns, and unexpected and poorly explained management changes. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may use futures and options to seek to protect unrealized gains in the Fund’s portfolio when the Manager anticipates adverse conditions; to neutralize the effect of any price declines, without selling a security; and to gain exposure to a particular market segment without purchasing individual securities in that segment.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

DFDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DFDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DFDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DFDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DFDIX Category Low Category High DFDIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.29 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 69 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 372 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 27.43% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CoStar Group Inc 4.55%
  2. Pinterest Inc 3.47%
  3. Dexcom Inc 3.20%
  4. MarketAxess Holdings Inc 2.92%
  5. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 2.75%
  6. Pool Corp 2.18%
  7. Floor Decor Holdings Inc 2.17%
  8. Repligen Corp 2.09%
  9. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 2.06%
  10. Teradyne Inc 2.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.10% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DFDIX % Rank
US 		100.10% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

DFDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DFDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.69% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DFDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DFDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DFDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DFDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DFDIX Category Low Category High DFDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DFDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DFDIX Category Low Category High DFDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DFDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

DFDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

