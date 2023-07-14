Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund

mutual fund
LCEAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.95 -0.11 -0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (LCEAX) Primary C (LCEVX) Inv (LCEIX) Retirement (DDFRX) Retirement (DDFIX) Inst (LCEYX) Retirement (LCEFX)
LCEAX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.95 -0.11 -0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (LCEAX) Primary C (LCEVX) Inv (LCEIX) Retirement (DDFRX) Retirement (DDFIX) Inst (LCEYX) Retirement (LCEFX)
LCEAX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.95 -0.11 -0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (LCEAX) Primary C (LCEVX) Inv (LCEIX) Retirement (DDFRX) Retirement (DDFIX) Inst (LCEYX) Retirement (LCEFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund

LCEAX | Fund

$17.95

$12.9 B

1.91%

$0.34

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

-1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$12.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund

LCEAX | Fund

$17.95

$12.9 B

1.91%

$0.34

0.81%

LCEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher McMeans

LCEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -13.6% 215.2% 69.15%
1 Yr -1.8% -58.6% 197.5% 82.75%
3 Yr -0.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 93.27%
5 Yr -2.2%* -15.3% 29.4% 76.84%
10 Yr 1.2%* -17.0% 13.3% 57.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -65.1% 22.3% 52.07%
2021 0.0% -25.3% 25.5% 93.23%
2020 -1.3% -8.4% 56.7% 79.79%
2019 4.4% -9.2% 10.4% 53.39%
2018 -3.0% -9.4% 3.1% 36.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LCEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -13.6% 215.2% 65.98%
1 Yr -1.8% -58.6% 197.5% 82.59%
3 Yr -0.1%* -23.2% 64.1% 93.25%
5 Yr -2.1%* -15.1% 32.0% 81.45%
10 Yr 2.6%* -4.7% 19.9% 78.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LCEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -65.1% 22.3% 52.07%
2021 0.0% -25.3% 25.5% 93.23%
2020 -1.3% -8.4% 56.7% 79.70%
2019 4.4% -9.2% 10.4% 53.85%
2018 -2.7% -8.9% 3.3% 58.52%

NAV & Total Return History

LCEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LCEAX Category Low Category High LCEAX % Rank
Net Assets 12.9 B 1 M 151 B 8.63%
Number of Holdings 81 2 1727 48.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.37 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 8.85%
Weighting of Top 10 26.46% 5.0% 99.2% 52.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 4.03%
  2. Chevron Corp 3.20%
  3. Merck & Co Inc 3.01%
  4. Walmart Inc 2.73%
  5. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 2.47%
  6. Heineken NV 2.41%
  7. Heineken NV 2.41%
  8. Heineken NV 2.41%
  9. Heineken NV 2.41%
  10. Heineken NV 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LCEAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.81% 28.02% 125.26% 59.31%
Cash 		2.19% -88.20% 71.98% 36.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 26.55%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 20.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 21.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 22.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCEAX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.59% 0.00% 30.08% 9.14%
Financial Services 		18.81% 0.00% 58.05% 56.77%
Consumer Defense 		11.00% 0.00% 34.10% 23.03%
Industrials 		10.22% 0.00% 42.76% 64.42%
Technology 		8.20% 0.00% 54.02% 78.05%
Communication Services 		7.07% 0.00% 26.58% 29.01%
Utilities 		6.96% 0.00% 27.04% 18.29%
Energy 		6.92% 0.00% 54.00% 65.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.26% 0.00% 22.74% 59.27%
Real Estate 		2.28% 0.00% 90.54% 57.52%
Basic Materials 		1.69% 0.00% 21.69% 82.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LCEAX % Rank
US 		92.42% 24.51% 121.23% 54.76%
Non US 		5.39% 0.00% 41.42% 42.35%

LCEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LCEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.04% 45.41% 59.90%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.50% 15.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LCEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 47.73%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LCEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LCEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 3.59%

LCEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LCEAX Category Low Category High LCEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.91% 0.00% 41.90% 32.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LCEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LCEAX Category Low Category High LCEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.73% -1.51% 4.28% 28.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LCEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LCEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher McMeans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2016

6.26

6.3%

Chris McMeans, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since September 2017 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco in 2008, Mr. McMeans was an equity research analyst for Lighthouse Capital Management. Previously, he was an equity support analyst for Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Van Kampen subsidiary. He entered the industry in 1999. Mr. McMeans earned a BA degree in economics from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA with honors from the University of Houston. He is a CFA charterholder.

Caroline Le Feuvre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Caroline Le Feuvre is a senior equities analyst on the Dividend Value team. Ms. Le Feuvre joined Invesco in 2014 and entered the industry in 2006. Previously, she joined Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss as an equity analyst in 2012 where her primary research responsibilities included coverage of both domestic and international stocks within the consumer sector. She has also served as an equity analyst with Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Ms. Le Feuvre earned a BS degree in commerce with distinction from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Peter Santoro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Peter Santoro is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Cap Value team at Invesco. He is a Lead Portfolio Manager for the Dividend Value strategies. Mr. Santoro joined Invesco in 2021. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments on multiple equity strategies. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Before that, Mr. Santoro served as an equity analyst for Rockefeller & Company, concentrating on the global consumer sector. He has been in the industry since 1996. Mr. Santoro earned a BA degree, cum laude, in history from Amherst College. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst ® (CFA) charterholder.

Craig Leopold

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 10, 2022

0.22

0.2%

Mr. Leopold has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2022. He joined the Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC in May 2010 when it acquired the long-term asset management business of Columbia Management Group, where he worked as an investment professional since 2003. Mr. Leopold began his investment career in 1989 and earned a B.B.A. from Adelphi University and an M.B.A. from Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×