The Fund pursues its investment objective by seeking to outperform the broader high yield market over a complete credit cycle. The “credit cycle” is a cyclical event that generally occurs over a several year timeframe as access to credit increases or decreases for borrowers.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective mainly by investing in high yield fixed income securities with a focus on “middle market” issuers in the United States and, to a much lesser extent, Canada. The Adviser considers middle market companies to be those with normalized earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (“EBITDA”) in the range of $75-250 million. The Adviser believes that the flexibility to invest, sell, and reinvest throughout the capital structure of an issuer (and in particular, in both more senior bank loans and more junior high yield bonds) will enable the Adviser to tailor its investment approach to the specific credit-related circumstances of that issuer as they may change from time to time and thereby select the most attractive opportunities for the Fund.

The Fund intends to invest its assets primarily in credit instruments that are rated below investment grade by some or all relevant independent rating agencies, including Moody’s Investors Service, Standard and Poor’s Rating Services and Fitch Ratings (including a significant portion of such assets in credit instruments in the lower tier of the high yield market that are rated B and below). Additionally, certain other high yield securities may be unrated by rating agencies, but determined by the Adviser to be of similar quality as other below investment grade bonds and credit instruments and accordingly purchased for investment by the Fund. The Fund does not have a percentage limitation on investing in securities that are rated below investment grade.

High yield fixed income securities include high yield corporate bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), senior loans, convertible bonds, preferred stock, and other types of debt instruments (including, without limitation, unregistered (Rule 144A) securities, floating and variable rate securities and other restricted fixed income securities to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)). In addition, the Fund may also purchase equity securities or otherwise hold positions in equity or other assets that the Fund receives as part of a reorganization process of a high yield issuer, and may hold those assets until such time as the Adviser believes that a disposition is most advantageous. From time to time, the Fund may make investments in distressed or defaulted securities or in issuers that are in bankruptcy. The Fund does not have any maturity or duration requirements. However, the Fund typically targets securities that, on average, have a shorter maturity and duration than the maturity and duration of broad-based high yield market indices.

In making these investments, the Adviser seeks to purchase instruments that the Adviser believes are undervalued and offer a compelling risk/reward ratio. Specifically, the Adviser’s investment process attempts to exploit inefficiencies in the high yield credit markets by adhering to a disciplined, bottom-up, fundamentally-oriented investment process with an emphasis on downside protection. This process applies value investing principles through exhaustive research coupled with financial, structural and legal analysis, including a review of bankruptcy law considerations where applicable. The foundation of this investment process is to derive an accurate, real-time valuation of a target company, and only invest in securities of that company’s capital structure that offer a significant margin of safety coupled with strong total return potential. By utilizing such a fundamental, bottom-up approach to investing, the Adviser seeks to add value first and foremost through security selection.

The Adviser intends to manage a relatively concentrated portfolio typically comprising between 60-90 issuers and 80-120 issues. The Fund has adopted an investment policy providing that under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities.