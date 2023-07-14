Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Polen DDJ Opportunistic High Yield Fund

mutual fund
DDJIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$7.25 +0.01 +0.14%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (DDJCX) Primary Inst (DDJIX) B (DDJRX)
DDJIX (Mutual Fund)

Polen DDJ Opportunistic High Yield Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$7.25 +0.01 +0.14%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (DDJCX) Primary Inst (DDJIX) B (DDJRX)
DDJIX (Mutual Fund)

Polen DDJ Opportunistic High Yield Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$7.25 +0.01 +0.14%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (DDJCX) Primary Inst (DDJIX) B (DDJRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Polen DDJ Opportunistic High Yield Fund

DDJIX | Fund

$7.25

$271 M

0.00%

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

Net Assets

$271 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

$5,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Polen DDJ Opportunistic High Yield Fund

DDJIX | Fund

$7.25

$271 M

0.00%

0.99%

DDJIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 6.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Polen DDJ Opportunistic High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Polen Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jul 16, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    35053898
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Sherman

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by seeking to outperform the broader high yield market over a complete credit cycle. The “credit cycle” is a cyclical event that generally occurs over a several year timeframe as access to credit increases or decreases for borrowers.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective mainly by investing in high yield fixed income securities with a focus on “middle market” issuers in the United States and, to a much lesser extent, Canada. The Adviser considers middle market companies to be those with normalized earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (“EBITDA”) in the range of $75-250 million. The Adviser believes that the flexibility to invest, sell, and reinvest throughout the capital structure of an issuer (and in particular, in both more senior bank loans and more junior high yield bonds) will enable the Adviser to tailor its investment approach to the specific credit-related circumstances of that issuer as they may change from time to time and thereby select the most attractive opportunities for the Fund.

The Fund intends to invest its assets primarily in credit instruments that are rated below investment grade by some or all relevant independent rating agencies, including Moody’s Investors Service, Standard and Poor’s Rating Services and Fitch Ratings (including a significant portion of such assets in credit instruments in the lower tier of the high yield market that are rated B and below). Additionally, certain other high yield securities may be unrated by rating agencies, but determined by the Adviser to be of similar quality as other below investment grade bonds and credit instruments and accordingly purchased for investment by the Fund. The Fund does not have a percentage limitation on investing in securities that are rated below investment grade.

High yield fixed income securities include high yield corporate bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), senior loans, convertible bonds, preferred stock, and other types of debt instruments (including, without limitation, unregistered (Rule 144A) securities, floating and variable rate securities and other restricted fixed income securities to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)). In addition, the Fund may also purchase equity securities or otherwise hold positions in equity or other assets that the Fund receives as part of a reorganization process of a high yield issuer, and may hold those assets until such time as the Adviser believes that a disposition is most advantageous. From time to time, the Fund may make investments in distressed or defaulted securities or in issuers that are in bankruptcy. The Fund does not have any maturity or duration requirements. However, the Fund typically targets securities that, on average, have a shorter maturity and duration than the maturity and duration of broad-based high yield market indices.

In making these investments, the Adviser seeks to purchase instruments that the Adviser believes are undervalued and offer a compelling risk/reward ratio. Specifically, the Adviser’s investment process attempts to exploit inefficiencies in the high yield credit markets by adhering to a disciplined, bottom-up, fundamentally-oriented investment process with an emphasis on downside protection. This process applies value investing principles through exhaustive research coupled with financial, structural and legal analysis, including a review of bankruptcy law considerations where applicable. The foundation of this investment process is to derive an accurate, real-time valuation of a target company, and only invest in securities of that company’s capital structure that offer a significant margin of safety coupled with strong total return potential. By utilizing such a fundamental, bottom-up approach to investing, the Adviser seeks to add value first and foremost through security selection.

The Adviser intends to manage a relatively concentrated portfolio typically comprising between 60-90 issuers and 80-120 issues. The Fund has adopted an investment policy providing that under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities.

