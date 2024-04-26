The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies that its investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), believes have long-term capital appreciation potential and expect to grow faster than the US economy.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies (80% policy). The Fund may invest in both domestic and foreign mid-capitalization companies. For purposes of this Fund, mid-capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. The index listed above is used for purposes of determining range and not for targeting portfolio management. As of June 30, 2023, the Russell Midcap Growth Index had a market capitalization range between $1.54 billion and $51.81 billion. The market capitalization range for the Russell Midcap Growth Index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is determined based on its current market capitalization. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell​® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company. The Fund may invest in a limited number of stocks.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager primarily emphasizes a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) approach and focuses on companies it believes have the potential for strong growth, increasing profitability, stable and sustainable revenue and earnings streams, attractive valuations and sound capital structures. The Manager may look at a number of factors in its consideration of a company, such as: new or innovative products or services; adaptive or creative management; strong financial and operational capabilities to sustain multi-year growth; stable and consistent revenue, earnings, and cash flow; strong balance sheet; market potential; and profit potential. Part of the Manager’s investment process also includes a review of the macroeconomic environment, with a focus on factors such as interest rates, inflation, consumer confidence and corporate spending.

Generally, in determining whether to sell a security, the Manager considers many factors, including what it believes to be excessive valuation given company growth prospects, deterioration of fundamentals, weak cash flow to support shareholder returns, and unexpected and poorly explained management changes. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may use futures and options to seek to protect unrealized gains in the Fund’s portfolio when the Manager anticipates adverse conditions; to neutralize the effect of any price declines, without selling a security; and to gain exposure to a particular market segment without purchasing individual securities in that segment.

The Manager may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

The Fund’s 80% policy is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.