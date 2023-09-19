Home
Trending ETFs

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$912 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/19/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

DDERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DELAWARE WEALTH BUILDER FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Mar 06, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

For the purposes of this section, a reference to the Manager may also include Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (“MIMAK,” or the “Sub-advisor”), with respect to its role as sub-advisor of the Fund.

The Fund invests primarily in income-generating securities (debt and equity), which may include equity securities of large, well-established companies, and debt securities, including high yield (junk bonds), high-risk corporate bonds, investment grade fixed income securities, and US government securities.

Under normal circumstances, at least 50% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in income-generating equity securities, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). While debt securities may comprise up to 50% of the Fund’s total assets, no more than 45% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in high yield, high-risk debt securities. No more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in any one industry sector nor, as to 75% of the Fund’s total assets, will more than 5% be invested in securities of any one issuer. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign equity and debt securities. The Fund will not, however, invest more than 10% of its total assets in securities of issuers principally located or principally operating in markets of emerging countries. The Manager uses a dynamic asset-allocation framework to determine the proportion of the Fund's assets that will be allocated to the various asset classes, based on the market assessment and portfolio risk contribution for such asset classes.

MIMAK’s dynamic asset-allocation framework will be used to determine the proportion of the Fund’s assets that will be allocated to the various asset classes, based on the market assessment and portfolio risk contribution for such asset classes. The framework is intended to reduce riskier assets in times of market volatility and provide additional downside protection. In connection with its dynamic asset-allocation framework, MIMAK will also manage a tactical / completion sleeve and such sleeve will typically vary from 0% to 20% of the Fund’s total assets and primarily hold derivatives and ETFs.

The Fund may use a wide range of derivative instruments, typically including forward foreign currency contracts, options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and credit default swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; and to manage the Fund’s portfolio characteristics. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; and credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations relating to fixed income securities from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL). The Manager may also permit MIMGL to execute Fund equity security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also permit MIMEL and MIMGL to exercise investment discretion and perform trading for fixed income securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize MIMEL’s or MIMGL’s specialized market knowledge, and the Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL. MIMGL is also responsible for managing real estate investment trust securities and other equity asset classes to which the portfolio managers may allocate assets from time to time.

Investment in the Fund does not in any way provide an indication of future performance or a guarantee of positive returns.

Read More

DDERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DDERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDERX Category Low Category High DDERX % Rank
Net Assets 912 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 952 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 164 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 18.78% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF 3.69%
  2. Apple Inc 2.92%
  3. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF 2.54%
  4. Microsoft Corp 2.51%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 1.31%
  6. Johnson Johnson 1.27%
  7. Broadcom Inc 1.26%
  8. Merck Co Inc 1.16%
  9. SC HIXSON LLC PP 1.13%
  10. TJX Cos Inc/The 1.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDERX % Rank
Stocks 		65.13% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		31.17% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.18% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.21% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.31% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDERX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDERX % Rank
US 		59.97% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		5.17% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDERX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.60% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDERX % Rank
US 		30.81% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.36% N/A N/A N/A

DDERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

DDERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

DDERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

DDERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDERX Category Low Category High DDERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDERX Category Low Category High DDERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

DDERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

