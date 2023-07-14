Peter Santoro is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Cap Value team at Invesco. He is a Lead Portfolio Manager for the Dividend Value strategies. Mr. Santoro joined Invesco in 2021. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments on multiple equity strategies. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2003. Before that, Mr. Santoro served as an equity analyst for Rockefeller & Company, concentrating on the global consumer sector. He has been in the industry since 1996. Mr. Santoro earned a BA degree, cum laude, in history from Amherst College. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst ® (CFA) charterholder.