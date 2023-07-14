Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equities, mainly common stocks, which meet the Advisor’s sustainability criteria at the time of investment. The fund may, at the discretion of portfolio management, invest up to 20% of net assets in investments that do not meet such sustainability criteria. Although the fund can invest in companies of any size and from any country, it invests primarily in large US companies. Portfolio management may favor securities from different industries and companies at different times. Management process . In choosing stocks, portfolio management uses a proprietary environmental, social and governance (ESG) issuer rating in addition to proprietary quantitative models to identify and acquire holdings for the fund. The ESG rating used by the Advisor to meet the Advisor’s sustainability criteria is DWS’s ESG Quality Assessment rating. This rating is generated by a DWS proprietary ESG tool that evaluates and rates an issuer’s performance across a variety of ESG assessment categories, primarily on the basis of data obtained from multiple third-party ESG data providers and public sources. An additional DWS internal review process allows for changes to the ESG rating. An internal review may occur, for example, if it is deemed that information is not reflected in the existing ESG rating because new information or insights have emerged that the ESG data providers have not yet processed. Examples of information that may be considered in such internal assessments include, but are not limited to, the announcement of new (or withdrawal from previously announced) climate-related commitments, or the resolution of legacy (or involvement in new) controversies. Portfolio management may use its discretion in considering application of internal assessments on a given rating. The DWS ESG Quality Assessment rating seeks to identify ESG leaders and laggards within industry- and region specific peer groups in terms of overall ESG performance (best-in-class approach). Issuers within the same industry and region-specific peer group are rated on a scale of A (leader) to F (laggard). Issuers with a rating of C or above are deemed to meet the Advisor’s sustainability criteria. In calculating the DWS ESG Quality Assessment rating, the DWS proprietary ESG tool utilizes a proprietary methodology to evaluate ESG scores from multiple third-party data providers across a broad range of ESG-related issues to arrive at a consensus overall quality ranking intended to reflect which companies may be positioned better, and which companies may be more exposed to unmanaged future ESG risks, relative to their peers. The broad range of ESG-related issues covered include, among others, assessments of an issuer’s carbon emissions including its own emissions and those of its products and services, land use and biodiversity, climate change strategy and vulnerability, product safety and quality, employee management issues including equal opportunities and non-discrimination, freedom of association and right to collective bargaining and occupational health and safety, community relations, human rights issues related to supply chain, business ethics and anti-corruption, and corporate governance matters including executive pay, board diversity and board independence. The quantitative models utilized by portfolio management are research based and identify primarily fundamental factors, including valuation, momentum, profitability, earnings and sales growth, which have been effective sources of return historically. These are dynamic models with different factor weights for different industry groupings. The fund’s portfolio is constructed based on this quantitative process that strives to maximize returns while maintaining a risk profile similar to the fund’s benchmark index. All investment decisions are made within risk parameters set by portfolio management. The factors considered and models used by portfolio management may be adjusted from time to time and may favor different types of securities from different industries and companies at different times. At the time of the portfolio’s scheduled rebalancing, a security may be sold when a quantitative model indicates that other investments are more attractive, when the company no longer meets performance or risk expectations, or to maintain portfolio characteristics similar to the fund’s benchmark, or if its ESG rating falls below a minimum threshold. Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.