Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
3.7%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.4%
Net Assets
$271 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.4%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 74.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund pursues its investment objective by seeking to outperform the broader high yield market over a complete credit cycle. The “credit cycle” is a cyclical event that generally occurs over a several year timeframe as access to credit increases or decreases for borrowers.
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective mainly by investing in high yield fixed income securities with a focus on “middle market” issuers in the United States and, to a much lesser extent, Canada. The Adviser considers middle market companies to be those with normalized earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (“EBITDA”) in the range of $75-250 million. The Adviser believes that the flexibility to invest, sell, and reinvest throughout the capital structure of an issuer (and in particular, in both more senior bank loans and more junior high yield bonds) will enable the Adviser to tailor its investment approach to the specific credit-related circumstances of that issuer as they may change from time to time and thereby select the most attractive opportunities for the Fund.
The Fund intends to invest its assets primarily in credit instruments that are rated below investment grade by some or all relevant independent rating agencies, including Moody’s Investors Service, Standard and Poor’s Rating Services and Fitch Ratings (including a significant portion of such assets in credit instruments in the lower tier of the high yield market that are rated B and below). Additionally, certain other high yield securities may be unrated by rating agencies, but determined by the Adviser to be of similar quality as other below investment grade bonds and credit instruments and accordingly purchased for investment by the Fund. The Fund does not have a percentage limitation on investing in securities that are rated below investment grade.
High yield fixed income securities include high yield corporate bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), senior loans, convertible bonds, preferred stock, and other types of debt instruments (including, without limitation, unregistered (Rule 144A) securities, floating and variable rate securities and other restricted fixed income securities to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)). In addition, the Fund may also purchase equity securities or otherwise hold positions in equity or other assets that the Fund receives as part of a reorganization process of a high yield issuer, and may hold those assets until such time as the Adviser believes that a disposition is most advantageous. From time to time, the Fund may make investments in distressed or defaulted securities or in issuers that are in bankruptcy. The Fund does not have any maturity or duration requirements. However, the Fund typically targets securities that, on average, have a shorter maturity and duration than the maturity and duration of broad-based high yield market indices.
In making these investments, the Adviser seeks to purchase instruments that the Adviser believes are undervalued and offer a compelling risk/reward ratio. Specifically, the Adviser’s investment process attempts to exploit inefficiencies in the high yield credit markets by adhering to a disciplined, bottom-up, fundamentally-oriented investment process with an emphasis on downside protection. This process applies value investing principles through exhaustive research coupled with financial, structural and legal analysis, including a review of bankruptcy law considerations where applicable. The foundation of this investment process is to derive an accurate, real-time valuation of a target company, and only invest in securities of that company’s capital structure that offer a significant margin of safety coupled with strong total return potential. By utilizing such a fundamental, bottom-up approach to investing, the Adviser seeks to add value first and foremost through security selection.
The Adviser intends to manage a relatively concentrated portfolio typically comprising between 60-90 issuers and 80-120 issues. The Fund has adopted an investment policy providing that under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities.
|Period
|DDJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|8.77%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|83.63%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|62.10%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|97.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|DDJCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|77.63%
|2021
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|36.87%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|96.84%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|99.67%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|57.44%
|DDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDJCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|271 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|63.25%
|Number of Holdings
|98
|2
|2736
|93.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|73.8 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|45.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.43%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|8.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDJCX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.53%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|36.59%
|Cash
|2.88%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|52.12%
|Other
|1.12%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|5.56%
|Stocks
|0.47%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|41.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|63.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|94.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDJCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.91%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|54.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|49.16%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.91%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.17%
|55.16%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.91%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.05%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|69.42%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.23%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDJCX % Rank
|US
|0.47%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|35.72%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|53.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDJCX % Rank
|Corporate
|97.08%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|27.42%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.92%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|57.18%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|49.85%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|64.08%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|39.00%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|56.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DDJCX % Rank
|US
|82.86%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|36.02%
|Non US
|12.67%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|50.95%
|DDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|49.92%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|84.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|DDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|53.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DDJCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|69.43%
|DDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDJCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|7.57%
|DDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DDJCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.11%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|4.93%
|DDJCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Prior to forming DD in 1996, from 1990 to 1996, Mr. Breazzano was a vice president and portfolio manager in the High Income Group at Fidelity Investments. In addition, Mr. Breazzano co-managed the distressed investing operation at Fidelity. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 1990, from 1985 to 1990, Mr. Breazzano was a vice president and portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price Associates. Mr. Breazzano received his MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University and graduated cum laude with a BA from Union College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Mr. Sherman joined DDJ in 2007 and has more than 13 years of experience in sourcing, analyzing, and managing investments across a variety of industries. Mr. Sherman serves as co-portfolio manager of DDJ’s U.S. Opportunistic High Yield strategy, portfolio manager of DDJ’s Bank Loan strategy, and assistant portfolio manager of DDJ's Total Return Credit strategy. He is also a member of the Investment Review Committee. Prior to joining DDJ, Mr. Sherman was an associate in the Healthcare Group at Thoma Cressey Equity Partners, focusing on private equity investments in middle-market companies. While at Thoma Cressey Equity Partners, Mr. Sherman participated in the due diligence of new standalone investments and tack-on acquisitions for existing portfolio companies. Prior to joining Thoma Cressey Equity Partners, Mr. Sherman was in the Investment Banking Division of Citigroup where he was an analyst in the Global Healthcare Group. While at Citigroup, he participated in the execution of initial public offerings, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, and other corporate finance transactions. Mr. Sherman graduated magna cum laude with a BBA from the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Mr. Santonelli joined DDJ in 2004 and has more than 14 years of experience in sourcing, analyzing, and managing investments across a variety of industries. Mr. Santonelli serves as co-portfolio manager of DDJ’s U.S. Opportunistic High Yield strategy, portfolio manager of DDJ’s Total Return Credit strategy, and assistant portfolio manager of DDJ's Bank Loan strategy. He is also a member of the Investment Review Committee. Mr. Santonelli serves as a member of the board of directors of two portfolio companies. Mr. Santonelli received his BA from Amherst College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
