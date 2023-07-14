Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.5%
1 yr return
-1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$12.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.5%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LCEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|69.15%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|82.75%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|93.27%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|76.84%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|57.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|52.07%
|2021
|0.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|93.23%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|79.79%
|2019
|4.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|53.39%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|36.52%
|Period
|LCEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|65.98%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|82.59%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|93.25%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|81.45%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|78.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|LCEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|52.07%
|2021
|0.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|93.23%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|79.70%
|2019
|4.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|53.85%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|58.52%
|LCEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.9 B
|1 M
|151 B
|8.63%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|2
|1727
|48.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.37 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|8.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.46%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|52.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCEAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.81%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|59.31%
|Cash
|2.19%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|36.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|26.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|20.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|21.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|22.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCEAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|21.59%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|9.14%
|Financial Services
|18.81%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|56.77%
|Consumer Defense
|11.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|23.03%
|Industrials
|10.22%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|64.42%
|Technology
|8.20%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|78.05%
|Communication Services
|7.07%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|29.01%
|Utilities
|6.96%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|18.29%
|Energy
|6.92%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|65.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.26%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|59.27%
|Real Estate
|2.28%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|57.52%
|Basic Materials
|1.69%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|82.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LCEAX % Rank
|US
|92.42%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|54.76%
|Non US
|5.39%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|42.35%
|LCEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|59.90%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|15.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|LCEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|47.73%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LCEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LCEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|3.59%
|LCEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.91%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|32.07%
|LCEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LCEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LCEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|28.01%
|LCEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2012
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2011
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2010
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2010
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2010
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2009
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2009
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2008
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2008
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2008
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2007
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2007
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2007
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2007
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2006
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2006
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2004
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2004
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2004
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2003
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2003
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2016
6.26
6.3%
Chris McMeans, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since September 2017 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco in 2008, Mr. McMeans was an equity research analyst for Lighthouse Capital Management. Previously, he was an equity support analyst for Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Van Kampen subsidiary. He entered the industry in 1999. Mr. McMeans earned a BA degree in economics from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA with honors from the University of Houston. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Caroline Le Feuvre is a senior equities analyst on the Dividend Value team. Ms. Le Feuvre joined Invesco in 2014 and entered the industry in 2006. Previously, she joined Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss as an equity analyst in 2012 where her primary research responsibilities included coverage of both domestic and international stocks within the consumer sector. She has also served as an equity analyst with Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Ms. Le Feuvre earned a BS degree in commerce with distinction from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 24, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Peter Santoro is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Cap Value team at Invesco. He is a Lead Portfolio Manager for the Dividend Value strategies. Mr. Santoro joined Invesco in 2021. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments on multiple equity strategies. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Before that, Mr. Santoro served as an equity analyst for Rockefeller & Company, concentrating on the global consumer sector. He has been in the industry since 1996. Mr. Santoro earned a BA degree, cum laude, in history from Amherst College. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst ® (CFA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 10, 2022
0.22
0.2%
Mr. Leopold has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2022. He joined the Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC in May 2010 when it acquired the long-term asset management business of Columbia Management Group, where he worked as an investment professional since 2003. Mr. Leopold began his investment career in 1989 and earned a B.B.A. from Adelphi University and an M.B.A. from Fordham University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