Read More

DDJIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -7.1% 10.3% 11.40%
1 Yr -0.1% -9.9% 18.7% 85.96%
3 Yr -3.1%* -11.5% 72.4% 65.02%
5 Yr -5.5%* -14.3% 37.5% 97.37%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -33.4% 3.6% 82.52%
2021 0.1% -4.3% 5.4% 50.38%
2020 -1.3% -8.4% 70.9% 96.68%
2019 -0.5% -1.1% 5.1% 99.35%
2018 -1.8% -4.0% 0.1% 65.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -14.3% 7.8% 10.09%
1 Yr -0.1% -18.1% 22.2% 80.00%
3 Yr -3.1%* -11.5% 72.4% 64.85%
5 Yr -5.5%* -14.3% 37.5% 97.44%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDJIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -33.4% 3.6% 82.52%
2021 0.1% -4.3% 5.4% 50.23%
2020 -1.3% -8.4% 70.9% 96.68%
2019 -0.5% -1.0% 5.1% 99.35%
2018 -1.8% -4.0% 0.2% 72.32%

NAV & Total Return History

DDJIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDJIX Category Low Category High DDJIX % Rank
Net Assets 271 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 63.40%
Number of Holdings 98 2 2736 93.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 73.8 M -492 M 2.55 B 45.24%
Weighting of Top 10 26.43% 3.0% 100.0% 8.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Century Aluminum Company 7.5% 3.57%
  2. MH Sub I LLC 3.36%
  3. Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation and Baffinland Iron Mines LP 8.75% 3.07%
  4. Asurion LLC 3.05%
  5. NFP Corp. 6.88% 2.92%
  6. Century Aluminum Company 7.5% 2.81%
  7. Century Aluminum Company 12% 2.67%
  8. Titan Acquisition Limited / Titan Co-Borrower LLC 7.75% 2.65%
  9. Ford Motor Company 9.63% 2.60%
  10. Big River Steel LLC / BRS Finance Corp 7.25% 2.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDJIX % Rank
Bonds 		95.53% 0.00% 154.38% 36.73%
Cash 		2.88% -52.00% 100.00% 52.27%
Other 		1.12% -63.70% 32.06% 5.71%
Stocks 		0.47% -0.60% 52.82% 42.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 63.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 94.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDJIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 55.72%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 54.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 48.97%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.73%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 54.97%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.73%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.87%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 69.23%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.04%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 64.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDJIX % Rank
US 		0.47% -0.60% 47.59% 35.87%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 54.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDJIX % Rank
Corporate 		97.08% 0.00% 129.69% 27.57%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.92% 0.00% 99.98% 57.33%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 50.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 64.22%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 39.15%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 56.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDJIX % Rank
US 		82.86% 0.00% 150.64% 36.16%
Non US 		12.67% 0.00% 118.12% 51.10%

DDJIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.03% 18.97% 49.02%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.84% 84.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DDJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DDJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 56.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDJIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 1.00% 255.00% 69.59%

DDJIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDJIX Category Low Category High DDJIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 7.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDJIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDJIX Category Low Category High DDJIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.07% -2.39% 14.30% 5.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDJIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DDJIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Sherman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Mr. Sherman joined DDJ in 2007 and has more than 13 years of experience in sourcing, analyzing, and managing investments across a variety of industries. Mr. Sherman serves as co-portfolio manager of DDJ’s U.S. Opportunistic High Yield strategy, portfolio manager of DDJ’s Bank Loan strategy, and assistant portfolio manager of DDJ's Total Return Credit strategy. He is also a member of the Investment Review Committee. Prior to joining DDJ, Mr. Sherman was an associate in the Healthcare Group at Thoma Cressey Equity Partners, focusing on private equity investments in middle-market companies. While at Thoma Cressey Equity Partners, Mr. Sherman participated in the due diligence of new standalone investments and tack-on acquisitions for existing portfolio companies. Prior to joining Thoma Cressey Equity Partners, Mr. Sherman was in the Investment Banking Division of Citigroup where he was an analyst in the Global Healthcare Group. While at Citigroup, he participated in the execution of initial public offerings, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, and other corporate finance transactions. Mr. Sherman graduated magna cum laude with a BBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Benjamin Santonelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Mr. Santonelli joined DDJ in 2004 and has more than 14 years of experience in sourcing, analyzing, and managing investments across a variety of industries. Mr. Santonelli serves as co-portfolio manager of DDJ’s U.S. Opportunistic High Yield strategy, portfolio manager of DDJ’s Total Return Credit strategy, and assistant portfolio manager of DDJ's Bank Loan strategy. He is also a member of the Investment Review Committee. Mr. Santonelli serves as a member of the board of directors of two portfolio companies. Mr. Santonelli received his BA from Amherst College.

David Breazzano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Prior to forming DD in 1996, from 1990 to 1996, Mr. Breazzano was a vice president and portfolio manager in the High Income Group at Fidelity Investments. In addition, Mr. Breazzano co-managed the distressed investing operation at Fidelity. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 1990, from 1985 to 1990, Mr. Breazzano was a vice president and portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price Associates. Mr. Breazzano received his MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University and graduated cum laude with a BA from Union College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×