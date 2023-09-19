For the purposes of this section, a reference to the Manager may also include Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (“MIMAK,” or the “Sub-advisor”), with respect to its role as sub-advisor of the Fund.

The Fund invests primarily in income-generating securities (debt and equity), which may include equity securities of large, well-established companies, and debt securities, including high yield (junk bonds), high-risk corporate bonds, investment grade fixed income securities, and US government securities.

Under normal circumstances, at least 50% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in income-generating equity securities, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). While debt securities may comprise up to 50% of the Fund’s total assets, no more than 45% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in high yield, high-risk debt securities. No more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in any one industry sector nor, as to 75% of the Fund’s total assets, will more than 5% be invested in securities of any one issuer. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign equity and debt securities. The Fund will not, however, invest more than 10% of its total assets in securities of issuers principally located or principally operating in markets of emerging countries. The Manager uses a dynamic asset-allocation framework to determine the proportion of the Fund's assets that will be allocated to the various asset classes, based on the market assessment and portfolio risk contribution for such asset classes.

MIMAK’s dynamic asset-allocation framework will be used to determine the proportion of the Fund’s assets that will be allocated to the various asset classes, based on the market assessment and portfolio risk contribution for such asset classes. The framework is intended to reduce riskier assets in times of market volatility and provide additional downside protection. In connection with its dynamic asset-allocation framework, MIMAK will also manage a tactical / completion sleeve and such sleeve will typically vary from 0% to 20% of the Fund’s total assets and primarily hold derivatives and ETFs.

The Fund may use a wide range of derivative instruments, typically including forward foreign currency contracts, options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and credit default swaps. The Fund will use derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; and to manage the Fund’s portfolio characteristics. For example, the Fund may invest in: futures and options to manage duration and for defensive purposes, such as to protect gains or hedge against potential losses in the portfolio without actually selling a security, or to stay fully invested; forward foreign currency contracts to manage foreign currency exposure; and credit default swaps to hedge against a credit event, to gain exposure to certain securities or markets, or to enhance total return.

In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations relating to fixed income securities from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL). The Manager may also permit MIMGL to execute Fund equity security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also permit MIMEL and MIMGL to exercise investment discretion and perform trading for fixed income securities in certain markets where the Manager believes it will be beneficial to utilize MIMEL’s or MIMGL’s specialized market knowledge, and the Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL. MIMGL is also responsible for managing real estate investment trust securities and other equity asset classes to which the portfolio managers may allocate assets from time to time.

Investment in the Fund does not in any way provide an indication of future performance or a guarantee of positive returns.