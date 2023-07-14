Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
DESAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.18 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DESGX) Primary C (DESCX) A (MIDVX) Inst (MIDIX) S (MIDTX) C (MIDZX) A (DESAX) S (DESSX) Retirement (DESRX) Retirement (MIDQX) Retirement (DESUX) Retirement (MIDUX)
DESAX (Mutual Fund)

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.18 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DESGX) Primary C (DESCX) A (MIDVX) Inst (MIDIX) S (MIDTX) C (MIDZX) A (DESAX) S (DESSX) Retirement (DESRX) Retirement (MIDQX) Retirement (DESUX) Retirement (MIDUX)
DESAX (Mutual Fund)

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.18 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DESGX) Primary C (DESCX) A (MIDVX) Inst (MIDIX) S (MIDTX) C (MIDZX) A (DESAX) S (DESSX) Retirement (DESRX) Retirement (MIDQX) Retirement (DESUX) Retirement (MIDUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund

DESAX | Fund

$19.18

$194 M

0.78%

$0.15

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.3%

1 yr return

15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$194 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund

DESAX | Fund

$19.18

$194 M

0.78%

$0.15

0.95%

DESAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS ESG Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Pankaj Bhatnagar

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equities, mainly common stocks, which meet the Advisor’s sustainability criteria at the time of investment. The fund may, at the discretion of portfolio management, invest up to 20% of net assets in investments that do not meet such sustainability criteria. Although the fund can invest in companies of any size and from any country, it invests primarily in large US companies. Portfolio management may favor securities from different industries and companies at different times.Management process. In choosing stocks, portfolio management uses a proprietary environmental, social and governance (ESG) issuer rating in addition to proprietary quantitative models to identify and acquire holdings for the fund.The ESG rating used by the Advisor to meet the Advisor’s sustainability criteria is DWS’s ESG Quality Assessment rating. This rating is generated by a DWS proprietary ESG tool that evaluates and rates an issuer’s performance across a variety of ESG assessment categories, primarily on the basis of data obtained from multiple third-party ESG data providers and public sources. An additional DWS internal review process allows for changes to the ESG rating. An internal review may occur, for example, if it is deemed that information is not reflected in the existing ESG rating because new information or insights have emerged that the ESG data providers have not yet processed. Examples of information that may be considered in such internal assessments include, but are not limited to, the announcement of new (or withdrawal from previously announced) climate-related commitments, or the resolution of legacy (or involvement in new) controversies. Portfolio management may use its discretion in considering application of internal assessments on a given rating.The DWS ESG Quality Assessment rating seeks to identify ESG leaders and laggards within industry- and region specific peer groups in terms of overall ESG performance (best-in-class approach). Issuers within the same industry and region-specific peer group are rated on a scale of A (leader) to F (laggard). Issuers with a rating of C or above are deemed to meet the Advisor’s sustainability criteria. In calculating the DWS ESG Quality Assessment rating, the DWS proprietary ESG tool utilizes a proprietary methodology to evaluate ESG scores from multiple third-party data providers across a broad range of ESG-related issues to arrive at a consensus overall quality ranking intended to reflect which companies may be positioned better, and which companies may be more exposed to unmanaged future ESG risks, relative to their peers. The broad range of ESG-related issues covered include, among others, assessments of an issuer’s carbon emissions including its own emissions and those of its products and services, land use and biodiversity, climate change strategy and vulnerability, product safety and quality, employee management issues including equal opportunities and non-discrimination, freedom of association and right to collective bargaining and occupational health and safety, community relations, human rights issues related to supply chain, business ethics and anti-corruption, and corporate governance matters including executive pay, board diversity and board independence.The quantitativemodels utilized by portfolio management are research based and identify primarily fundamental factors, including valuation, momentum, profitability, earnings and sales growth, which have been effective sources of return historically. These are dynamic models with different factor weights for different industry groupings. The fund’s portfolio is constructed based on this quantitative process that strives to maximize returns while maintaining a risk profile similar to the fund’s benchmark index. All investment decisions are made within risk parameters set by portfolio management. The factors considered and models used by portfolio management may be adjusted from time to time and may favor different types of securities from different industries and companies at different times.At the time of the portfolio’s scheduled rebalancing, a securitymay be sold when a quantitative model indicates that other investments are more attractive, when the company no longer meets performance or risk expectations, or to maintain portfolio characteristics similar to the fund’s benchmark,or if its ESG rating falls below aminimum threshold.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.
Read More

DESAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DESAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -14.3% 35.6% 19.47%
1 Yr 15.8% -34.9% 38.6% 27.72%
3 Yr 8.3%* -27.8% 93.5% 28.69%
5 Yr 1.0%* -30.5% 97.2% 62.97%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 82.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DESAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -56.3% 28.9% 26.37%
2021 6.8% -20.5% 152.6% 62.54%
2020 4.6% -13.9% 183.6% 36.17%
2019 4.4% -8.3% 8.9% 73.92%
2018 -7.2% -13.5% 12.6% 96.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DESAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -20.5% 35.6% 16.54%
1 Yr 15.8% -34.9% 40.3% 21.58%
3 Yr 14.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 6.84%
5 Yr 9.7%* -29.8% 97.2% 11.94%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 87.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DESAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -56.3% 28.9% 26.45%
2021 13.4% -20.5% 152.6% 5.14%
2020 5.9% -13.9% 183.6% 14.44%
2019 6.3% -8.3% 8.9% 25.06%
2018 -3.8% -10.9% 12.6% 84.29%

NAV & Total Return History

DESAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DESAX Category Low Category High DESAX % Rank
Net Assets 194 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 77.72%
Number of Holdings 88 2 4154 56.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 78.1 M 288 K 270 B 75.40%
Weighting of Top 10 39.66% 1.8% 106.2% 21.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.49%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.02%
  4. PepsiCo Inc 2.56%
  5. Cigna Corp 2.50%
  6. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.34%
  7. Republic Services Inc 2.30%
  8. Allstate Corp 2.24%
  9. Nike Inc Class B 2.07%
  10. Amgen Inc 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DESAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 0.00% 130.24% 29.43%
Cash 		0.45% -102.29% 100.00% 69.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 63.32%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 63.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 61.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 61.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DESAX % Rank
Technology 		26.46% 0.00% 48.94% 17.92%
Healthcare 		14.94% 0.00% 60.70% 36.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.30% 0.00% 30.33% 32.54%
Financial Services 		11.02% 0.00% 55.59% 87.44%
Industrials 		9.44% 0.00% 29.90% 45.94%
Communication Services 		8.91% 0.00% 27.94% 35.76%
Consumer Defense 		5.97% 0.00% 47.71% 74.35%
Energy 		3.89% 0.00% 41.64% 56.97%
Real Estate 		3.38% 0.00% 31.91% 27.03%
Basic Materials 		2.85% 0.00% 25.70% 39.66%
Utilities 		1.83% 0.00% 20.91% 70.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DESAX % Rank
US 		98.45% 0.00% 127.77% 25.06%
Non US 		1.10% 0.00% 32.38% 63.55%

DESAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DESAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 49.27% 39.81%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 2.00% 43.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.00% 28.51%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DESAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 25.48%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DESAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DESAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 496.00% 54.61%

DESAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DESAX Category Low Category High DESAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.78% 0.00% 24.06% 82.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DESAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DESAX Category Low Category High DESAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.53% -54.00% 6.06% 59.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DESAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DESAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Pankaj Bhatnagar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2019

3.29

3.3%

Pankaj Bhatnagar, PhD, Head of Investment Strategy Equity. ■Joined DWS in 2000 with seven years of industry experience; previously, served in Quantitative Strategy roles at Nomura Securities, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. ■Head of Core Equity and Head of Systematic and Quantitative Management: Americas. ■Degree in Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology; MBA, Kent State University; PhD in Finance, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Arno Puskar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2019

3.29

3.3%

• Portfolio Manager for US Equities and Quantitative Analyst • BS in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University; MBA from Pepperdine University

Hiten Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Joined DWS in 2017 with 19 years of industry experience; previously, Senior Consultant at the firm with responsibility for the implementation of BlackRock's Aladdin platform in the US; Portfolio Manager for multi-asset portable alpha strategies at Oppenheimer Funds; Portfolio Manager for global macro and fixed income at various companies, including True North Partners, HSBC, Societe General and GE; and Analyst, Metlife Investments. BA in Economics, Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×