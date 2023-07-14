The Fund invests primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The principal

type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock.

The Fund invests in securities that the portfolio managers believe are

undervalued based on various valuation measures.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign

issuers.

In selecting investments, the portfolio managers seek to identify

dividend-paying issuers with strong profitability, solid balance sheets and capital allocation policies that support sustained or increasing dividends and share repurchases. Through fundamental research, financial statement analysis and the use of several valuation techniques, the management team estimates a target price for each security over a 2-3 year investment horizon. The portfolio managers seek to manage risk by utilizing a valuation framework, careful stock selection and a rigorous buy-and-sell discipline and incorporate an assessment of the potential reward relative to the downside risk to determine a fair valuation over the investment horizon. When evaluating cyclical businesses, the management team seeks companies that have normalized earnings power greater than that implied by their current market valuation and that return capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. The portfolio managers then construct a portfolio they believe provides the best total return profile, which is created by seeking a combination of price appreciation potential, dividend income and capital preservation.

The portfolio managers maintain a rigorous sell discipline and consider

selling or trimming a position in a stock when it no longer materially meets our investment criteria, including when (1) a stock reaches its fair valuation (target price); (2) a company’s fundamental business prospects deteriorate; or (3) a more attractive investment opportunity presents itself.